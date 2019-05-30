The Havells Inverter sensor platform allows you to use Havells inverter data reading on modbus (website) with ESPHome.

Havells On Grid Solar Inverter.

The communication with this component is done via a UART using Modbus. You must therefore have a uart: and modbus: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : havells_solar update_interval : 60s phase_a : voltage : name : " HAVELLS Phase A Voltage " current : name : " HAVELLS Phase A Current " phase_b : voltage : name : " HAVELLS Voltage Phase B " current : name : " HAVELLS Current Phase B " phase_c : voltage : name : " HAVELLS Voltage Phase C " current : name : " HAVELLS Current Phase C " pv1 : voltage : name : " HAVELLS PV1 Voltage " current : name : " HAVELLS PV1 Current " active_power : name : " HAVELLS PV1 Active Power " voltage_sampled_by_secondary_cpu : name : " HAVELLS PV1 Voltage Sampled By Slave CPU " insulation_of_p_to_ground : name : " HAVELLS PV1 Insulation Of +VE To Ground " pv2 : voltage : name : " HAVELLS PV2 Voltage " current : name : " HAVELLS PV2 Current " active_power : name : " HAVELLS PV2 Active Power " voltage_sampled_by_secondary_cpu : name : " HAVELLS PV2 Voltage Sampled By Slave CPU " insulation_of_p_to_ground : name : " HAVELLS PV2 Insulation Of +VE To Ground " active_power : name : " HAVELLS Active Power " reactive_power : name : " HAVELLS Reactive Power " frequency : name : " HAVELLS Frequency " energy_production_day : name : " HAVELLS Today's Generation " total_energy_production : name : " HAVELLS Total Energy Production " total_generation_time : name : " HAVELLS Total Generation Time " today_generation_time : name : " HAVELLS Today Generation Time " inverter_module_temp : name : " HAVELLS Inverter Module Temp " inverter_inner_temp : name : " HAVELLS Inverter Inner Temp " inverter_bus_voltage : name : " HAVELLS Inverter BUS Voltage " insulation_of_pv_n_to_ground : name : " HAVELLS Insulation Of PV- To Ground " gfci_value : name : " HAVELLS GFCI Value " dci_of_r : name : " HAVELLS DCI Of R " dci_of_s : name : " HAVELLS DCI Of S " dci_of_t : name : " HAVELLS DCI Of T "