USB Host UART Interface
This component allows an ESP32-S3 or ESP32-S2 to host USB-serial peripheral devices. It uses the Usb Host component to interface to the device as a USB-OTG host.
Currently supported devices are listed in the table below:
Supported DevicesSection titled “Supported Devices”
|Name
|VID
|PID
|Description
|CH34X
|0x1A86
|0x55D5
|USB to serial adapter, multi-channel (up to 3 channels)
|CH340
|0x1A86
|0x7523
|USB to serial adapter, single channel
|ESP_JTAG
|0x303A
|0x1001
|ESP32 JTAG interface
|STM32_VCP
|0x0483
|0x5740
|STM32 Virtual COM Port
|CDC_ACM
|0x0000
|0x0000
|USB CDC ACM (Abstract Control Model)
|CP210X
|0x10C4
|0xEA60
|Silicon Labs USB to UART Bridge
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this component.
- type (Required, string): The type of USB-serial device to connect to. One of
ch34x,
ch340,
esp_jtag,
stm32_vcp,
cdc_acm,
cp210x.
- channels (Required, list): A list of channels to configure.
- vid (Optional, int): The vendor ID of the device. Use 0 as a wildcard. Each type has a default VID which will be overridden if this is set.
- pid (Optional, int): The product ID of the device. Use 0 as a wildcard. Each type has a default PID which will be overridden if this is set.
Setting both
vid and
pid to 0 will match any device.
Channel configuration optionsSection titled “Channel configuration options”
- id (Optional, ID): An id to assign to the channel. This id may be used anywhere a
uartcomponent is required.
- baud_rate (Required, int): The baud rate to use for the channel. This is optional for the
stm32_vcp,
esp_jtagand
cdc_acmtypes.
- buffer_size (Optional, int): The size of the buffer to use for the channel. Defaults to 256 bytes.
- stop_bits (Optional, float): The number of stop bits to use. Defaults to 1. Other options are 1.5 and 2.
- data_bits (Optional, int): The number of data bits to use in the range 5-8. Defaults to 8.
- parity (Optional, string): The parity to use. One of
NONE,
EVEN,
ODD,
MARKand
SPACE. Defaults to
NONE.
- dummy_receiver (Optional, boolean): If set to true, the channel will consume any data received. This is useful for debugging purposes. Defaults to false.
- debug (Optional, boolean): If set to true, the channel will log all data sent and received. Defaults to false.
- debug_prefix (Optional, string): A string prepended to every debug log line for this channel. Useful when multiple channels have debugging enabled, to distinguish their output in the log. Defaults to "".
- flush_timeout (Optional, Time): The maximum time to wait for the USB output queue to drain when
flush()is called. If the queue does not drain within this time,
flush()returns a
TIMEOUTresult. Defaults to
100ms.
Device typesSection titled “Device types”
The
cdc_acm type is a generic USB CDC ACM (Abstract Control Model) device. This is a common USB device class for serial communication.
This driver does not strictly enforce the CDC-ACM configuration specification, so it may work with devices that do not properly implement that specification. It expects to find a single interrupt endpoint, a single bulk in endpoint, and a single bulk out endpoint.