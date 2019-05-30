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TLC5971 LED driver

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”
Adafruit's TLC59711 board

This component represents a chain of TLC5971 12-Channel, 16-Bit PWM LED Drivers, which is used e.g. on this board from Adafruit.

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global tlc5971 hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels.

# Example configuration entry
tlc5971:
  data_pin: GPIOXX
  clock_pin: GPIOXX

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • data_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin connected to DIN.

  • clock_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin connected to CLK.

  • num_chips (Optional, int): Number of chips in the chain. Must be in range from 1 to 85. Defaults to 1.

  • id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this tlc5971 component. Use this if you have multiple TLC5971 chains connected at the same time.

Output

Section titled “Output”

The tlc5971 output component exposes a tlc5971 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.

# Individual outputs
output:
  - platform: tlc5971
    id: output_red
    channel: 0
  - platform: tlc5971
    id: output_green
    channel: 1
  - platform: tlc5971
    id: output_blue
    channel: 2

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.

  • channel (Required, int): Chose the channel of the TLC5971 chain of this output component.

  • tlc5971_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the TLC5971-component. Use this if you have multiple TLC5971 chains you want to use at the same time.

  • All other options from Output.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”