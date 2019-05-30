ESPHome 2022.10.0 - 19th October 2022
This month we have been busy upgrading the Bluetooth Proxy support for Home Assistant. This meant there are many PRs awaiting reviews for new components that were unable to be reviewed and merged in time. We will be trying to pack the next release.
Python Version 3.9Section titled “Python Version 3.9”
ESPHome now requires Python 3.9 or newer. This is taken care of if you use the Home Assistant addon or docker image. If using pip, you will need to upgrade your Python version manually before ESPHome will upgrade.
BLE Client SensorsSection titled “BLE Client Sensors”
Due to adding a new RSSI sensor to the
ble_client sensor platform, a new
type configuration variable.
You will get a validation error when you try to install and you have not added a
type to your
existing configurations.
XPT2046 TouchscreenSection titled “XPT2046 Touchscreen”
The
xpt2046 touchscreen component has been updated to be a platform of
touchscreen instead of a
top level component. This requires a small change to your configuration, see
Xpt2046 for the new way to configure.
Release 2022.10.1 - October 26Section titled “Release 2022.10.1 - October 26”
- Update bluetooth proxy limit as soon as connection requested esphome#3935 by @jesserockz
- Add water & precipitation_intensity sensor device classes esphome#3940 by @frenck
- Fixed touch release issue using the interrupt pin esphome#3925 by @nielsnl68
- Add wind_speed sensor device class esphome#3941 by @frenck
Release 2022.10.2 - November 1Section titled “Release 2022.10.2 - November 1”
- Fix bluetooth_proxy not connecting esphome#3967 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Thermostat remove deprecated config esphome#3643 by @MrMDavidson (breaking-change)
- Bump python min to 3.9 esphome#3871 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Refactor xpt2046 to be a touchscreen platform esphome#3793 by @nielsnl68 (breaking-change)
- Add ble RSSI sensor for connected devices esphome#3860 by @RoboMagus (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- fix never calling preset change trigger esphome#3864 by @glmnet
- Modbus QWORD fix esphome#3856 by @dudanov
- Send true and not RSSI in ble_presence esphome#3904 by @fjouault
- Remove address type map from bluetooth proxy esphome#3905 by @jesserockz
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Update mcp23s17.cpp esphome#3797 by @pawel3410
- Allow CORS for web_server esphome#3819 by @zhzhzhy
- Dont fail fast on CI for docker esphome#3832 by @jesserockz
- Thermostat remove deprecated config esphome#3643 by @MrMDavidson (breaking-change)
- Add support for parsing the short local name in the tracker esphome#3854 by @bdraco
- Add display GPIO setup instruction for Aliexpress display esphome#3851 by @kbx81
- fix dump preset string type esphome#3863 by @glmnet
- Bump CI to python 3.9 esphome#3869 by @jesserockz
- Add cg.with_local_variable esphome#3577 by @jpeletier
- Fix time/automation (cron) wdt crash when time jumps ahead too much esphome#3844 by @jpeletier
- Bump pyupgrade from 2.37.3 to 3.0.0 esphome#3867 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add min_version to esphome config esphome#3866 by @jesserockz
- Bump python min to 3.9 esphome#3871 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Bump pylint from 2.15.2 to 2.15.3 esphome#3870 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add new sensor device classes esphome#3895 by @jesserockz
- Refactor xpt2046 to be a touchscreen platform esphome#3793 by @nielsnl68 (breaking-change)
- Proxy friendly host url resolution for
use_addresswith path. esphome#3653 by @RoboMagus
- Update webserver index file esphome#3896 by @jesserockz
- Correctly set ble_write UUIDs based on their lengths. esphome#3885 by @RoboMagus
- Fix default unit for ble_rssi sensor esphome#3874 by @RoboMagus
- Exposing coordinates from touchscreen binary sensor esphome#3891 by @gpambrozio
- Fix type annotation on
extract_registry_entry_configesphome#3623 by @quentinmit
- Add ble RSSI sensor for connected devices esphome#3860 by @RoboMagus (breaking-change)
- Fix pulse_meter filter logic esphome#3321 by @cstaahl
- Add support for ZHLT01 heatpump IR protocol esphome#3655 by @cfeenstra1024
- Send GATT error events to HA esphome#3884 by @jesserockz
- Do not require CS pin for ST7789V esphome#3888 by @definitio
- fix never calling preset change trigger esphome#3864 by @glmnet
- Modbus QWORD fix esphome#3856 by @dudanov
- Send true and not RSSI in ble_presence esphome#3904 by @fjouault
- Remove address type map from bluetooth proxy esphome#3905 by @jesserockz