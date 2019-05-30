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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

OPT3001 Ambient Light Sensor

The opt3001 sensor platform allows you to use your OPT3001 (datasheet) ambient light sensor with ESPHome. The I²C bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

OPT3001 Ambient Light Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: opt3001
    name: "OPT3001 Illuminance"
    address: 0x44
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • name (Optional, string): The name for the sensor.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x44 (address if address pin is pulled low). If the address pin is pulled high, the address is 0x45. If the address pin is connected to SDA, the address is 0x46. If the address pin is connected to SCL, the address is 0x47.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”