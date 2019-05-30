1-Wire Bus via DS2484

The ds2484 platform provides access to 1-Wire busses via DS2484 device using the I²C Bus for communication.

active_pullup (Optional, defaults to false ): enables DS2484 active_pullup .

strong_pullup (Optional, defaults to false ): enables DS2484 strong_pullup .

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to 0x18 .

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Required if you have multiple 1-Wire busses.