ESPHome 2022.12.0 - 14th December 2022

The festive holidays are coming early and bring you an ESPHome release 1 week earlier than normal. This release does not bring a bunch of new components like most releases, but instead the focus has been on upgrading the core Arduino and ESP-IDF versions used for the ESP32 based devices.

Because these core upgrade have aligned the version of ESP-IDF under the hood, ethernet is now able to be used when specifying ESP-IDF as your framework of choice.

The Bluetooth Proxy has also had a whole lot of work done by @bdraco under the hood to improve the stability, speed and reliability between Home Assistant and the bluetooth devices that get proxied through. Along with some of these bluetooth changes is a change to the underlying flash partition table that ESPHome uses. OTA will work, but to fully take advantage of the performance increases for bluetooth, it is best to at least one serial flash with ESPHome 2022.12.0 or later.

NOTE This breaking change only affects you if you use docker containers directly and specify the suffix in your image.

2022.12.6 changes the way the container images are built and published. This is due to something breaking somewhere that we could not explain. It has to do with the docker manifest command which has been around for a while but always been marked as experimental so we cannot really complain.

From now on there will be no builds with tags for the -armv7 / -amd64 / aarch64 suffixes, but the main images ( ghcr.io/esphome/esphome:<version> ) will be multi-arch capable and work on the 3 supported architectures.

Support non-multiarch toolchains on 32-bit ARM esphome#4191 by @agners

Mark ESP32-S2 as not having Bluetooth esphome#4194 by @jesserockz

Fix i2s_audio media_player compiling for esp32-s2 esphome#4195 by @jesserockz

Fix import_full_config for adoption configs esphome#4197 by @jesserockz

Handle zero padding anywhere in the combined adv data esphome#4208 by @bdraco

Fix ESP32 GPIO when using INPUT PULLUP mode esphome#4213 by @jesserockz

Fix gpio pin mode for ISR pins esphome#4216 by @jesserockz

Always send the MTU request for BLE v3 cached connections esphome#4322 by @bdraco

Bump nano version in lint docker image esphome#4218 by @jesserockz

Move from docker manifest command to buildx with platforms esphome#4320 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Add “content” to deploy-ha-addon-repo dispatch esphome#4349 by @ludeeus

fix stepper jump back with small steps esphome#4339 by @0xDRRB

rename esp32 CAN to TWAI, so it compiles again esphome#4334 by @designer2k2

Fix BME280 initialization before wifi setup esphome#4190 by @pxe-la

Add a soft reset in setup() for bmp280 esphome#4329 by @melyux

Upgrades add-on base image to 6.2.0 esphome#4310 by @frenck

Migrate old-style S6 scripts to s6-rc.d esphome#4311 by @frenck

Refactor NGINX configuration of Home Assistant Add-on esphome#4312 by @frenck

Add Home Assistant integration discovery esphome#4328 by @frenck

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

PID Climate - deadband and output sampling esphome#3254 by @patrickcollins12 (new-feature)

Add sn74hc165 input shift register esphome#4151 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Update esp32 arduino and platform versions esphome#3564 by @jesserockz (notable-change) (breaking-change)

Fix ble parsing with zero padded advertisements esphome#4162 by @jesserockz

Increase watchdog timeout when starting OTA esphome#4172 by @jesserockz

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20221213.0 esphome#4176 by @jesserockz

Remove internal pin restriction from cd74hc4067 esphome#4179 by @jesserockz

Speed up bluetooth proxy connections when using esp-idf esphome#4171 by @bdraco (notable-change)

Remove warnings when falling through switch cases on purpose esphome#4181 by @jesserockz

Revert camera config change for esp-idf esphome#4182 by @jesserockz

Update esp32 arduino and platform versions esphome#3564 by @jesserockz (notable-change) (breaking-change)

Update ESP-IDF and platform version esphome#3565 by @jesserockz (notable-change)

Speed up bluetooth proxy connections when using esp-idf esphome#4171 by @bdraco (notable-change)