The ssd1322_spi display platform allows you to use SSD1322 (datasheet, Newhaven Display) displays with ESPHome. Note that this component is for displays that are connected via the 4-Wire SPI bus.

SSD1322 OLED Display

Connect CLK, DIN, CS, DC, and RST to pins on your ESP. For power, connect VCC to 3.3V and GND to GND.

# Example configuration entry spi : clk_pin : D5 mosi_pin : D7 display : - platform : ssd1322_spi model : " SSD1322 256x64 " reset_pin : D0 cs_pin : D8 dc_pin : D1 lambda : |- it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");