ZyAura CO2 & Temperature & Humidity Sensor
The ZyAura CO2 & Temperature & Humidity sensor allows you to use your ZGm05(3)(U) MT8057, ZG1683R(U) (MT8060), ZG1583RUD monitors with ESPHome.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
clock_pin (Required, Pin): The pin where the clock bus is connected.
-
data_pin (Required, Pin): The pin where the data bus is connected.
-
co2 (Optional): The information for the CO2 sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
NOTE
ZGm05 monitor (and maybe others) needs some initial time to get correct data when powered
on. Only after this timespan will the sensor report correct values. It’s not recommended to set
update_interval lower than
20s.