The pulse_width sensor allows you to measure how long a given digital signal is HIGH. For example this can be used to measure PWM signals to transmit some value over a simple protocol. The unit of measurement for this sensor is seconds.

NOTE This component is intended for measurements in the microsecond to seconds range! The largest period this component can measure is just over 70 minutes.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : pulse_width pin : D0 name : Pulse Width Sensor