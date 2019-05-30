ESPHome 2022.12.0 - 14th December 2022
The festive holidays are coming early and bring you an ESPHome release 1 week earlier than normal. This release does not bring a bunch of new components like most releases, but instead the focus has been on upgrading the core Arduino and ESP-IDF versions used for the ESP32 based devices.
EthernetSection titled “Ethernet”
Because these core upgrade have aligned the version of ESP-IDF under the hood,
ethernet
is now able to be used when specifying ESP-IDF as your framework of choice.
Bluetooth ProxySection titled “Bluetooth Proxy”
The Bluetooth Proxy has also had a whole lot of work done by @bdraco under the hood to improve the stability, speed and reliability between Home Assistant and the bluetooth devices that get proxied through. Along with some of these bluetooth changes is a change to the underlying flash partition table that ESPHome uses. OTA will work, but to fully take advantage of the performance increases for bluetooth, it is best to at least one serial flash with ESPHome 2022.12.0 or later.
Container imagesSection titled “Container images”
NOTE
This breaking change only affects you if you use docker containers directly and specify the suffix in your image.
2022.12.6 changes the way the container images are built and published. This is due to something
breaking somewhere that we could not explain. It has to do with the
docker manifest command
which has been around for a while but always been marked as
experimental so we cannot really
complain.
From now on there will be no builds with tags for the
-armv7 /
-amd64 /
aarch64 suffixes,
but the main images (
ghcr.io/esphome/esphome:<version> ) will be multi-arch capable and work on the
3 supported architectures.
Release 2022.12.1 - December 16Section titled “Release 2022.12.1 - December 16”
- Support non-multiarch toolchains on 32-bit ARM esphome#4191 by @agners
- Mark ESP32-S2 as not having Bluetooth esphome#4194 by @jesserockz
- Fix i2s_audio media_player compiling for esp32-s2 esphome#4195 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.12.2 - December 20Section titled “Release 2022.12.2 - December 20”
- Fix import_full_config for adoption configs esphome#4197 by @jesserockz
- Handle zero padding anywhere in the combined adv data esphome#4208 by @bdraco
Release 2022.12.3 - December 20Section titled “Release 2022.12.3 - December 20”
- Fix ESP32 GPIO when using INPUT PULLUP mode esphome#4213 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.12.4 - January 20Section titled “Release 2022.12.4 - January 20”
- Fix gpio pin mode for ISR pins esphome#4216 by @jesserockz
- Always send the MTU request for BLE v3 cached connections esphome#4322 by @bdraco
Release 2022.12.5 - January 23Section titled “Release 2022.12.5 - January 23”
- Bump nano version in lint docker image esphome#4218 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.12.6 - January 24Section titled “Release 2022.12.6 - January 24”
- Move from docker manifest command to buildx with platforms esphome#4320 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
Release 2022.12.7 - January 26Section titled “Release 2022.12.7 - January 26”
- Add “content” to deploy-ha-addon-repo dispatch esphome#4349 by @ludeeus
- fix stepper jump back with small steps esphome#4339 by @0xDRRB
- rename esp32 CAN to TWAI, so it compiles again esphome#4334 by @designer2k2
- Fix BME280 initialization before wifi setup esphome#4190 by @pxe-la
- Add a soft reset in setup() for bmp280 esphome#4329 by @melyux
Release 2022.12.8 - January 27Section titled “Release 2022.12.8 - January 27”
- Upgrades add-on base image to 6.2.0 esphome#4310 by @frenck
- Migrate old-style S6 scripts to s6-rc.d esphome#4311 by @frenck
- Refactor NGINX configuration of Home Assistant Add-on esphome#4312 by @frenck
- Add Home Assistant integration discovery esphome#4328 by @frenck
