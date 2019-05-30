ESPHome 2022.10.0 - 19th October 2022

This month we have been busy upgrading the Bluetooth Proxy support for Home Assistant. This meant there are many PRs awaiting reviews for new components that were unable to be reviewed and merged in time. We will be trying to pack the next release.

ESPHome now requires Python 3.9 or newer. This is taken care of if you use the Home Assistant addon or docker image. If using pip, you will need to upgrade your Python version manually before ESPHome will upgrade.

BLE Client Sensors Section titled “BLE Client Sensors”

Due to adding a new RSSI sensor to the ble_client sensor platform, a new type configuration variable. You will get a validation error when you try to install and you have not added a type to your existing configurations.

The xpt2046 touchscreen component has been updated to be a platform of touchscreen instead of a top level component. This requires a small change to your configuration, see Xpt2046 for the new way to configure.

Update bluetooth proxy limit as soon as connection requested esphome#3935 by @jesserockz

Add water & precipitation_intensity sensor device classes esphome#3940 by @frenck

Fixed touch release issue using the interrupt pin esphome#3925 by @nielsnl68

Add wind_speed sensor device class esphome#3941 by @frenck

Fix bluetooth_proxy not connecting esphome#3967 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Thermostat remove deprecated config esphome#3643 by @MrMDavidson (breaking-change)

Bump python min to 3.9 esphome#3871 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Refactor xpt2046 to be a touchscreen platform esphome#3793 by @nielsnl68 (breaking-change)

Add ble RSSI sensor for connected devices esphome#3860 by @RoboMagus (breaking-change)

fix never calling preset change trigger esphome#3864 by @glmnet

Modbus QWORD fix esphome#3856 by @dudanov

Send true and not RSSI in ble_presence esphome#3904 by @fjouault

Remove address type map from bluetooth proxy esphome#3905 by @jesserockz