Pulse Width Sensor
The
pulse_width sensor allows you to measure how long a given digital signal
is HIGH. For example this can be used to measure PWM signals to transmit some
value over a simple protocol. The unit of measurement for this sensor is seconds.
NOTE
This component is intended for measurements in the microsecond to seconds range! The largest period this component can measure is just over 70 minutes.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin to observe for the pulse width.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor for use in lambdas.
-
All other options from Sensor.