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- PID Climate - deadband and output sampling esphome#3254 by @patrickcollins12 (new-feature)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add sn74hc165 input shift register esphome#4151 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Update esp32 arduino and platform versions esphome#3564 by @jesserockz (notable-change) (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Fix ble parsing with zero padded advertisements esphome#4162 by @jesserockz
- Increase watchdog timeout when starting OTA esphome#4172 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20221213.0 esphome#4176 by @jesserockz
- Remove internal pin restriction from cd74hc4067 esphome#4179 by @jesserockz
- Speed up bluetooth proxy connections when using esp-idf esphome#4171 by @bdraco (notable-change)
- Remove warnings when falling through switch cases on purpose esphome#4181 by @jesserockz
- Revert camera config change for esp-idf esphome#4182 by @jesserockz
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- Update esp32 arduino and platform versions esphome#3564 by @jesserockz (notable-change) (breaking-change)
- Update ESP-IDF and platform version esphome#3565 by @jesserockz (notable-change)
- Speed up bluetooth proxy connections when using esp-idf esphome#4171 by @bdraco (notable-change)
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Bump colorama from 0.4.5 to 0.4.6 esphome#4010 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump frenck/action-yamllint from 1.3.0 to 1.3.1 esphome#4011 by @dependabot[bot]
- add two new icons esphome#3963 by @nagyrobi
- Move CONF_INTERRUPT_PIN to const.py esphome#4014 by @jesserockz
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.2.0 to 3.2.2 esphome#4017 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add reset_reason text sensor to debug component esphome#3814 by @kuba2k2
- remove unused variable last_save in total_daily_energy esphome#4039 by @bkaufx
- Bump base image versions to latest esphome#4016 by @jesserockz
- Add number device class support esphome#4042 by @frenck
- Update esp32 arduino and platform versions esphome#3564 by @jesserockz (notable-change) (breaking-change)
- Update esp32 boards list esphome#4056 by @jesserockz
- Add Lolin S2 Mini board esphome#3264 by @jhamhader
- Add pin aliases for upesy boards esphome#3794 by @uPesy
- Bump pylint from 2.15.5 to 2.15.6 esphome#4058 by @dependabot[bot]
- fix display_menu recursive schema gen esphome#4045 by @glmnet
- Remove manual handling of ethernet power pin esphome#4062 by @jesserockz
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 11.4.3 to 12.0.0 esphome#4070 by @dependabot[bot]
- Update ESP-IDF and platform version esphome#3565 by @jesserockz (notable-change)
- Always use brackets around single log macros esphome#4072 by @jesserockz
- Midea ir templatable code esphome#4053 by @reidprojects
- Boards: Adafruit QT Py ESP32 Pico/C3/S2 esphome#4064 by @jenscski
- Dont set esp32 pin drive strength unless pin is set for output esphome#4075 by @jesserockz
- Don’t allow debug component if you don’t have at least debug logging level esphome#4076 by @jesserockz
- Remove a bunch of unnecessary pylint disabling esphome#4079 by @jesserockz
- Update ESP32-audioI2S library esphome#4073 by @jesserockz
- Add vector includes esphome#4080 by @jesserockz
- Allow manually specifying binary file to OTA esphome#4054 by @jesserockz
- Fix regressed ‘esphome run’ esphome#4094 by @mmakaay
- Make parse_characteristics and parse_descriptors lazy to reduce memory pressure esphome#4063 by @bdraco
- Speed up BLE connections esphome#4093 by @bdraco
- Align BLE service logging esphome#4095 by @bdraco
- Suppress logging unhandled ESP_BLE_AD_TYPE_INT_RANGE esphome#4096 by @bdraco
- Make sure all BLE address strings are uppercase esphome#4097 by @bdraco
- Add logging for BLE connection slots esphome#4098 by @bdraco
- Fix registering for gatt notify when characteristic only support indicate esphome#4092 by @bdraco
- Fix descriptors not being deleted esphome#4104 by @bdraco
- Improve reliability of bluetooth active connections esphome#4049 by @bdraco
