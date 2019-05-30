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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Sendspin Group Media Player

The sendspin media player platform exposes controls for an entire Sendspin group as a Home Assistant media player entity.

IMPORTANT

This platform does not produce any audio on the device. It only sends playback and volume commands to the Sendspin server, which applies them to every player in the active group. Commands like play/pause, volume, mute, shuffle, repeat, and next/previous track are forwarded to the group as a whole.

The Sendspin hub must be configured on the same device. This platform only works on ESP32-based chips.

# Example configuration entry
sendspin:


media_player:
  - platform: sendspin
    name: "Sendspin Group"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

Supported actions

Section titled “Supported actions”

The following standard Media Player actions are forwarded to the Sendspin group:

Playing arbitrary media and announcements are not supported.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”