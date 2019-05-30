Havells Solar
The
Havells Inverter sensor platform allows you to use Havells inverter data reading on modbus
(website)
with ESPHome.
The communication with this component is done via a UART using Modbus.
You must therefore have a
uart: and
modbus: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set
to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
phase_a (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase A/1.
-
phase_b (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase B/2 on applicable inverters.
- All options from phase_a
-
phase_c (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase C/3 on applicable inverters.
- All options from phase_a
-
pv1 (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Photo Voltaic 1.
-
current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.
-
active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
voltage_sampled_by_secondary_cpu (Optional): Use the photo voltiac’s voltage sampled by slave CPU value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.
-
insulation_of_p_to_ground (Optional): Use the insulation of photo voltiac’s +ve terminal to ground value of the sensor in kilo ohms. All options from Sensor.
-
-
pv2 (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Photo Voltaic 2.
- All options from pv1
-
active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
reactive_power (Optional): Use the reactive power value of the sensor in VAR. All options from Sensor.
-
frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertz. All options from Sensor.
-
energy_production_day (Optional): Use the export active energy value for same day of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.
-
total_energy_production (Optional): Use the total exported energy value of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.
-
total_generation_time (Optional): Use the total generation time value of the sensor in hours. All options from Sensor.
-
today_generation_time (Optional): Use the day generation time value for same day of the sensor in minutes. All options from Sensor.
-
inverter_module_temp (Optional): Use the inverter module temperature value of the sensor in degree celsius. All options from Sensor.
-
inverter_inner_temp (Optional): Use the inverter inner temperature value of the sensor in degree celsius. All options from Sensor.
-
inverter_bus_voltage (Optional): Use the inverter bus voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.
-
insulation_of_pv_n_to_ground (Optional): Use the insulation of photo voltiacs’s -ve terminal to ground value of the sensor in kilo ohms. All options from Sensor.
-
gfci_value (Optional): Use the GFCI value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
dci_of_r (Optional): Use the DCI of R value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.
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dci_of_s (Optional): Use the DCI of S value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
dci_of_t (Optional): Use the DCI of T value of the sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
address (Optional, int): The address of the sensor if multiple sensors are attached to the same UART bus. You will need to set the address of each device manually. Defaults to
1.