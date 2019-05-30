LD2412 Sensor
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
ld2412 sensor platform allows you to use HI-LINK LD2412 motion and presence sensors with ESPHome.
The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work;
parity and
stop_bits must be respectively
NONE and
1.
Use of a hardware UART is highly recommended as it best supports the default 115200 baud rate of the sensor module.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component, which is necessary if you have multiple UARTs defined in your configuration.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
The
ld2412 binary sensors allow you to quickly determine various states reported by the sensor.
-
has_target (Optional): If true target detect either still or in movement. All options from Binary Sensor.
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has_moving_target (Optional): True if a moving target is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.
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has_still_target (Optional): True if a still target is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.
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dynamic_background_correction_status (Optional): True while the sensor is performing dynamic background correction. All options from Binary Sensor.
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ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.
NOTE
By default, each of the target Binary Sensor components above includes the following filter by default to prevent flooding Home Assistant with state updates:
If you have defined other filters, this default will be overridden; you may of course add it back to your custom filter(s) as above if you wish.
To remove the default filter for any given binary sensor instance, add
filters: [] to its configuration.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The
ld2412 sensors allow reporting of various measurements the sensor takes.
-
light (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, indicates the light sensitivity, otherwise indicates
unknown. Value between
0and
255inclusive. Note that this is an arbitrary unit and does not correspond to any particular unit of measurement for intensity. All options from Sensor.
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moving_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of detected moving target. All options from Sensor.
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still_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of detected still target. All options from Sensor.
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moving_energy (Optional, int): Energy for moving target. Value between
0and
100inclusive. All options from Sensor.
-
still_energy (Optional, int): Energy for still target. Value between
0and
100inclusive. All options from Sensor.
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detection_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of target. All options from Sensor.
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gate_X (Optional): Energy values for gate X, where X is in the range of 0 to 13.
-
move_energy (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, the move energy of
the gate, otherwise indicates
unknown. Value between
0and
100inclusive. All options from Sensor.
-
still_energy (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, the still energy of
the gate, otherwise indicates
unknown. Value between
0and
100inclusive. All options from Sensor.
-
-
ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.
NOTE
By default, each of the Sensor components above includes the following filter by default to prevent flooding Home Assistant with state updates:
If you have defined other filters, this default will be overridden; you may of course add it back to your custom filter(s) as above if you wish.
To remove the default filter for any given sensor instance, add
filters: [] to its configuration.
SwitchSection titled “Switch”
The
ld2412 switches allow you to enable or disable sensor features from the front end.
-
bluetooth (Optional): Turn on/off the bluetooth adapter. Defaults to
true. All options from Switch.
-
engineering_mode Turn on/off the engineering mode. All options from Switch.
-
ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.
NumberSection titled “Number”
The
ld2412 number allows you to control the configuration of your module.
-
timeout (Optional, int): Time in seconds for which the presence state will remain after presence is no longer detected. Defaults to
5s. All options from Number.
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min_distance_gate (Optional, int): Maximum distance gate for movement detection. Value between
1and
12inclusive. Defaults to
1. All options from Number.
-
max_distance_gate (Optional, int): Maximum distance gate for still detection. Value between
2and
13inclusive. Defaults to
13. All options from Number.
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light_threshold (Optional, int): Threshold for the light to activate the OUT pin of the sensor. All options from Number.
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gate_X (Optional): Threshold values for gate X, where X is in the range of 0 to 13.
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move_threshold (Required, int): Threshold for the gate for motion detection. For the respective gate, a
value above this level will result in detection of movement. Value between
0and
100inclusive. See default values below. All options from Number.
-
still_threshold (Required, int): Threshold for the gate for still detection. For the respective gate, a
value below this level will result in detection of stillness. Value between
0and
100inclusive. See default values below. All options from Number.
-
-
ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.
ButtonSection titled “Button”
The
ld2412 button allows you to perform actions on your sensor.
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factory_reset (Optional): This command is used to restore all configuration values to their original values. All options from Button.
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restart (Optional): Restart the device. All options from Button.
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query_params (Optional): Refresh all sensors values of the device. All options from Button.
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start_dynamic_background_correction (Optional): Start the Dynamic Background Correction All options from Button.
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ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
The
ld2412 text sensors allow reporting of sensor metadata.
-
version (Optional): The firmware version. All options from Text Sensor.
-
mac_address (Optional): The bluetooth mac address. Will be set to
unknownwhen bluetooth is off. All options from Text Sensor.
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ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.
SelectSection titled “Select”
The
ld2412 selects allow you to configure your sensor hardware.
-
distance_resolution (Optional): Control the gates distance resolution. Can be
0.75m,
0.5mor
0.2m. Defaults to
0.75m. All options from Select.
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baud_rate (Optional): Allows changing the baud rate of the LD2412’s serial port. Defaults to
115200. Once changed, sensors will stop working until the UART Component is updated with the new baud rate in your device’s configuration. All options from Select.
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out_pin_level (Optional): Allows selection of the LD2412’s OUT pin behavior when the sensor detects presence. Can be
lowor
high. Defaults to
low. All options from Select.
-
light_function (Optional): Allows selection of how the LD2412’s OUT pin will react to the light level. Can be
off,
belowor
above. Note that this works in conjunction with presence detection. See the reference manual for details.
-
ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.
OUT pinSection titled “OUT pin”
The LD2412’s
OUT pin provides a simple hardware mechanism which reports whether the sensor detects presence (and
light) or not. If you wish, you can set up a GPIO Binary Sensor:
Calibration ProcessSection titled “Calibration Process”
To calibrate your sensor, perform the following:
- Enable engineering mode.
- Monitor the
gate_X_move_energyand
gate_X_still_energysensors.
- Change the thresholds and repeat step 2 until you are satisfied.
- Disable engineering mode.
As an alternative, you can simply leave the room, turn on the “Dynamic background correction” and let it calibrate itself.