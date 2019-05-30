1-Wire Bus via DS2484
The
ds2484 platform provides access to 1-Wire busses via DS2484 device using the I²C Bus for
communication.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
active_pullup (Optional, defaults to
false): enables DS2484
active_pullup.
-
strong_pullup (Optional, defaults to
false): enables DS2484
strong_pullup.
-
address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to
0x18.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Required if you have multiple 1-Wire busses.
-
i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I2C. Required if you have configured multiple I2C busses.