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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

1-Wire Bus via DS2484

The ds2484 platform provides access to 1-Wire busses via DS2484 device using the I²C Bus for communication.

# Example configuration entry
one_wire:
  - platform: ds2484
    active_pullup: true

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • active_pullup (Optional, defaults to false ): enables DS2484 active_pullup.

  • strong_pullup (Optional, defaults to false ): enables DS2484 strong_pullup.

  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to 0x18.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Required if you have multiple 1-Wire busses.

  • i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I2C. Required if you have configured multiple I2C busses.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”