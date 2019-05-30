STS3X Temperature Sensor

The sts3x sensor platform Temperature sensor allows you to use your Sensirion STS30-DIS, STS31-DIS or STS35-DIS (datasheet, Sensirion STS3x) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : sts3x name : " Living Room Temperature " address : 0x4A update_interval : 60s