Sendspin Group Media Player

The sendspin media player platform exposes controls for an entire Sendspin group as a Home Assistant media player entity.

IMPORTANT This platform does not produce any audio on the device. It only sends playback and volume commands to the Sendspin server, which applies them to every player in the active group. Commands like play/pause, volume, mute, shuffle, repeat, and next/previous track are forwarded to the group as a whole.

The Sendspin hub must be configured on the same device. This platform only works on ESP32-based chips.

# Example configuration entry sendspin : media_player : - platform : sendspin name : " Sendspin Group "

volume_increment (Optional, percentage): The amount that the media_player.volume_up and media_player.volume_down actions change the group volume by. Defaults to 5% .

(Optional, percentage): The amount that the and actions change the group volume by. Defaults to . All other options from Media Player.

The following standard Media Player actions are forwarded to the Sendspin group:

Playing arbitrary media and announcements are not supported.