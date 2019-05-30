USB Host UART Interface

This component allows an ESP32-S3 or ESP32-S2 to host USB-serial peripheral devices. It uses the Usb Host component to interface to the device as a USB-OTG host.

Currently supported devices are listed in the table below:

Name VID PID Description CH34X 0x1A86 0x55D5 USB to serial adapter, multi-channel (up to 3 channels) CH340 0x1A86 0x7523 USB to serial adapter, single channel ESP_JTAG 0x303A 0x1001 ESP32 JTAG interface STM32_VCP 0x0483 0x5740 STM32 Virtual COM Port CDC_ACM 0x0000 0x0000 USB CDC ACM (Abstract Control Model) CP210X 0x10C4 0xEA60 Silicon Labs USB to UART Bridge

# Example minimal configuration entry usb_uart : - type : cp210x channels : - id : uch_1 baud_rate : 9600 buffer_size : 1024

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this component.

(Optional, ID): The id to use for this component. type ( Required , string): The type of USB-serial device to connect to. One of ch34x , ch340 , esp_jtag , stm32_vcp , cdc_acm , cp210x .

( , string): The type of USB-serial device to connect to. One of , , , , , . channels ( Required , list): A list of channels to configure.

( , list): A list of channels to configure. vid (Optional, int): The vendor ID of the device. Use 0 as a wildcard. Each type has a default VID which will be overridden if this is set.

(Optional, int): The vendor ID of the device. Use 0 as a wildcard. Each type has a default VID which will be overridden if this is set. pid (Optional, int): The product ID of the device. Use 0 as a wildcard. Each type has a default PID which will be overridden if this is set.

Setting both vid and pid to 0 will match any device.

Channel configuration options Section titled “Channel configuration options”

id (Optional, ID): An id to assign to the channel. This id may be used anywhere a uart component is required.

(Optional, ID): An id to assign to the channel. This id may be used anywhere a component is required. baud_rate ( Required , int): The baud rate to use for the channel. This is optional for the stm32_vcp , esp_jtag and cdc_acm types.

( , int): The baud rate to use for the channel. This is optional for the , and types. buffer_size (Optional, int): The size of the buffer to use for the channel. Defaults to 256 bytes.

(Optional, int): The size of the buffer to use for the channel. Defaults to 256 bytes. stop_bits (Optional, float): The number of stop bits to use. Defaults to 1. Other options are 1.5 and 2.

(Optional, float): The number of stop bits to use. Defaults to 1. Other options are 1.5 and 2. data_bits (Optional, int): The number of data bits to use in the range 5-8. Defaults to 8.

(Optional, int): The number of data bits to use in the range 5-8. Defaults to 8. parity (Optional, string): The parity to use. One of NONE , EVEN , ODD , MARK and SPACE . Defaults to NONE .

(Optional, string): The parity to use. One of , , , and . Defaults to . dummy_receiver (Optional, boolean): If set to true, the channel will consume any data received. This is useful for debugging purposes. Defaults to false.

(Optional, boolean): If set to true, the channel will consume any data received. This is useful for debugging purposes. Defaults to false. debug (Optional, boolean): If set to true, the channel will log all data sent and received. Defaults to false.

(Optional, boolean): If set to true, the channel will log all data sent and received. Defaults to false. debug_prefix (Optional, string): A string prepended to every debug log line for this channel. Useful when multiple channels have debugging enabled, to distinguish their output in the log. Defaults to "".

(Optional, string): A string prepended to every debug log line for this channel. Useful when multiple channels have debugging enabled, to distinguish their output in the log. Defaults to "". flush_timeout (Optional, Time): The maximum time to wait for the USB output queue to drain when flush() is called. If the queue does not drain within this time, flush() returns a TIMEOUT result. Defaults to 100ms .