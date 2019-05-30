ESPHome 2022.8.0 - 17th August 2022
Bluetooth ProxySection titled “Bluetooth Proxy”
ESPHome 2022.8.2 brings a new feature that allows you to use your ESP32 devices as Bluetooth Proxies for Home Assistant. They will forward the BLE Advertisements to Home Assistant which will then trigger a discovery and allow you to set up an integration for the found devices. This allows you to set up multiple ESP32 Bluetooth Proxies around the area to make sure all advertisements are received reliably.
We have created a few examples that are ready to flash directly from your browser for some specific devices: https://esphome.github.io/bluetooth-proxies/
Sprinkler controllerSection titled “Sprinkler controller”
@kbx81 has written a beast of a sprinkler controller to help organise and schedule all of your sprinkler valves and keep those plants and veggies thriving. Check out the docs at Sprinkler.
ST7789VSection titled “ST7789V”
The St7789V display platform has had an update which adds a
model configuration
option. With this comes custom width and heights to allow you to use this with any display using this driver now.
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
There are a few breaking changes this release, including removing
min_save_interval from
the Integration and Total Daily Energy.
The BedJet climate introduced recently has also undergone a refactoring to allow different
platforms to extend the functionality available from ESPHome.
Release 2022.8.1 - September 1Section titled “Release 2022.8.1 - September 1”
- fix grow password setting esphome#3722 by @ssieb
- Fix SPI HW selection for ESP32 variants esphome#3728 by @kbx81
Release 2022.8.2 - September 6Section titled “Release 2022.8.2 - September 6”
- Initial bluetooth_proxy support esphome#3736 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Ignore NaN states in the integration component esphome#3767 by @anatoly-savchenkov
- Update modbus_controller.cpp esphome#3768 by @Avirsaam
Release 2022.8.3 - September 6Section titled “Release 2022.8.3 - September 6”
- Fix HA addon auth using HA credentials esphome#3758 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- DAC7678 support esphome#3441 by @NickB1 (new-integration)
- Add support for SMT100 Soil Moisture Sensor esphome#3654 by @piechade (new-integration)
- Adding support for Whynter ARC-14S/SH Air Conditioners esphome#3641 by @aeonsablaze (new-integration)
- Sprinkler controller component esphome#2249 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- Create feedback cover component esphome#3253 by @ianchi (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Remove min_save_interval from intergration and total_daily_energy esphome#3498 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Rework NaN handling in sensor filters esphome#3610 by @DAVe3283 (breaking-change)
- Extend ST7789V component to support additional displays esphome#3651 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)
- Refactor BedJet climate into Hub component esphome#3522 by @jhansche (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Improve Web view for Climate components esphome#3706 by @anatoly-savchenkov
- Add vector include esphome#3707 by @jesserockz
- Add state_class total esphome#3608 by @peterg79
- add gradient color V2.0 esphome#3709 by @nielsnl68
- Webui small fixes esphome#3713 by @anatoly-savchenkov
- Only trigger ble_client on_connect after discovering services esphome#3710 by @buxtronix
- Fixes BLE remote address type when connecting esphome#3702 by @rbaron
- Makes ble_client.ble_write’s action value templatable esphome#3715 by @rbaron
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Refactor vl53l0x to remove code from header. esphome#3536 by @RoboMagus
- Fix modbus user-defined function handling esphome#3527 by @gazoodle
- Language schema 202204 esphome#3492 by @glmnet
- Fix / Reverse order shutdown esphome#3585 by @RoboMagus
- RestoringGlobalsComponent: Store value on shutdown esphome#3586 by @RoboMagus
- Map LOLIN C3 mini board pins esphome#3587 by @mateusdemboski
- Bump platformio to 6.0.2 esphome#3566 by @jesserockz
- Bump pylint from 2.13.9 to 2.14.3 esphome#3589 by @dependabot[bot]
- DAC7678 support esphome#3441 by @NickB1 (new-integration)
- Correcting ESP32 flash save/load key calculation algorithm esphome#3416 by @cinadr
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.8.2 to 10.10.0 esphome#3590 by @dependabot[bot]
- Do two substitutions passes to allow substitutions inside substitutions esphome#3583 by @jesserockz
- Update actions esphome#3592 by @wrt54g
