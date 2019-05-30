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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2022.2.0 - 16th February 2022

Lock ​Core
Generic ​Output ​Lock
Template ​Lock
QR ​Code
Touchscreen ​Core
EKTF2​2​3​2​
Lilygo ​T5​ ​4​.​7​
lilygo_​t5​_​4​7​_​touch.​jpg
MLX9​0​3​9​3​
Wake-​on-​LAN ​Button
Generic ​Output ​Button
Xiaomi ​MHOC3​0​3​
RadonEye ​BLE
Modbus ​Select
MAX9​6​1​1​
Inkplate ​6​ ​Plus

Home Assistant Addon Repo

Section titled “Home Assistant Addon Repo”

In a future Supervisor version, the ESPHome Home Assistant addon repository will be added by default to new Home Assistant installations. We have decided that we will deprecate the ESPHome addon inside the Community Addons and everyone should move to the ESPHome repo. It is safe to delete the ESPHome addon as your configuration YAML files are stored in the Home Assistant configuration folder.

You can add the ESPHome addon here:

Open your Home Assistant instance and show the dashboard of an add-on.

Locks

Section titled “Locks”

Lock Entities have been added to ESPHome. These will be available after Home Assistant 2022.3 is released. Thanks @kbickar.

Section titled “ESP8266 recommended framework bump”

The recommended (and therefore default) version of Arduino for ESP8266 devices has been bumped to 3.0.2 from 2.7.4. This brings many underlying changes to the ESP8266 SDK. The 3.0.2 release has been out since July 2021 but ESPHome just did not bump the default until now.

FastLED

Section titled “FastLED”

Due to the Arduino bump, the FastLED library suffers issues when running on ESP8266 on Arduino 3+. Because of this there is now a restriction on the fastled_clockless and fastled_spi components to only allow using them if you change the arduino version back to 2.7.4 or lower. This will be in place until the library can update and fix the issues. See the documentation for information on how to continue using the lights.

Improv serial Wi-Fi scan

Section titled “Improv serial Wi-Fi scan”

Improv serial has been updated to be able to start a Wi-Fi scan and send the results back to the improv client so the user can select the network SSID instead of having to type it in.

Tuya Multi multi-datapoint

Section titled “Tuya Multi multi-datapoint”

Some work was done on the tuya component to support devices that send all of their datapoints in a single message. This allows for more devices to be supported and should not cause issues with existing devices but please create an issue if it does.

Debug Sensors Breaking change

Section titled “Debug Sensors Breaking change”

The sub-sensors of the debug have been moved to their respective component platforms. Please see the documentation page for the new way to configure them.

Release 2022.2.1 - February 17

Section titled “Release 2022.2.1 - February 17”

Release 2022.2.2 - February 18

Section titled “Release 2022.2.2 - February 18”

Release 2022.2.3 - February 18

Section titled “Release 2022.2.3 - February 18”

Release 2022.2.4 - February 21

Section titled “Release 2022.2.4 - February 21”

Release 2022.2.5 - February 23

Section titled “Release 2022.2.5 - February 23”

Release 2022.2.6 - March 2

Section titled “Release 2022.2.6 - March 2”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”