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Light Partition

The partition light platform allows you to combine multiple addressable light segments (like Fastled or Neopixelbus) and/or individual lights (like Rgb) into a single addressable light. This platform also allows splitting up an addressable light into multiple segments, so that segments can be individually controlled.

Splitting a single LED strip

Section titled “Splitting a single LED strip”

If you want to split a strip, you may run into strange behavior like that the original light entity (e.g., fastled_clockless ) may be conflicting with the partition. For better control over which segments of the strip will overlap each other, mark the original light as internal: true.

# Example configuration entry
light:
  - platform: partition
    name: "Partition Light 1"
    segments:
      # Use first 10 LEDs from the light with ID light1
      - id: light1
        from: 0
        to: 9


  - platform: partition
    name: "Partition Light 2"
    segments:
      # Use LEDs 11-20 from the light with ID light1
      - id: light1
        from: 10
        to: 19


  # Example for light segment source
  - platform: fastled_clockless
    id: light1
    # You may want (but don't need) this
    internal: true
    # Other settings

Joining multiple LED lights into one

Section titled “Joining multiple LED lights into one”
# Example configuration entry
light:
  - platform: partition
    name: "Partition Light"
    segments:
      # Use first 10 LEDs from the light with ID light1
      - id: light1
        from: 0
        to: 9
      # Use first 10 LEDs from light with ID light2
      # they become LEDs 11-20 in the joined partition
      - id: light2
        from: 0
        to: 9
      # Use light3 as the 21st light in the partition
      - single_light_id: light3


  # Example for light segment source
  - platform: fastled_clockless
    id: light1
    # You may want (but don't need) this
    internal: true
    # Other settings


  # Example for light segment source
  - platform: fastled_clockless
    id: light2
    # You may want (but don't need) this
    internal: true
    # Other settings


  # Example for non-addressable light source
  - platform: rgb
    id: light3
    # You may want (but don't need) this
    internal: true
    # Other settings

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • segments (Required, list): A list of segments included in this partition.

    For addressable segments:

    • id (Required, ID): The ID of the addressable light to be controlled by this segment.

    • from (Required, int): The index of the first LED to address in the segment. Counting starts with 0, so first LED is 0.

    • to (Required, int): The index of the last LED to address in this segment.

    • reversed (Optional, boolean): Whether to reverse the order of LEDs in this segment. Defaults to false.

    For single light segments:

    • single_light_id (Required, ID): The ID of a single addressable or non-addressable light. If an addressable light is specified, it will be treated as a single light in the partition.

  • All other options from Light.

NOTE

Do not use this platform to control each LED on your addressable light - the light objects have a moderate overhead and if you try to create many lights you will run out of memory quickly.

See light.addressable_set Action for that.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”