The total_daily_energy sensor is a helper sensor that can use the power value of other sensors like the HLW8012, HLW8032, CSE7766, ATM90E32, etc and integrate it over time.

So this component allows you to convert readings in W or kW to readings of the total daily energy usage in Wh or kWh .

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : total_daily_energy name : ' Total Daily Energy ' power_id : my_power unit_of_measurement : ' kWh ' state_class : total_increasing device_class : energy accuracy_decimals : 3 filters : # Multiplication factor from W to kW is 0.001 - multiply : 0.001 # The power sensor to convert, can be any power sensor - platform : hlw8012 # ... power : id : my_power # Enable time component to reset energy at midnight time : - platform : homeassistant id : homeassistant_time

power_id ( Required , ID): The ID of the power sensor to integrate over time.

restore (Optional, boolean): Whether to store the intermediate result on the device so that the value can be restored upon power cycle or reboot. Defaults to true .

method (Optional, string): The method to use for calculating the total daily energy. One of trapezoid , left or right . Defaults to right .

All other options from Sensor.

Converting from W to kW Section titled “Converting from W to kW”

Some sensors such as the HLW8012 expose their power sensor with a unit of measurement of W . To have your readings in kW , use a filter:

sensor : # The power sensor to convert, can be any power sensor - platform : hlw8012 # ... power : id : my_power filters : # Multiplication factor from W to kW is 0.001 - multiply : 0.001 unit_of_measurement : kW

Lifetime instead of Daily Section titled “Lifetime instead of Daily”

For a more-generic version of this component which does not reset every midnight, see Integration, which can provide device-lifetime values instead of daily values with the following example settings: