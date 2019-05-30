The remote_receiver component lets you receive and decode various common remote control signals, such as infrared or 433 MHz radio frequency (RF) signals.

The component is split into two parts:

The remote receiver “hub”, which defines the pin and a few additional settings, and…

Individual remote receiver binary sensors which will activate when their respective signal is received.

See Setting up IR Devices and Setting up RF Devices for details.

# Example configuration entry remote_receiver : pin : GPIOXX dump : all

Multiple remote receivers can be configured as a list of dict definitions within remote_receiver .

pin ( Required , Pin): The pin to receive the remote signal on.

dump (Optional, list): Decode and dump these remote codes in the logs (at log.level=DEBUG). Set to all to dump all available codecs: abbwelcome : Decode and dump ABB-Welcome codes. Messages are sent via copper wires. See transmitter description for more details. aeha : Decode and dump AEHA infrared codes. beo4 : Decode and dump B&O Beo4 infrared codes. brennenstuhl : Decode and dump brennenstuhl RF codes. byronsx : Decode and dump Byron SX doorbell RF codes. canalsat : Decode and dump CanalSat infrared codes. canalsatld : Decode and dump CanalSatLD infrared codes. coolix : Decode and dump Coolix infrared codes. dish : Decode and dump Dish infrared codes. dooya : Decode and dump Dooya RF codes. drayton : Decode and dump Drayton Digistat RF codes. dyson : Decode and dump Dyson Cool AM7 tower fan codes. jvc : Decode and dump JVC infrared codes. gobox : Decode and dump Go-Box infrared codes. keeloq : Decode and dump KeeLoq RF codes. haier : Decode and dump Haier infrared codes. lg : Decode and dump LG infrared codes. magiquest : Decode and dump MagiQuest wand infrared codes. midea : Decode and dump Midea infrared codes. nec : Decode and dump NEC infrared codes. nexa : Decode and dump Nexa (RF) codes. panasonic : Decode and dump Panasonic infrared codes. pioneer : Decode and dump Pioneer infrared codes. pronto : Print remote code in Pronto form. Useful for using arbitrary protocols. raw : Print all remote codes in their raw form. Also useful for using arbitrary protocols. rc5 : Decode and dump RC5 IR codes. rc6 : Decode and dump RC6 IR codes. rc_switch : Decode and dump RCSwitch RF codes. roomba : Decode and dump Roomba infrared codes. samsung : Decode and dump Samsung infrared codes. samsung36 : Decode and dump Samsung36 infrared codes. symphony : Decode and dump Symphony infrared codes. sony : Decode and dump Sony infrared codes. toshiba_ac : Decode and dump Toshiba AC infrared codes. mirage : Decode and dump Mirage infrared codes. toto : Decode and dump Toto infrared codes.

tolerance (Optional, int, Time or mapping): The percentage or time that the remote signal lengths can deviate in the decoding process. Defaults to 25% . type ( Required , enum): Set the type of the tolerance. Can be percentage or time . value ( Required , int or Time): The percentage or time value. Allowed values are in range 0 to 100% or 0 to 4294967295us .

buffer_size (Optional, int): The size of the internal buffer for storing the remote codes. Defaults to 10kB on the ESP32 and 1kB on the ESP8266.

filter (Optional, Time): Filter any pulses that are shorter than this. Useful for removing glitches from noisy signals. Allowed values are in range 0 to 4294967295us . Defaults to 50us .

idle (Optional, Time): The amount of time that a signal should remain stable/unchanged for it to be considered complete. Defaults to 10ms . The maximum allowable value is: 65536us on the ESP32 and ESP32-S2 variants 32767us on other ESP32 variants with RMT hardware 4294967295us on all other platforms (including ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C61 which use a software implementation) Note: The ESP32 RMT values listed above assume the default clock_resolution . If a different clock_resolution is used, the values are scaled by 1000000 / clock_resolution .

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Useful when multiple receivers are configured on a single device.

ESP32 RMT configuration variables Section titled “ESP32 RMT configuration variables”

NOTE The following options apply only to ESP32 variants with RMT hardware. They are not available on the ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C61, which use a software implementation.

rmt_symbols (Optional, int): When use_dma is enabled, this sets the size of the driver’s internal DMA buffer. When DMA is disabled, it specifies how much RMT memory is allocated to the component. RMT memory is shared across all components and should be allocated in multiples of the block size. On the ESP32 and ESP32-S2 variants, RMT memory is shared between RX and TX components. On other variants, RX and TX have dedicated RMT memory.

ESP32 Variant Available Memory Block Size ESP32 512 symbols 64 symbols ESP32-C3 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-C5 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-C6 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-H2 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-P4 192 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-S2 256 symbols 64 symbols ESP32-S3 192 symbols 48 symbols

receive_symbols (Optional, int): Maximum receive length in symbols. On some variants the maximum receive is limited to rmt_symbols .

filter_symbols (Optional, int): Filter out any data received with a length in symbols less than filter_symbols . Useful for filtering out short bursts of noise.

clock_resolution (Optional, int): The clock resolution used by the RMT peripheral in Hz. Defaults to 1000000 .

use_dma (Optional, boolean): Enable DMA on variants that support it. If enabled rmt_symbols controls the DMA buffer size and can be set to a large value.

In rare hardware configurations where the microcontroller will receive modulated signals, the RMT peripheral supports signal demodulation. If you aren’t sure, you probably don’t need this. Infrared remote signals, for example, are typically demodulated by an infrared receiver module (IRM) before reaching the microcontroller.

To enable signal demodulation, configure the signal carrier frequency and duty cycle:

carrier_duty_percent (Optional, int): The carrier duty cycle for signal demodulation in the RMT peripheral in Hz. Defaults to 100 .

carrier_frequency (Optional, int): The carrier frequency for signal demodulation in the RMT peripheral in Hz. Defaults to 0Hz (carrier demodulation disabled).

NOTE The dumped raw code is sequence of pulse widths (durations in microseconds), positive for on-pulses (mark) and negative for off-pulses (space). Usually you can to copy this directly to the configuration or automation to be used later.

# Example automation for decoded signals remote_receiver : ... on_samsung : then : - if : condition : or : - lambda : ' return (x.data == 0xE0E0E01F); ' # VOL+ newer type - lambda : ' return (x.data == 0xE0E0E01F0); ' # VOL+ older type then : - ...

The remote_receiver binary sensor lets you track when a button on a remote control is pressed.

Each time the pre-defined signal is received, the binary sensor will briefly go ON and then immediately OFF.

NOTE For IR Remote Binary Sensors: If you’re using binary sensors to track IR remote button presses and experiencing issues with rapid button presses not being detected (e.g., quick ON→OFF transitions being missed), consider setting batch_delay: 0ms in your API configuration. This will send state changes immediately instead of batching them, ensuring rapid transitions are preserved. However, this increases network traffic and should only be used when necessary. For new projects, consider using automations with the on_* triggers (described above) instead of binary sensors, as they are better suited for handling momentary button press events.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : remote_receiver name : " Panasonic Remote Input " panasonic : address : 0x4004 command : 0x100BCBD

# Example with batch_delay: 0 for rapid button presses api : batch_delay : 0ms # Send state changes immediately remote_receiver : pin : GPIOXX dump : all binary_sensor : - platform : remote_receiver name : " TV Remote Power " nec : address : 0x1234 command : 0x5678

receiver_id (Optional, ID): The remote receiver to receive the remote code with. Required if multiple receivers configured.

All other options from Binary Sensor.

Remote code selection (exactly one of these has to be included):

abbwelcome : Trigger on a decoded ABB-Welcome code with the given data, see the transmitter description for more info. source_address ( Required , int): The source address to trigger on. destination_address ( Required , int): The destination address to trigger on. three_byte_address (Optional, boolean): The length of the source and destination address. false means two bytes and true means three bytes. Defaults to false . retransmission (Optional, boolean): true if the message was re-transmitted. Defaults to false . message_type ( Required , int): The message type to trigger on. message_id (Optional, int): The random message ID to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. Defaults to any ID. data (Optional, 0-7 bytes list): The code to listen for. Usually you only need to copy this directly from the dumper output. Defaults to []

aeha : Trigger on a decoded AEHA remote code with the given data. address ( Required , int): The address to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. data ( Required , 3-35 bytes list): The code to listen for, see transmitter description for more info. Usually you only need to copy this directly from the dumper output.

beo4 : Trigger on a decoded B&O Beo4 infrared remote code with the given data. source ( Required , int): The 8-bit source to trigger on, e.g. 0x00=video, 0x01=audio,…, see dumper output for more info. command ( Required , int): The 8-bit command to listen for, e.g. 0x00=number0, 0x0C=standby,…, see dumper output for more info.

brennenstuhl : Trigger on a decoded brennenstuhl RF code with the given data. code ( Required , int): The 24-bit code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info.

