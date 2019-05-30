Light Partition
The
partition light platform allows you to combine multiple addressable light segments
(like Fastled or Neopixelbus) and/or individual lights (like Rgb) into a single addressable light.
This platform also allows splitting up an addressable light into multiple segments, so that
segments can be individually controlled.
Splitting a single LED stripSection titled “Splitting a single LED strip”
If you want to split a strip, you may run into strange behavior like that the original light entity (e.g.,
fastled_clockless )
may be conflicting with the partition. For better control over which segments of the strip will overlap each other,
mark the original
light as
internal: true.
Joining multiple LED lights into oneSection titled “Joining multiple LED lights into one”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
segments (Required, list): A list of segments included in this partition.
For addressable segments:
-
id (Required, ID): The ID of the addressable light to be controlled by this segment.
-
from (Required, int): The index of the first LED to address in the segment. Counting starts with 0, so first LED is 0.
-
to (Required, int): The index of the last LED to address in this segment.
-
reversed (Optional, boolean): Whether to reverse the order of LEDs in this segment. Defaults to
false.
For single light segments:
- single_light_id (Required, ID): The ID of a single addressable or non-addressable light. If an addressable light is specified, it will be treated as a single light in the partition.
-
-
All other options from Light.
NOTE
Do not use this platform to control each LED on your addressable light - the light objects have a moderate overhead and if you try to create many lights you will run out of memory quickly.
See
light.addressable_set Action for that.