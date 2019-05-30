Total Daily Energy Sensor
The
total_daily_energy sensor is a helper sensor that can use the power value of
other sensors like the HLW8012, HLW8032, CSE7766, ATM90E32, etc and integrate
it over time.
So this component allows you to convert readings in
W or
kW to readings of the total
daily energy usage in
Wh or
kWh.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
power_id (Required, ID): The ID of the power sensor to integrate over time.
-
restore (Optional, boolean): Whether to store the intermediate result on the device so that the value can be restored upon power cycle or reboot. Defaults to
true.
-
method (Optional, string): The method to use for calculating the total daily energy. One of
trapezoid,
leftor
right. Defaults to
right.
-
All other options from Sensor.
Converting from W to kWSection titled “Converting from W to kW”
Some sensors such as the HLW8012 expose their power sensor with a unit of measurement of
W. To have your readings in
kW, use a filter:
Lifetime instead of DailySection titled “Lifetime instead of Daily”
For a more-generic version of this component which does not reset every midnight, see Integration, which can provide device-lifetime values instead of daily values with the following example settings: