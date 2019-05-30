The ZyAura CO2 & Temperature & Humidity sensor allows you to use your ZGm05(3)(U) MT8057, ZG1683R(U) (MT8060), ZG1583RUD monitors with ESPHome.

ZyAura ZGm053U connection diagram (1 - empty, 2 - clock, 3 - data, 4 - GND). In some other models the clock and data pins are swapped.

NOTE