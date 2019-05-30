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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SSD1322 OLED Display

ssd1322_spi Component

Section titled “ssd1322_spi Component”

The ssd1322_spi display platform allows you to use SSD1322 (datasheet, Newhaven Display) displays with ESPHome. Note that this component is for displays that are connected via the 4-Wire SPI bus.

SSD1322 OLED Display

Connect CLK, DIN, CS, DC, and RST to pins on your ESP. For power, connect VCC to 3.3V and GND to GND.

# Example configuration entry
spi:
  clk_pin: D5
  mosi_pin: D7


display:
  - platform: ssd1322_spi
    model: "SSD1322 256x64"
    reset_pin: D0
    cs_pin: D8
    dc_pin: D1
    lambda: |-
      it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • model (Required): The model of the display. At present, only one option is available:

    • SSD1322 256x64

  • dc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DC pin.

  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

  • cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The CS pin.

  • lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s.

  • pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”