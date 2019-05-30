ESPHome 2022.2.0 - 16th February 2022

Home Assistant Addon Repo Section titled “Home Assistant Addon Repo”

In a future Supervisor version, the ESPHome Home Assistant addon repository will be added by default to new Home Assistant installations. We have decided that we will deprecate the ESPHome addon inside the Community Addons and everyone should move to the ESPHome repo. It is safe to delete the ESPHome addon as your configuration YAML files are stored in the Home Assistant configuration folder.

You can add the ESPHome addon here:

Lock Entities have been added to ESPHome. These will be available after Home Assistant 2022.3 is released. Thanks @kbickar.

ESP8266 recommended framework bump Section titled “ESP8266 recommended framework bump”

The recommended (and therefore default) version of Arduino for ESP8266 devices has been bumped to 3.0.2 from 2.7.4. This brings many underlying changes to the ESP8266 SDK. The 3.0.2 release has been out since July 2021 but ESPHome just did not bump the default until now.

Due to the Arduino bump, the FastLED library suffers issues when running on ESP8266 on Arduino 3+. Because of this there is now a restriction on the fastled_clockless and fastled_spi components to only allow using them if you change the arduino version back to 2.7.4 or lower. This will be in place until the library can update and fix the issues. See the documentation for information on how to continue using the lights.

Improv serial has been updated to be able to start a Wi-Fi scan and send the results back to the improv client so the user can select the network SSID instead of having to type it in.

Some work was done on the tuya component to support devices that send all of their datapoints in a single message. This allows for more devices to be supported and should not cause issues with existing devices but please create an issue if it does.

Debug Sensors Breaking change Section titled “Debug Sensors Breaking change”

The sub-sensors of the debug have been moved to their respective component platforms. Please see the documentation page for the new way to configure them.

Fix missed ARDUINO_VERSION_CODE to USE_ARDUINO_VERSION_CODE changes esphome#3206 by @stewiem2000

Set entity-category to diagnostic for debug component esphome#3209 by @stewiem2000

Fix platformio docker version mismstch esphome#3215 by @OttoWinter

Add LONG LONG flag for arduinojson esphome#3212 by @jesserockz

Bump platformio from 5.2.4 to 5.2.5 esphome#3188 by @dependabot[bot]

Publish NAN when dallas conversion failed esphome#3227 by @OttoWinter

Fix ESP8266 climate memaccess warning esphome#3226 by @OttoWinter

Improve ESP8266 iram usage esphome#3223 by @OttoWinter

ESP32-C3 deep sleep fix esphome#3066 by @Troublebrewing

Fix lilygo touchscreen rotation esphome#3221 by @jesserockz

Fix fatal erroring in addon startup script esphome#3244 by @jesserockz

Respect ESPHOME_USE_SUBPROCESS in esp32 post_build script esphome#3246 by @mweinelt

Fix regression caused by TSL2591 auto gain esphome#3249 by @Azimath

Only get free memory size from internal esphome#3259 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add initial_run to regular lambda light effect esphome#3059 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Support simple transparent pngs for display esphome#3035 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Add restore_mode to fan component esphome#3051 by @joshuaspence (new-feature)

slow_pwm: allow to restart a cycle on state change esphome#3004 by @Chupaka (new-feature)

Command retain option for MQTT component esphome#3078 by @VitaliyKurokhtin (new-feature)

Esp32cam full control esphome#3090 by @dav-id-org (new-feature)

Configurable HTTP redirect following esphome#3100 by @guillempages (new-feature)

Add IPv6 for esp-idf framework esphome#2953 by @HeMan (new-feature)

Improv_serial scan and send wifi networks list esphome#3116 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Inkplate 6 PLUS esphome#3013 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Add ektf2232 touchscreen support esphome#3027 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Wake-on-LAN button esphome#3030 by @willwill2will54 (new-integration)

Implement output button esphome#3109 by @oxan (new-integration)

Create base touchscreen component and refactor ektf2232 esphome#3083 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Add qr code support for displays esphome#2952 by @wjtje (new-integration)

Add Xiaomi MHOC303 sensor e-ink clock esphome#3115 by @drug123 (new-integration)

Add new Lock core component esphome#2958 by @kbickar (new-integration)

Added RadonEye RD200 Component esphome#3119 by @jeffeb3 (new-integration)

MLX90393 three-axis magnetometer esphome#2770 by @functionpointer (new-integration)

Add Lilygo t5 4.7 Touchscreen esphome#3084 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Add Select for modbus esphome#3032 by @stegm (new-integration)

Add max9611 High Side Current Shunt ADC esphome#2705 by @mckaymatthew (new-integration)

[TCS34725] remove duplicated endian conversion esphome#3037 by @martgras (breaking-change)

TSL2591 automatic gain control esphome#3071 by @Azimath (breaking-change)

[debug] Refactor debug sensors to use the normal sensor model. esphome#3162 by @mknjc (breaking-change)

Allow framework version validator to be maximum version esphome#3197 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

ESP8266 Set recommended framework to 3.0.2 esphome#2606 by @OttoWinter (notable-change)

Handle Tuya multi-datapoint messages esphome#3159 by @ssieb (notable-change)

Enable mDNS during OTA safe mode esphome#3146 by @OttoWinter

Try fix canbus config validation esphome#3173 by @jesserockz

Bump aioesphomeapi from 10.8.1 to 10.8.2 esphome#3182 by @dependabot[bot]

Clamp rotary_encoder restored value to min and max esphome#3184 by @jesserockz

Make generating combined binary output verbose esphome#3127 by @OttoWinter

Allow framework version validator to be maximum version esphome#3197 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Fix strlcpy() uses to make long SSIDs and passwords work esphome#3199 by @mmakaay

Update HA addon token esphome#3200 by @jesserockz