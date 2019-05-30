ESPHome 2022.8.0 - 17th August 2022

ESPHome 2022.8.2 brings a new feature that allows you to use your ESP32 devices as Bluetooth Proxies for Home Assistant. They will forward the BLE Advertisements to Home Assistant which will then trigger a discovery and allow you to set up an integration for the found devices. This allows you to set up multiple ESP32 Bluetooth Proxies around the area to make sure all advertisements are received reliably.

We have created a few examples that are ready to flash directly from your browser for some specific devices: https://esphome.github.io/bluetooth-proxies/

@kbx81 has written a beast of a sprinkler controller to help organise and schedule all of your sprinkler valves and keep those plants and veggies thriving. Check out the docs at Sprinkler.

The St7789V display platform has had an update which adds a model configuration option. With this comes custom width and heights to allow you to use this with any display using this driver now.

There are a few breaking changes this release, including removing min_save_interval from the Integration and Total Daily Energy. The BedJet climate introduced recently has also undergone a refactoring to allow different platforms to extend the functionality available from ESPHome.

fix grow password setting esphome#3722 by @ssieb

Fix SPI HW selection for ESP32 variants esphome#3728 by @kbx81

Initial bluetooth_proxy support esphome#3736 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Ignore NaN states in the integration component esphome#3767 by @anatoly-savchenkov

Update modbus_controller.cpp esphome#3768 by @Avirsaam

Fix HA addon auth using HA credentials esphome#3758 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

DAC7678 support esphome#3441 by @NickB1 (new-integration)

Add support for SMT100 Soil Moisture Sensor esphome#3654 by @piechade (new-integration)

Adding support for Whynter ARC-14S/SH Air Conditioners esphome#3641 by @aeonsablaze (new-integration)

Sprinkler controller component esphome#2249 by @kbx81 (new-integration)

Create feedback cover component esphome#3253 by @ianchi (new-integration)

Remove min_save_interval from intergration and total_daily_energy esphome#3498 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Rework NaN handling in sensor filters esphome#3610 by @DAVe3283 (breaking-change)

Extend ST7789V component to support additional displays esphome#3651 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)

Refactor BedJet climate into Hub component esphome#3522 by @jhansche (breaking-change)

Improve Web view for Climate components esphome#3706 by @anatoly-savchenkov

Add vector include esphome#3707 by @jesserockz

Add state_class total esphome#3608 by @peterg79

add gradient color V2.0 esphome#3709 by @nielsnl68

Webui small fixes esphome#3713 by @anatoly-savchenkov

Only trigger ble_client on_connect after discovering services esphome#3710 by @buxtronix

Fixes BLE remote address type when connecting esphome#3702 by @rbaron

Makes ble_client.ble_write’s action value templatable esphome#3715 by @rbaron