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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Color Temperature Light

The color_temperature light platform creates a Color Temperature light from 2 float output components. One channel controls the LED temperature, and the other channel controls the brightness.

# Example configuration entry
light:
  - platform: color_temperature
    name: "Livingroom Lights"
    color_temperature: output_component1
    brightness: output_component2
    cold_white_color_temperature: 6536 K
    warm_white_color_temperature: 2000 K

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • color_temperature (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the color temperature. It returns a float from 0 to 1 in the mired scale. Hereby 0 corresponds to the cold white temperature and 1 to the warm white temperature.

  • brightness (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the brightness. It returns a float from 0 to 1.

  • cold_white_color_temperature (Required, float): The coldest color temperature supported by this light. This is the lowest value when expressed in mireds, or the highest value when expressed in Kelvin.

  • warm_white_color_temperature (Required, float): The warmest color temperature supported by this light. This is the highest value when expressed in mireds, or the lowest value when expressed in Kelvin.

  • All other options from Light.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”