STS3X Temperature Sensor
The
sts3x sensor platform Temperature sensor allows you to use your Sensirion STS30-DIS, STS31-DIS or STS35-DIS
(datasheet,
Sensirion STS3x) sensors with
ESPHome. The I²C Bus is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x4A.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Sensor.