- Add github-actions to dependabot esphome#3595 by @jesserockz
- Fix some typos found by codespell esphome#3598 by @misery
- #3358 Correct temperature validity detection issue in some conditions of pu… esphome#3545 by @Benoit3
- Remove min_save_interval from intergration and total_daily_energy esphome#3498 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Bump zeroconf from 0.38.4 to 0.38.7 esphome#3562 by @dependabot[bot]
- fix EDict to dict mapping in helpers.py esphome#3599 by @jpeletier
- Fix slow_pwm output glitch esphome#3601 by @marshn
- Bump pyupgrade from 2.32.1 to 2.34.0 esphome#3591 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump black from 22.3.0 to 22.6.0 esphome#3613 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump colorama from 0.4.4 to 0.4.5 esphome#3614 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.14.3 to 2.14.4 esphome#3617 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-mock from 3.7.0 to 3.8.1 esphome#3616 by @dependabot[bot]
- Update dfplayer condition function name esphome#3619 by @dab0g
- Added more sensor device classes esphome#3624 by @lal12
- Improvement pipsolar crc esphome#3316 by @andreashergert1984
- Fix configuration constants in core. esphome#3652 by @RoboMagus
- FIX: NVS preferences being written even if unchanged esphome#3647 by @jpeletier
- Add ‘set_total_pulses’ action to ‘pulse_counter’ sensor. esphome#3640 by @RoboMagus
- add option to publish initial state of binary sensors esphome#3636 by @ssieb
- update packages: nginx-light-1.18.0-6.1+deb11u2 nano-5.4-2+deb11u1 esphome#3631 by @peterg79
- Add support for SMT100 Soil Moisture Sensor esphome#3654 by @piechade (new-integration)
- Rework NaN handling in sensor filters esphome#3610 by @DAVe3283 (breaking-change)
- Remove deprecated adc init call. esphome#3667 by @ssieb
- List webserver service on MDNS if enabled. esphome#3662 by @RoboMagus
- Show changes from python linting esphome#3677 by @jesserockz
- dalybms: support changing the address esphome#3676 by @ssieb
- Upgrade rweather/Crypto from 0.2.0 to 0.4.0 esphome#3593 by @sybrenstuvel
- Allow GPIO20 for ESP32 esphome#3680 by @ashald
- Remove old unused code in mcp23xxx_base esphome#3685 by @jesserockz
- Adding option to report signal strength on pvvx_mithermometer esphome#3688 by @doolbneerg
- Pass optional args to ‘new_Pvariable’ when creating new entities esphome#3690 by @RoboMagus
- fix sx1509 use of pullup and pulldown esphome#3689 by @ssieb
- Add a soft reset in setup() for bme280. esphome#3615 by @dbaarda
- Add get_ap() method to WiFi esphome#3684 by @anatoly-savchenkov
- Extend ST7789V component to support additional displays esphome#3651 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)
- Fix panic abort when BLEClient reconnects esphome#3594 by @dentra
- Introduces ble_client.ble_write Action esphome#3398 by @rbaron
- Add helpers to switch python for schema and codegen esphome#3693 by @jesserockz
- Refactor BedJet climate into Hub component esphome#3522 by @jhansche (breaking-change)
- Added support for setting the current animation frame esphome#3681 by @davestubbs
- Adding support for Whynter ARC-14S/SH Air Conditioners esphome#3641 by @aeonsablaze (new-integration)
- Sprinkler controller component esphome#2249 by @kbx81 (new-integration)
- add gradient color esphome#3687 by @nielsnl68
- [Nextion] Add on_page trigger esphome#3673 by @anatoly-savchenkov
- Bump pyupgrade from 2.34.0 to 2.37.3 esphome#3670 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.10.0 to 10.11.0 esphome#3669 by @dependabot[bot]
- Create feedback cover component esphome#3253 by @ianchi (new-integration)
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.18.3 to 0.19.0 esphome#3695 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump zeroconf from 0.38.7 to 0.39.0 esphome#3694 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-mock from 3.8.1 to 3.8.2 esphome#3622 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump flake8 from 4.0.1 to 5.0.4 esphome#3703 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.14.4 to 2.14.5 esphome#3697 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add priority to on_shutdown trigger esphome#3644 by @RoboMagus
- Improve Web view for Climate components esphome#3706 by @anatoly-savchenkov
- Add vector include esphome#3707 by @jesserockz
- Add state_class total esphome#3608 by @peterg79
- add gradient color V2.0 esphome#3709 by @nielsnl68
- Webui small fixes esphome#3713 by @anatoly-savchenkov
- Only trigger ble_client on_connect after discovering services esphome#3710 by @buxtronix
- Fixes BLE remote address type when connecting esphome#3702 by @rbaron
- Makes ble_client.ble_write’s action value templatable esphome#3715 by @rbaron