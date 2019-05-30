SSD1322 OLED Display
Section titled “ssd1322_spi Component”
ssd1322_spi Component
The
ssd1322_spi display platform allows you to use
SSD1322 (datasheet,
Newhaven Display)
displays with ESPHome. Note that this component is for displays that are connected via the 4-Wire SPI bus.
Connect CLK, DIN, CS, DC, and RST to pins on your ESP. For power, connect VCC to 3.3V and GND to GND.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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model (Required): The model of the display. At present, only one option is available:
SSD1322 256x64
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dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin.
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reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.
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cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The CS pin.
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lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
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update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
5s.
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pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
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id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.