ESPHome 2022.2.0 - 16th February 2022
Home Assistant Addon RepoSection titled “Home Assistant Addon Repo”
In a future Supervisor version, the ESPHome Home Assistant addon repository will be added by default to new Home Assistant installations. We have decided that we will deprecate the ESPHome addon inside the Community Addons and everyone should move to the ESPHome repo. It is safe to delete the ESPHome addon as your configuration YAML files are stored in the Home Assistant configuration folder.
You can add the ESPHome addon here:
Lock Entities have been added to ESPHome. These will be available after Home Assistant 2022.3 is released. Thanks @kbickar.
ESP8266 recommended framework bumpSection titled “ESP8266 recommended framework bump”
The recommended (and therefore default) version of Arduino for ESP8266 devices has been bumped to 3.0.2 from 2.7.4. This brings many underlying changes to the ESP8266 SDK. The 3.0.2 release has been out since July 2021 but ESPHome just did not bump the default until now.
FastLEDSection titled “FastLED”
Due to the Arduino bump, the FastLED library suffers issues when running on ESP8266
on Arduino 3+. Because of this there is now a restriction on the
fastled_clockless
and
fastled_spi components to only allow using them if you change the arduino version
back to 2.7.4 or lower. This will be in place until the library can update and fix the
issues. See the documentation for information on how
to continue using the lights.
Improv serial Wi-Fi scanSection titled “Improv serial Wi-Fi scan”
Improv serial has been updated to be able to start a Wi-Fi scan and send the results back to the improv client so the user can select the network SSID instead of having to type it in.
Tuya Multi multi-datapointSection titled “Tuya Multi multi-datapoint”
Some work was done on the tuya component to support devices that send all of their datapoints in a single message. This allows for more devices to be supported and should not cause issues with existing devices but please create an issue if it does.
Debug Sensors Breaking changeSection titled “Debug Sensors Breaking change”
The sub-sensors of the
debug have been moved to their respective component platforms.
Please see the documentation page for the new way to configure them.
Release 2022.2.1 - February 17Section titled “Release 2022.2.1 - February 17”
- Fix missed ARDUINO_VERSION_CODE to USE_ARDUINO_VERSION_CODE changes esphome#3206 by @stewiem2000
Release 2022.2.2 - February 18Section titled “Release 2022.2.2 - February 18”
- Set entity-category to diagnostic for debug component esphome#3209 by @stewiem2000
- Fix platformio docker version mismstch esphome#3215 by @OttoWinter
- Add LONG LONG flag for arduinojson esphome#3212 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.2.3 - February 18Section titled “Release 2022.2.3 - February 18”
- Bump platformio from 5.2.4 to 5.2.5 esphome#3188 by @dependabot[bot]
Release 2022.2.4 - February 21Section titled “Release 2022.2.4 - February 21”
- Publish NAN when dallas conversion failed esphome#3227 by @OttoWinter
- Fix ESP8266 climate memaccess warning esphome#3226 by @OttoWinter
- Improve ESP8266 iram usage esphome#3223 by @OttoWinter
- ESP32-C3 deep sleep fix esphome#3066 by @Troublebrewing
- Fix lilygo touchscreen rotation esphome#3221 by @jesserockz
- Fix fatal erroring in addon startup script esphome#3244 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.2.5 - February 23Section titled “Release 2022.2.5 - February 23”
- Respect ESPHOME_USE_SUBPROCESS in esp32 post_build script esphome#3246 by @mweinelt
- Fix regression caused by TSL2591 auto gain esphome#3249 by @Azimath
Release 2022.2.6 - March 2Section titled “Release 2022.2.6 - March 2”
- Only get free memory size from internal esphome#3259 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- Add initial_run to regular lambda light effect esphome#3059 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Support simple transparent pngs for display esphome#3035 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Add restore_mode to fan component esphome#3051 by @joshuaspence (new-feature)
- slow_pwm: allow to restart a cycle on state change esphome#3004 by @Chupaka (new-feature)
- Command retain option for MQTT component esphome#3078 by @VitaliyKurokhtin (new-feature)
- Esp32cam full control esphome#3090 by @dav-id-org (new-feature)
- Configurable HTTP redirect following esphome#3100 by @guillempages (new-feature)
- Add IPv6 for esp-idf framework esphome#2953 by @HeMan (new-feature)
