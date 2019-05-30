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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2022.8.0 - 17th August 2022

DAC7​6​7​8​
Sprinkler
Feedback ​Cover
SMT1​0​0​
Moisture ​&​ ​Temperature
Whynter ​IR ​Climate
Bluetooth ​Proxy

Bluetooth Proxy

Section titled “Bluetooth Proxy”

ESPHome 2022.8.2 brings a new feature that allows you to use your ESP32 devices as Bluetooth Proxies for Home Assistant. They will forward the BLE Advertisements to Home Assistant which will then trigger a discovery and allow you to set up an integration for the found devices. This allows you to set up multiple ESP32 Bluetooth Proxies around the area to make sure all advertisements are received reliably.

We have created a few examples that are ready to flash directly from your browser for some specific devices: https://esphome.github.io/bluetooth-proxies/

Sprinkler controller

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@kbx81 has written a beast of a sprinkler controller to help organise and schedule all of your sprinkler valves and keep those plants and veggies thriving. Check out the docs at Sprinkler.

ST7789V

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The St7789V display platform has had an update which adds a model configuration option. With this comes custom width and heights to allow you to use this with any display using this driver now.

Breaking Changes

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There are a few breaking changes this release, including removing min_save_interval from the Integration and Total Daily Energy. The BedJet climate introduced recently has also undergone a refactoring to allow different platforms to extend the functionality available from ESPHome.

Release 2022.8.1 - September 1

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Release 2022.8.2 - September 6

Section titled “Release 2022.8.2 - September 6”

Release 2022.8.3 - September 6

Section titled “Release 2022.8.3 - September 6”

Full list of changes

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New Components

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Breaking Changes

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Beta Changes

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All changes

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