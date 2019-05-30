This component sets up the I²C bus for your ESP32, ESP8266, RP2040 or NRF52. In order for these components to work correctly, you need to define the I²C bus in your configuration. On ESP32 (both Arduino and ESP-IDF frameworks), internal pullup resistors are enabled by default. On ESP8266, the internal 10kΩ pullup resistors are always enabled. External pullups are still recommended for longer wire runs or multiple devices. You can use multiple devices on one I²C bus as each device is given a unique address for communicating between it and the ESP. You can do this by hopping wires from the two lines (SDA and SCL) from each device board to the next device board or by connecting the wires from each device back to the two I²C pins on the ESP.

# Example configuration entry for ESP32 i2c : sda : GPIOXX scl : GPIOXX scan : true id : bus_a

sda (Optional, Pin): The pin for the data line of the I²C bus. Defaults to the default of your board (usually GPIO21 for ESP32 and GPIO4 for ESP8266).

scl (Optional, Pin): The pin for the clock line of the I²C bus. Defaults to the default of your board (usually GPIO22 for ESP32 and GPIO5 for ESP8266).

scan (Optional, boolean): If ESPHome should do a search of the I²C address space on startup. Defaults to true .

frequency (Optional, frequency): Set the frequency the I²C bus should operate on. Defaults to 50kHz . Default for NRF52 is 100kHz . Values are 10kHz , 50kHz , 100kHz , 200kHz , … 800kHz . NRF52 supports only 100kHz and 400kHz .

timeout (Optional, Time): Set the I²C bus timeout. Defaults to the framework defaults ( 100us on esp32 , 1s on esp8266 and 1s on rp2040 ). Maximum on esp32 is 13ms.

sda_pullup_enabled (Optional, boolean): Enable the internal pullup resistor for the SDA pin. Defaults to true . Only available on ESP32.

scl_pullup_enabled (Optional, boolean): Enable the internal pullup resistor for the SCL pin. Defaults to true . Only available on ESP32.

low_power_mode (Optional, boolean): Enable the low-power (master only) I²C bus. Only available on ESP32C5, ESP32C6 and ESP32P4. Defaults to false unless required.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this I²C bus if you need multiple I²C buses.

NOTE If the device can support multiple I²C buses these buses need to be defined as below and sensors need to be setup specifying the correct bus: # Example configuration entry i2c : - id : bus_a sda : GPIOXX scl : GPIOXX scan : true - id : bus_b sda : GPIOXX scl : GPIOXX scan : true # Sensors should be specified as follows sensor : - platform : bme680 i2c_id : bus_b address : 0x76 # ...

For I²C multiplexing see Tca9548A.