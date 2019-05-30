Nextion Switch Component

The nextion switch platform supports the many switched components in the Nextion as well as integer variables. It can be a component or variable in the Nextion display. It is best to set the components vscope to global in the Nextion Editor. This way the component will be available if the page is shown or not.

See Nextion for setting up the display

# Example configuration entry display : - platform : nextion id : nextion1 # ... switch : - platform : nextion id : r0_switch name : " Radio 0 Switch " component_name : r0 # pageX.r0 for a global update_interval : 4s - platform : nextion id : darkmode name : " Is Darkmode Set " variable_name : darkmode

nextion_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the Nextion display.

(Optional, ID): The ID of the Nextion display. component_name (Optional, string): The name of the Nextion component.

(Optional, string): The name of the Nextion component. variable_name (Optional, string): The name of the Nextion variable. Any value over 0 is considered to be on

(Optional, string): The name of the Nextion variable. Any value over is considered to be update_interval (Optional, Time): The duration to update the sensor. If using a Nextion Custom Switch Protocol this should not be used

(Optional, Time): The duration to update the sensor. If using a Nextion Custom Switch Protocol this should not be used background_color (Optional, Color): The background color

(Optional, Color): The background color background_pressed_color (Optional, Color): The background color when pressed

(Optional, Color): The background color when pressed foreground_color (Optional, Color): The foreground color

(Optional, Color): The foreground color foreground_pressed_color (Optional, Color): The foreground color when pressed

(Optional, Color): The foreground color when pressed visible (Optional, boolean): Visible or not

(Optional, boolean): Visible or not All other options from Switch.

Only one component_name or variable_name can be set

See How things Update for additional information

The Nextion does not retain data on Nextion page changes. Additionally, if a page is changed and the component_name does not exist on that page then nothing will be updated. To get around this, the Nextion components can be changed to have a vscope of global . If this is set then the component_name should be prefixed with the page name (page0/page1 or whatever you have changed it to).

Example: component_name: page0.r0

You can also publish a state to a Nextion switch from elsewhere in your YAML file with the switch.nextion.publish action.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : nextion id : nextion_switch ... # in some trigger on_... : - switch.nextion.publish : id : nextion_switch state : true # These are optional. Defaults to true. publish_state : true send_to_nextion : true # Templated - switch.nextion.publish : id : nextion_switch state : !lambda ' return true; ' # These are optional. Defaults to true. publish_state : true send_to_nextion : true

Configuration options:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the Nextion switch.

state ( Required , string, templatable): The boolean state to publish.

publish_state (Optional, bool, templatable): Publish new state to Home Assistant. Default is true.

send_to_nextion (Optional, bool, templatable): Publish new state to Nextion display which will update component. Default is true.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas. See Lambda Calls

From lambdas, you can call several methods to access some more advanced functions (see the full API Reference: nextion_switch.h for more info).

set_state(bool value, bool publish, bool send_to_nextion) : Set the state to value. Publish the new state to HASS. Send_to_Nextion is to publish the state to the Nextion.

update() : Poll from the Nextion

set_background_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color

: Sets the background color to set_background_pressed_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color

: Sets the background color to set_foreground_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color

: Sets the background color to set_foreground_pressed_color(Color color) : Sets the background color to Color

: Sets the background color to set_visible(bool visible) : Sets visible or not. If set to false, no updates will be sent to the component

A Nextion component with an integer value (.val) or Nextion variable will be automatically polled if update_interval is set. To have the Nextion send the data you can use the Nextion Custom Switch Protocol for this. Add the Nextion Custom Switch Protocol to the component or function you want to trigger the send. Typically this is in Touch Press Event but some components, like a slider, should have it set in the Touch Release Event to capture all the changes. Since this is a custom protocol it can be sent from anywhere (timers/functions/components) in the Nextion.

NOTE There is no need to check the Send Component ID for the Touch Press Event or Touch Release Event since this will be sending the real value to esphome.

Using the above yaml example:

“Radio 0 switch” will poll the Nextion for the r0.val value and set the state accordingly.

“Is Darkmode Set” will NOT poll the Nextion. Either the Nextion will need to use the Nextion Custom Switch Protocol or use a lambda:

Lambda Calls.

NOTE No updates will be sent to the Nextion if it is sleeping. Once it wakes, the components will be updated. If a component is invisible, visible(false) , then it won’t update until it is set to be visible.

Nextion Custom Switch Protocol Section titled “Nextion Custom Switch Protocol”

All lines are required

printh 90 prints " r0 " , 0 printh 0 0 prints r0.val, 0 printh FF FF FF

printh 90 Tells the library this is a switch bool/integer data

Tells the library this is a switch bool/integer data prints "r0",0 Sends the name that matches component_name or variable_name

Sends the name that matches or printh 00 Sends a NULL

Sends a NULL prints r0.val,0 The actual value to send. For a variable use the Nextion variable name r0 with out .val

The actual value to send. For a variable use the Nextion variable name with out printh FF FF FF Nextion command ack

Reacting to Custom Switch Protocol Frames (Automation) Section titled “Reacting to Custom Switch Protocol Frames (Automation)”

In addition to updating a Nextion switch entity, the Nextion Custom Switch Protocol (0x90) can also trigger automations directly on the Nextion display component.

This is useful when switch data from the Nextion is intended to be handled as an event rather than as persistent state, for example:

immediate reactions to user interaction

lightweight command or control messages

custom logic where no Home Assistant switch entity is required

display : - platform : nextion id : nextion1 uart_id : uart_nextion on_custom_switch : then : - lambda : |- // key: name sent by the Nextion (string) // value: decoded boolean value if (key == "r0") { ESP_LOGI("nextion", "Switch r0 = %s", ONOFF(value)); }

Parameters passed to the automation Section titled “Parameters passed to the automation”

key ( string ):

The name sent by the Nextion using the custom switch protocol.

This corresponds to the value sent in prints "<name>",0 .

value ( bool ):

The boolean value decoded from the protocol frame.

Any value greater than 0 is interpreted as true .