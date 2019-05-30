Light Partition

The partition light platform allows you to combine multiple addressable light segments (like Fastled or Neopixelbus) and/or individual lights (like Rgb) into a single addressable light. This platform also allows splitting up an addressable light into multiple segments, so that segments can be individually controlled.

Splitting a single LED strip Section titled “Splitting a single LED strip”

If you want to split a strip, you may run into strange behavior like that the original light entity (e.g., fastled_clockless ) may be conflicting with the partition. For better control over which segments of the strip will overlap each other, mark the original light as internal: true .

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : partition name : " Partition Light 1 " segments : # Use first 10 LEDs from the light with ID light1 - id : light1 from : 0 to : 9 - platform : partition name : " Partition Light 2 " segments : # Use LEDs 11-20 from the light with ID light1 - id : light1 from : 10 to : 19 # Example for light segment source - platform : fastled_clockless id : light1 # You may want (but don't need) this internal : true # Other settings

Joining multiple LED lights into one Section titled “Joining multiple LED lights into one”

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : partition name : " Partition Light " segments : # Use first 10 LEDs from the light with ID light1 - id : light1 from : 0 to : 9 # Use first 10 LEDs from light with ID light2 # they become LEDs 11-20 in the joined partition - id : light2 from : 0 to : 9 # Use light3 as the 21st light in the partition - single_light_id : light3 # Example for light segment source - platform : fastled_clockless id : light1 # You may want (but don't need) this internal : true # Other settings # Example for light segment source - platform : fastled_clockless id : light2 # You may want (but don't need) this internal : true # Other settings # Example for non-addressable light source - platform : rgb id : light3 # You may want (but don't need) this internal : true # Other settings

segments ( Required , list): A list of segments included in this partition. For addressable segments: id ( Required , ID): The ID of the addressable light to be controlled by this segment. from ( Required , int): The index of the first LED to address in the segment. Counting starts with 0, so first LED is 0. to ( Required , int): The index of the last LED to address in this segment. reversed (Optional, boolean): Whether to reverse the order of LEDs in this segment. Defaults to false . For single light segments: single_light_id ( Required , ID): The ID of a single addressable or non-addressable light. If an addressable light is specified, it will be treated as a single light in the partition.

All other options from Light.