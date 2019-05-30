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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Havells Solar

The Havells Inverter sensor platform allows you to use Havells inverter data reading on modbus (website) with ESPHome.

Havells On Grid Solar Inverter.

The communication with this component is done via a UART using Modbus. You must therefore have a uart: and modbus: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: havells_solar
    update_interval: 60s
    phase_a:
      voltage:
          name: "HAVELLS Phase A Voltage"
      current:
          name: "HAVELLS Phase A Current"
    phase_b:
      voltage:
          name: "HAVELLS Voltage Phase B"
      current:
          name: "HAVELLS Current Phase B"
    phase_c:
      voltage:
          name: "HAVELLS Voltage Phase C"
      current:
          name: "HAVELLS Current Phase C"
    pv1:
      voltage:
          name: "HAVELLS PV1 Voltage"
      current:
          name: "HAVELLS PV1 Current"
      active_power:
          name: "HAVELLS PV1 Active Power"
      voltage_sampled_by_secondary_cpu:
          name: "HAVELLS PV1 Voltage Sampled By Slave CPU"
      insulation_of_p_to_ground:
          name: "HAVELLS PV1 Insulation Of +VE To Ground"
    pv2:
      voltage:
          name: "HAVELLS PV2 Voltage"
      current:
          name: "HAVELLS PV2 Current"
      active_power:
          name: "HAVELLS PV2 Active Power"
      voltage_sampled_by_secondary_cpu:
          name: "HAVELLS PV2 Voltage Sampled By Slave CPU"
      insulation_of_p_to_ground:
          name: "HAVELLS PV2 Insulation Of +VE To Ground"
    active_power:
      name: "HAVELLS Active Power"
    reactive_power:
      name: "HAVELLS Reactive Power"
    frequency:
      name: "HAVELLS Frequency"
    energy_production_day:
      name: "HAVELLS Today's Generation"
    total_energy_production:
      name: "HAVELLS Total Energy Production"
    total_generation_time:
      name: "HAVELLS Total Generation Time"
    today_generation_time:
      name: "HAVELLS Today Generation Time"
    inverter_module_temp:
      name: "HAVELLS Inverter Module Temp"
    inverter_inner_temp:
      name: "HAVELLS Inverter Inner Temp"
    inverter_bus_voltage:
      name: "HAVELLS Inverter BUS Voltage"
    insulation_of_pv_n_to_ground:
      name: "HAVELLS Insulation Of PV- To Ground"
    gfci_value:
      name: "HAVELLS GFCI Value"
    dci_of_r:
      name: "HAVELLS DCI Of R"
    dci_of_s:
      name: "HAVELLS DCI Of S"
    dci_of_t:
      name: "HAVELLS DCI Of T"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • phase_a (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase A/1.

    • current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.

    • voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

  • phase_b (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase B/2 on applicable inverters.

    • All options from phase_a

  • phase_c (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase C/3 on applicable inverters.

    • All options from phase_a

  • pv1 (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Photo Voltaic 1.

    • current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.

    • voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

    • active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

    • voltage_sampled_by_secondary_cpu (Optional): Use the photo voltiac’s voltage sampled by slave CPU value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

    • insulation_of_p_to_ground (Optional): Use the insulation of photo voltiac’s +ve terminal to ground value of the sensor in kilo ohms. All options from Sensor.

  • pv2 (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Photo Voltaic 2.

    • All options from pv1

  • active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • reactive_power (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the sensor in VAR. All options from Sensor.

  • frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertz. All options from Sensor.

  • energy_production_day (Optional): Use the export active energy value for same day of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.

  • total_energy_production (Optional): Use the total exported energy value of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.

  • total_generation_time (Optional): Use the total generation time value of the sensor in hours. All options from Sensor.

  • today_generation_time (Optional): Use the day generation time value for same day of the sensor in minutes. All options from Sensor.

  • inverter_module_temp (Optional): Use the inverter module temperature value of the sensor in degree celsius. All options from Sensor.

  • inverter_inner_temp (Optional): Use the inverter inner temperature value of the sensor in degree celsius. All options from Sensor.

  • inverter_bus_voltage (Optional): Use the inverter bus voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

  • insulation_of_pv_n_to_ground (Optional): Use the insulation of photo voltiacs’s -ve terminal to ground value of the sensor in kilo ohms. All options from Sensor.

  • gfci_value (Optional): Use the GFCI value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • dci_of_r (Optional): Use the DCI of R value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • dci_of_s (Optional): Use the DCI of S value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • dci_of_t (Optional): Use the DCI of T value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • address (Optional, int): The address of the sensor if multiple sensors are attached to the same UART bus. You will need to set the address of each device manually. Defaults to 1.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”