- Always use generated api options from aioesphomeapi esphome#4116 by @jesserockz
- Fix bluetooth_gatt_write_descriptor never getting a response esphome#4112 by @bdraco
- Combine the scanner failure check so we only stop the scanner once esphome#4111 by @bdraco
- Reduce memory needed to send the services list esphome#4110 by @bdraco
- Avoid parsing characteristics and descriptors to reduce memory pressure esphome#4109 by @bdraco
- Send device address type alongside ble advertisements esphome#4115 by @jesserockz
- Remove uuid lookups from BLE read/write/notify characteristics esphome#4102 by @bdraco
- Active BLE connection v3 esphome#4113 by @bdraco
- preprocess out proto_enum_to_string if not needed esphome#4119 by @jesserockz
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 12.0.0 to 12.2.0 esphome#4120 by @dependabot[bot]
- Avoid parsing services with v3 connections without cache esphome#4117 by @bdraco
- FIX: Unnecessary flash writes by ModbusSwitch component esphome#3648 by @jpeletier
- Speed up uuid parsing when fetching the service list esphome#4121 by @bdraco
- modbus_switch: honor switch:restore_mode esphome#4122 by @jpeletier
- PID Climate - deadband and output sampling esphome#3254 by @patrickcollins12 (new-feature)
- Allow auto setting of ble client id if there is only 1 in config esphome#4125 by @jesserockz
- fix RESTORE_INVERTED switch:restore_mode esphome#4129 by @jpeletier
- Bump pylint from 2.15.6 to 2.15.7 esphome#4127 by @dependabot[bot]
- Allow global setting of compile process limit esphome#4081 by @jesserockz
- Bump flake8 from 5.0.4 to 6.0.0 esphome#4084 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump arduino pico and update wifi methods esphome#4144 by @jesserockz
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 12.2.0 to 12.2.1 esphome#4133 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump esptool from 3.3.1 to 4.4 esphome#4071 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix mismatched flake8 version in pre-commit esphome#4145 by @jesserockz
- Detect BLE stack unrecoverable state esphome#4128 by @bdraco
- Bump pylint from 2.15.7 to 2.15.8 esphome#4148 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix crash with bluetooth tracker and esp-idf esphome#4140 by @bdraco
- Use ENTITY_CATEGORY_CONFIG for sprinkler config switches. esphome#4141 by @schinckel
- fix switch initialization esphome#4153 by @ssieb
- Change 4 chip limit on sn74hc595 to 256 esphome#4108 by @jesserockz
- Add reports fahrenheit to tuya climate esphome#4032 by @jesserockz
- Allow dashboard import to pull complete file from github esphome#3982 by @jesserockz
- Invalid config for waveshare models with no full_update_every esphome#4066 by @Nizzle
- Add sn74hc165 input shift register esphome#4151 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Fixed deep sleep for ESP32C3 esphome#4143 by @pistifonok
- ESP32 IDF: Override toolchain-esp32ulp with espressifs own published version esphome#4155 by @jesserockz
- Add API for dashboard to get boards list esphome#4154 by @jesserockz
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.20.1 to 0.20.2 esphome#4019 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.2.2 to 3.3.0 esphome#4137 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump dessant/lock-threads from 3 to 4 esphome#4150 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 12.2.1 to 13.0.1 esphome#4149 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20221207.0 esphome#4156 by @jesserockz
- Fix ble parsing with zero padded advertisements esphome#4162 by @jesserockz
- Increase watchdog timeout when starting OTA esphome#4172 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20221213.0 esphome#4176 by @jesserockz
- Remove internal pin restriction from cd74hc4067 esphome#4179 by @jesserockz
- Speed up bluetooth proxy connections when using esp-idf esphome#4171 by @bdraco (notable-change)
- Remove warnings when falling through switch cases on purpose esphome#4181 by @jesserockz
- Revert camera config change for esp-idf esphome#4182 by @jesserockz