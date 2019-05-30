The color_temperature light platform creates a Color Temperature light from 2 float output components. One channel controls the LED temperature, and the other channel controls the brightness.

color_temperature (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the color temperature. It returns a float from 0 to 1 in the mired scale. Hereby 0 corresponds to the cold white temperature and 1 to the warm white temperature.

brightness (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the brightness. It returns a float from 0 to 1.

cold_white_color_temperature (Required, float): The coldest color temperature supported by this light. This is the lowest value when expressed in mireds, or the highest value when expressed in Kelvin.

warm_white_color_temperature (Required, float): The warmest color temperature supported by this light. This is the highest value when expressed in mireds, or the lowest value when expressed in Kelvin.