Modbus Controller Number

The modbus_controller platform creates a Number from a modbus_controller. When the Number is updated a modbus write command is created sent to the device.

address (Required, int): start address of the first register in a range (can be decimal or hexadecimal).

value_type (Required): datatype of the modbus register data. The default data type for modbus is a 16 bit integer in big endian format (MSB first): U_WORD (unsigned 16 bit integer from 1 register = 16bit)

(unsigned 16 bit integer from 1 register = 16bit) S_WORD (signed 16 bit integer from 1 register = 16bit)

(signed 16 bit integer from 1 register = 16bit) U_DWORD (unsigned 32 bit integer from 2 registers = 32bit)

(unsigned 32 bit integer from 2 registers = 32bit) S_DWORD (signed 32 bit integer from 2 registers = 32bit)

(signed 32 bit integer from 2 registers = 32bit) U_DWORD_R (unsigned 32 bit integer from 2 registers low word first)

(unsigned 32 bit integer from 2 registers low word first) S_DWORD_R (signed 32 bit integer from 2 registers low word first)

(signed 32 bit integer from 2 registers low word first) U_QWORD (unsigned 64 bit integer from 4 registers = 64bit)

(unsigned 64 bit integer from 4 registers = 64bit) S_QWORD (signed 64 bit integer from 4 registers = 64bit)

(signed 64 bit integer from 4 registers = 64bit) U_QWORD_R (unsigned 64 bit integer from 4 registers low word first)

(unsigned 64 bit integer from 4 registers low word first) S_QWORD_R (signed 64 bit integer from 4 registers low word first)

(signed 64 bit integer from 4 registers low word first) FP32 (32 bit IEEE 754 floating point from 2 registers)

(32 bit IEEE 754 floating point from 2 registers) FP32_R (32 bit IEEE 754 floating point - same as FP32 but low word first)

min_value (Optional, float): The minimum value this number can be.

max_value (Optional, float): The maximum value this number can be.

step (Optional, float): The granularity with which the number can be set. Defaults to 1.

multiply (Optional, float): multiply the new value with this factor before sending the requests. Ignored if lambda is defined.

use_write_multiple (Optional, boolean): By default the modbus command Function Code 6 (Preset Single Registers) is used for setting the holding register if only one register is set. If your device only supports Function Code 16 (Preset Multiple Registers) set this option to true .

skip_updates (Optional, int): By default, all sensors of a modbus_controller are updated together. For data points that don’t change very frequently, updates can be skipped. A value of 5 would only update this sensor range in every 6th update cycle. Note: The modbus_controller groups components by address ranges to reduce number of transactions. All components with the same starting address will be updated in one request. skip_updates applies for all components in the same range.

register_count (Optional, int): The number of consecutive registers this read request should span or skip in a single command. Default is 1. See Optimizing modbus communications for more details.

response_size (Optional): Size of the response for the register in bytes. Defaults to register_count*2.

force_new_range (Optional, boolean): If possible sensors with sequential addresses are grouped together and requested in one range. Setting force_new_range: true enforces the start of a new range at that address.

offset (Optional, int): Offset from start address in bytes (only required for uncommon response encodings). If more than one register is written in a command this value is used to find the start of this datapoint relative to start address. The component calculates the size of the range based on offset and size of the value type.

custom_command (Optional, list of bytes): raw bytes for modbus command. This allows using non-standard commands. If custom_command is used address and register_type can’t be used. custom data must contain all required bytes including the modbus device address. The crc is automatically calculated and appended to the command. See Using custom_command how to use custom_command

lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the new value of the sensor. Parameters passed into the lambda x (float): The parsed float value of the modbus data

data ( std::vector<uint8_t> ): vector containing the complete raw modbus response bytes for this sensor note: because the response contains data for all registers in the same range you have to use data[item->offset] to get the first response byte for your sensor.

item (const pointer to a SensorItem derived object): The sensor object itself. Possible return values for the lambda: return <FLOATING_POINT_NUMBER>; the new value for the sensor.

the new value for the sensor. return NAN; if the state should be considered invalid to indicate an error (advanced).

write_lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda called before send. Lambda is evaluated before the modbus write command is created. Parameters passed into the lambda x (float): The float value to be sent to the modbus device

payload ( std::vector<uint16_t> &payload ): empty vector for the payload. The lambda can add 16 bit raw modbus register words. note: because the response contains data for all registers in the same range you have to use data[item->offset] to get the first response byte for your sensor.

item (const pointer to a SensorItem derived object): The sensor object itself. Possible return values for the lambda: return <FLOATING_POINT_NUMBER>; the new value for the sensor.

the new value for the sensor. return <anything>; and fill payload with data if the payload is added from the lambda then these 16 bit words will be sent

if the payload is added from the lambda then these 16 bit words will be sent return {}; if you don’t want write the command to the device (or do it from the lambda).