byronsx : Trigger on a decoded Byron SX Doorbell RF remote code with the given data. address ( Required , int): The 8-bit ID code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. command (Optional, int): The 4-bit command to listen for. If omitted, will match on any command.

canalsat : Trigger on a decoded CanalSat remote code with the given data. device ( Required , int): The device to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. address (Optional, int): The address (or subdevice) to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. Defaults to 0 . command ( Required , int): The command to listen for.

canalsatld : Trigger on a decoded CanalSatLD remote code with the given data. device ( Required , int): The device to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. address (Optional, int): The address (or subdevice) to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. Defaults to 0 . command ( Required , int): The command to listen for.

coolix : Trigger on a decoded Coolix remote code with the given data. It is possible to directly specify a 24-bit code, it will be checked for a match to at least one of the two received packets. The main configuration scheme is below. first ( Required , uint32_t): The first 24-bit Coolix code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. second (Optional, uint32_t): The second 24-bit Coolix code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. If not set, trigger on only single non-strict packet, specified by the first parameter.

dish : Trigger on a decoded Dish Network remote code with the given data. Beware that Dish remotes use a different carrier frequency (57.6kHz) that many receiver hardware don’t decode. address (Optional, int): The number of the receiver to target, between 1 and 16 inclusive. Defaults to 1 . command ( Required , int): The Dish command to listen for, between 0 and 63 inclusive.

dooya : Trigger on a decoded Dooya RF remote code with the given data. id ( Required , int): The 24-bit ID code to trigger on. channel ( Required , int): The 8-bit channel to listen for. button ( Required , int): The 4-bit button to listen for. check ( Required , int): The 4-bit check to listen for. Includes an indication that a button is being held down.

drayton : Trigger on a decoded Drayton Digistat RF remote code with the given data. address ( Required , int): The 16-bit ID code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. channel ( Required , int): The 7-bit switch/channel to listen for. command ( Required , int): The 5-bit command to listen for.

dyson : Trigger on a decoded dyson cool AM07 infrared remote code with the given data. code ( Required , int): The 16-bit code to trigger on, e.g. 0x1200=power, 0x1215=fan++,0x122a=swing…, see dumper output for more info. index (Optional, int): The 8-bit rolling index [0..3], to be increased with every transmit, see dumper output for more info.

gobox : Trigger on a decoded Go-Box remote code with the given data. code ( Required , int): The Go-Box code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info.

jvc : Trigger on a decoded JVC remote code with the given data. data ( Required , int): The JVC code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info.

keeloq : Trigger on a decoded KeeLoq RF remote code with the given data. address ( Required , int): The 32-bit ID code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. command (Optional, int): The 8-bit switch/command to listen for. If omitted, will match on any command/button.

haier : Trigger on a Haier remote code with the given code. code ( Required , 13-bytes list): The code to listen for, see transmitter description for more info. Usually you only need to copy this directly from the dumper output.

lg : Trigger on a decoded LG remote code with the given data. data ( Required , int): The LG code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. nbits (Optional, int): The number of bits of the remote code. Defaults to 28 .

magiquest : Trigger on a decoded MagiQuest wand remote code with the given wand ID. wand_id ( Required , int): The MagiQuest wand ID to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. magnitude (Optional, int): The magnitude of swishes and swirls of the wand. If omitted, will match on any activation of the wand.

midea : Trigger on a Midea remote code with the given code. code ( Required , 5-bytes list): The code to listen for, see transmitter description for more info. Usually you only need to copy first 5 bytes directly from the dumper output.

nec : Trigger on a decoded NEC remote code with the given data. address ( Required , int): The address to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. command ( Required , int): The NEC command to listen for.

nexa : Trigger on a decoded Nexa RF code with the given data. device ( Required , int): The Nexa device code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. group ( Required , int): The Nexa group code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. state ( Required , int): The Nexa state code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. channel ( Required , int): The Nexa channel code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. level ( Required , int): The Nexa level code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info.

panasonic : Trigger on a decoded Panasonic remote code with the given data. address ( Required , int): The address to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. command ( Required , int): The command.

pioneer : Trigger on a decoded Pioneer remote code with the given data. rc_code_1 ( Required , int): The remote control code to trigger on, see dumper output for more details.

pronto : Trigger on a Pronto remote code with the given code. data ( Required , string): The code to listen for, see transmitter description for more info. Usually you only need to copy this directly from the dumper output. delta (Optional, integer): This parameter allows you to manually specify the allowed difference between what Pronto code is specified, and what IR signal has been sent by the remote control.