- Improv_serial scan and send wifi networks list esphome#3116 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Inkplate 6 PLUS esphome#3013 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add ektf2232 touchscreen support esphome#3027 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Wake-on-LAN button esphome#3030 by @willwill2will54 (new-integration)
- Implement output button esphome#3109 by @oxan (new-integration)
- Create base touchscreen component and refactor ektf2232 esphome#3083 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add qr code support for displays esphome#2952 by @wjtje (new-integration)
- Add Xiaomi MHOC303 sensor e-ink clock esphome#3115 by @drug123 (new-integration)
- Add new Lock core component esphome#2958 by @kbickar (new-integration)
- Added RadonEye RD200 Component esphome#3119 by @jeffeb3 (new-integration)
- MLX90393 three-axis magnetometer esphome#2770 by @functionpointer (new-integration)
- Add Lilygo t5 4.7 Touchscreen esphome#3084 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add Select for modbus esphome#3032 by @stegm (new-integration)
- Add max9611 High Side Current Shunt ADC esphome#2705 by @mckaymatthew (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- [TCS34725] remove duplicated endian conversion esphome#3037 by @martgras (breaking-change)
- TSL2591 automatic gain control esphome#3071 by @Azimath (breaking-change)
- [debug] Refactor debug sensors to use the normal sensor model. esphome#3162 by @mknjc (breaking-change)
- Allow framework version validator to be maximum version esphome#3197 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- ESP8266 Set recommended framework to 3.0.2 esphome#2606 by @OttoWinter (notable-change)
- Handle Tuya multi-datapoint messages esphome#3159 by @ssieb (notable-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Enable mDNS during OTA safe mode esphome#3146 by @OttoWinter
- Try fix canbus config validation esphome#3173 by @jesserockz
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.8.1 to 10.8.2 esphome#3182 by @dependabot[bot]
- Clamp rotary_encoder restored value to min and max esphome#3184 by @jesserockz
- Make generating combined binary output verbose esphome#3127 by @OttoWinter
- Allow framework version validator to be maximum version esphome#3197 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Fix strlcpy() uses to make long SSIDs and passwords work esphome#3199 by @mmakaay
- Update HA addon token esphome#3200 by @jesserockz
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.16.0 to 0.17.0 esphome#3047 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix argument order in gitpod config file esphome#3058 by @oxan
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.17.0 to 0.17.2 esphome#3064 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix calibration parameter for bme680 humidity calculation esphome#3069 by @cwitting
- Bump improv library version esphome#3072 by @jesserockz
- API: Expect a name for connections esphome#2533 by @OttoWinter
- AM43: autoload “sensor” to avoid compile errors esphome#3077 by @buxtronix
- Add initial_run to regular lambda light effect esphome#3059 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Support simple transparent pngs for display esphome#3035 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.6.0 to 10.8.0 esphome#3081 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add ektf2232 touchscreen support esphome#3027 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Implement IPv6 sockets for lwIP esphome#3015 by @HeMan
- Allow multiple configs for cd74hc4067 esphome#3085 by @jesserockz
- Wake-on-LAN button esphome#3030 by @willwill2will54 (new-integration)
- Add restore_mode to fan component esphome#3051 by @joshuaspence (new-feature)
- slow_pwm: allow to restart a cycle on state change esphome#3004 by @Chupaka (new-feature)
- Enable readability-const-return-type check esphome#3099 by @oxan
- Enable readability-qualified-auto check esphome#3095 by @oxan
- Enable readability-redundant-member-init check esphome#3097 by @oxan
- Enable readability-named-parameter check esphome#3098 by @oxan
- Enable readability-redundant-access-specifiers check esphome#3096 by @oxan
- Command retain option for MQTT component esphome#3078 by @VitaliyKurokhtin (new-feature)
- Refactor fan platform to resemble climate/cover platforms esphome#2848 by @oxan
- Rename WEBSERVER_PORT define to USE_WEBSERVER_PORT esphome#3102 by @oxan
- Fix path to extra_scripts in platformio.ini esphome#3093 by @oxan
- Generate ARDUINO_VERSION_CODE in Python code esphome#3101 by @oxan
- Add cv.require_esphome_version helper esphome#3103 by @oxan
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.8.0 to 10.8.1 esphome#3110 by @dependabot[bot]
