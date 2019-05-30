Sendspin Group Media Player
The
sendspin media player platform exposes controls for an entire Sendspin group as a Home Assistant media player entity.
IMPORTANT
This platform does not produce any audio on the device. It only sends playback and volume commands to the Sendspin server, which applies them to every player in the active group. Commands like play/pause, volume, mute, shuffle, repeat, and next/previous track are forwarded to the group as a whole.
The Sendspin hub must be configured on the same device. This platform only works on ESP32-based chips.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- volume_increment (Optional, percentage): The amount that the
media_player.volume_upand
media_player.volume_downactions change the group volume by. Defaults to
5%.
- All other options from Media Player.
Supported actionsSection titled “Supported actions”
The following standard Media Player actions are forwarded to the Sendspin group:
media_player.play,
media_player.pause,
media_player.stop,
media_player.toggle
media_player.volume_set,
media_player.volume_up,
media_player.volume_down
media_player.mute,
media_player.unmute
media_player.next,
media_player.previous
media_player.shuffle,
media_player.unshuffle
media_player.repeat_off,
media_player.repeat_one,
media_player.repeat_all
Playing arbitrary media and announcements are not supported.