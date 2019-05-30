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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ZyAura CO2 & Temperature & Humidity Sensor

The ZyAura CO2 & Temperature & Humidity sensor allows you to use your ZGm05(3)(U) MT8057, ZG1683R(U) (MT8060), ZG1583RUD monitors with ESPHome.

ZyAura ZGm053U CO2 & Temperature Monitor.
ZyAura ZGm053U connection diagram (1 - empty, 2 - clock, 3 - data, 4 - GND). In some other models the clock and data pins are swapped. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: zyaura
    clock_pin: D1
    data_pin: D2
    co2:
      name: "ZyAura CO2"
    temperature:
      name: "ZyAura Temperature"
    humidity:
      name: "ZyAura Humidity"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • clock_pin (Required, Pin): The pin where the clock bus is connected.

  • data_pin (Required, Pin): The pin where the data bus is connected.

  • co2 (Optional): The information for the CO2 sensor.

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

NOTE

ZGm05 monitor (and maybe others) needs some initial time to get correct data when powered on. Only after this timespan will the sensor report correct values. It’s not recommended to set update_interval lower than 20s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”