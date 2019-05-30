TLC5971 LED driver

Adafruit's TLC59711 board

This component represents a chain of TLC5971 12-Channel, 16-Bit PWM LED Drivers, which is used e.g. on this board from Adafruit.

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global tlc5971 hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels.

# Example configuration entry tlc5971 : data_pin : GPIOXX clock_pin : GPIOXX

data_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin connected to DIN.

clock_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin connected to CLK.

num_chips (Optional, int): Number of chips in the chain. Must be in range from 1 to 85. Defaults to 1.

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this tlc5971 component. Use this if you have multiple TLC5971 chains connected at the same time.

The tlc5971 output component exposes a tlc5971 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.

# Individual outputs output : - platform : tlc5971 id : output_red channel : 0 - platform : tlc5971 id : output_green channel : 1 - platform : tlc5971 id : output_blue channel : 2