raw : Trigger on a raw remote code with the given code. code ( Required , list): The code to listen for, see transmitter description for more info. Usually you only need to copy this directly from the dumper output.

rc5 : Trigger on a decoded RC5 remote code with the given data. address ( Required , int): The address to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. command ( Required , int): The RC5 command to listen for.

rc6 : Trigger on a decoded RC6 remote code with the given data. address ( Required , int): The address to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. command ( Required , int): The RC6 command to listen for.

rc_switch_raw : Trigger on a decoded RC Switch raw remote code with the given data. code ( Required , string): The remote code to listen for, copy this from the dumper output. To ignore a bit in the received data, use x at that place in the code . protocol (Optional): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more info.

rc_switch_type_a : Trigger on a decoded RC Switch Type A remote code with the given data. group ( Required , string): The group, binary string. device ( Required , string): The device in the group, binary string. state ( Required , boolean): The on/off state to trigger on. protocol (Optional): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more info.

rc_switch_type_b : Trigger on a decoded RC Switch Type B remote code with the given data. address ( Required , int): The address, int from 1 to 4. channel ( Required , int): The channel, int from 1 to 4. state ( Required , boolean): The on/off state to trigger on. protocol (Optional): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more info.

rc_switch_type_c : Trigger on a decoded RC Switch Type C remote code with the given data. family ( Required , string): The family. Range is a to p . group ( Required , int): The group. Range is 1 to 4. device ( Required , int): The device. Range is 1 to 4. state ( Required , boolean): The on/off state to trigger on. protocol (Optional): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more info.

rc_switch_type_d : Trigger on a decoded RC Switch Type D remote code with the given data. group ( Required , int): The group. Range is 1 to 4. device ( Required , int): The device. Range is 1 to 3. state ( Required , boolean): The on/off state to trigger on. protocol (Optional): The RC Switch protocol to use, see RC Switch Protocol for more info.

roomba : Trigger on a decoded Roomba remote code with the given data. data ( Required , int): The Roomba code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info.

samsung : Trigger on a decoded Samsung remote code with the given data. data ( Required , int): The data to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. nbits (Optional, int): The number of bits of the remote code. Defaults to 32 .

samsung36 : Trigger on a decoded Samsung36 remote code with the given data. address ( Required , int): The address to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. command ( Required , int): The command.

sony : Trigger on a decoded Sony remote code with the given data. data ( Required , int): The Sony code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. nbits (Optional, int): The number of bits of the remote code. Defaults to 12 .

symphony : Trigger on a decoded Symphony remote code with the given data. data ( Required , int): The Symphony code to trigger on, see dumper output for more info. nbits ( Required , int): The number of bits of the remote code. Typical values: 8 , 12 , or 16 .

toshiba_ac : Trigger on a decoded Toshiba AC remote code with the given data. rc_code_1 ( Required , int): The remote control code to trigger on, see dumper output for more details. rc_code_2 (Optional, int): The second part of the remote control code to trigger on, see dumper output for more details.

mirage : Trigger on a Mirage remote code with the given code. code ( Required , 14-bytes list): The code to listen for, see transmitter description for more info. Usually you only need to copy this directly from the dumper output.

toto : Trigger on a decoded Toto remote code with the given data. command ( Required , int): The 1-byte Toto command code to trigger on. Range is 0 to 0xFF. rc_code_1 (Optional, int): The first 4-bit Toto code (usually a command parameter) to trigger on. Range is 0 to 0xF. rc_code_2 (Optional, int): The second 4-bit Toto code (usually a command parameter) to trigger on. Range is 0 to 0xF.



NOTE The CanalSat and CanalSatLD protocols use a higher carrier frequency (56kHz) and are very similar. Depending on the hardware used they may interfere with each other when enabled simultaneously.

NOTE NEC codes: In version 2021.12, the order of transferring bits was corrected from MSB to LSB in accordance with the NEC standard. Therefore, if the configuration file has come from an earlier version of ESPhome, it is necessary to reverse the order of the address and command bits when moving to 2021.12 or above. For example, address: 0x84ED , command: 0x13EC becomes 0xB721 and 0x37C8 , respectively.

NOTE Some receivers, such as the TSOP38238, may require the use of a pull-up resistor. You can enable this as follows: remote_receiver : pin : number : GPIOXX inverted : true mode : input : true pullup : true dump : all