- Remove unused polling_component_schema from modbus number esphome#3108 by @martgras
- Force braces around multi-line statements esphome#3094 by @oxan
- Make CallbackManager invocable esphome#3089 by @oxan
- Implement output button esphome#3109 by @oxan (new-integration)
- Add increment_day function to ESPTime esphome#2955 by @RebbePod
- [TCS34725] remove duplicated endian conversion esphome#3037 by @martgras (breaking-change)
- Perform merges when substituting dict keys esphome#3062 by @joshuaspence
- Esp32cam full control esphome#3090 by @dav-id-org (new-feature)
- Fix config merging with null esphome#3113 by @joshuaspence
- Configurable HTTP redirect following esphome#3100 by @guillempages (new-feature)
- Add IPv6 for esp-idf framework esphome#2953 by @HeMan (new-feature)
- Add support for additional colors on GROW R503 esphome#3087 by @Zebble
- Add Heap Sensors - free/max block/fragmentation esphome#1578 by @micronen
- Create base touchscreen component and refactor ektf2232 esphome#3083 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add qr code support for displays esphome#2952 by @wjtje (new-integration)
- ESP8266 Set recommended framework to 3.0.2 esphome#2606 by @OttoWinter (notable-change)
- TSL2591 automatic gain control esphome#3071 by @Azimath (breaking-change)
- set adc width to 13 bits for esp32-s2 esphome#3117 by @martgras
- Fix lint for TSL2591 esphome#3118 by @OttoWinter
- Add Xiaomi MHOC303 sensor e-ink clock esphome#3115 by @drug123 (new-integration)
- Logically group and document helper functions esphome#3112 by @oxan
- Add support for Waveshare 7.5in-bv2 esphome#3121 by @Eriner
- Bump docker dependencies esphome#3131 by @OttoWinter
- Bump pytest-mock from 3.6.1 to 3.7.0 esphome#3128 by @dependabot[bot]
- Improv_serial scan and send wifi networks list esphome#3116 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Disable platformio ldf for build esphome#3130 by @OttoWinter
- Bump esp-idf framework version from 4.3.0 to 4.3.2 esphome#3120 by @OttoWinter
- Bump pre-commit flake8 from 3.8.4 to 4.0.1 esphome#3149 by @OttoWinter
- Bump black from 21.12b0 to 22.1.0 esphome#3147 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix ESP32C3 toolchain requires stdarg import in helpers esphome#3151 by @OttoWinter
- Add new Lock core component esphome#2958 by @kbickar (new-integration)
- Add device class support to Switch esphome#3012 by @frenck
- Handle Tuya multi-datapoint messages esphome#3159 by @ssieb (notable-change)
- Bump improv library to 1.2.1 esphome#3160 by @jesserockz
- Fix copy_file_if_changed src permissions copied too esphome#3161 by @OttoWinter
- [debug] Refactor debug sensors to use the normal sensor model. esphome#3162 by @mknjc (breaking-change)
- Added RadonEye RD200 Component esphome#3119 by @jeffeb3 (new-integration)
- Text sensor schema generator similar to sensor esphome#3172 by @jesserockz
- wifi_info, reduce polling interval esphome#3165 by @jbergler
- MLX90393 three-axis magnetometer esphome#2770 by @functionpointer (new-integration)
- Enable mDNS during OTA safe mode esphome#3146 by @OttoWinter
- Dont warn on nonnull comparisons esphome#3123 by @jesserockz
- Add require response option for BLE binary output esphome#3091 by @AshtonKem
- Add Lilygo t5 4.7 Touchscreen esphome#3084 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- Add Select for modbus esphome#3032 by @stegm (new-integration)
- Add max9611 High Side Current Shunt ADC esphome#2705 by @mckaymatthew (new-integration)
- Inkplate 6 PLUS esphome#3013 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Implement MQTT discovery object_id generator esphome#3114 by @akomelj
- Fix files CI after merging esphome#3175 by @jesserockz
- Try fix canbus config validation esphome#3173 by @jesserockz
- Bump pytest from 6.2.5 to 7.0.0 esphome#3163 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.17.2 to 0.18.0 esphome#3168 by @dependabot[bot]
- Allow to set manufacturer data for BLEAdvertising esphome#3179 by @ashald
- Change most references from hassio to ha-addon esphome#3178 by @jesserockz
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.8.1 to 10.8.2 esphome#3182 by @dependabot[bot]
- Clamp rotary_encoder restored value to min and max esphome#3184 by @jesserockz
- Make generating combined binary output verbose esphome#3127 by @OttoWinter
- Allow framework version validator to be maximum version esphome#3197 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Fix strlcpy() uses to make long SSIDs and passwords work esphome#3199 by @mmakaay
- Update HA addon token esphome#3200 by @jesserockz
- Fix missed ARDUINO_VERSION_CODE to USE_ARDUINO_VERSION_CODE changes esphome#3206 by @stewiem2000