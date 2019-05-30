OPT3001 Ambient Light Sensor
The
opt3001 sensor platform allows you to use your OPT3001
(datasheet)
ambient light sensor with ESPHome. The I²C bus is required to be set up in
your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
name (Optional, string): The name for the sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x44(address if address pin is pulled low). If the address pin is pulled high, the address is
0x45. If the address pin is connected to SDA, the address is
0x46. If the address pin is connected to SCL, the address is
0x47.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
All other options from Sensor.