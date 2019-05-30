The ld2412 sensor platform allows you to use HI-LINK LD2412 motion and presence sensors with ESPHome.

The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work; parity and stop_bits must be respectively NONE and 1 .

Use of a hardware UART is highly recommended as it best supports the default 115200 baud rate of the sensor module.

LD2412 motion and presence sensor

# Example configuration entry ld2412 :

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component, which is necessary if you have multiple UARTs defined in your configuration.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this component.

The ld2412 binary sensors allow you to quickly determine various states reported by the sensor.

binary_sensor : - platform : ld2412 has_target : name : Presence has_moving_target : name : Moving Target has_still_target : name : Still Target dynamic_background_correction_status : name : Dynamic Background Correction Status

has_target (Optional): If true target detect either still or in movement. All options from Binary Sensor.

has_moving_target (Optional): True if a moving target is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.

has_still_target (Optional): True if a still target is detected. All options from Binary Sensor.

dynamic_background_correction_status (Optional): True while the sensor is performing dynamic background correction. All options from Binary Sensor.

ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.

NOTE By default, each of the target Binary Sensor components above includes the following filter by default to prevent flooding Home Assistant with state updates: - settle : 1000ms If you have defined other filters, this default will be overridden; you may of course add it back to your custom filter(s) as above if you wish. To remove the default filter for any given binary sensor instance, add filters: [] to its configuration.

The ld2412 sensors allow reporting of various measurements the sensor takes.

sensor : - platform : ld2412 moving_distance : name : Moving Distance still_distance : name : Still Distance moving_energy : name : Move Energy still_energy : name : Still Energy detection_distance : name : Detection Distance light : name : light gate_0 : move_energy : name : Gate 0 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 0 still energy gate_1 : move_energy : name : Gate 1 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 1 still energy gate_2 : move_energy : name : Gate 2 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 2 still energy gate_3 : move_energy : name : Gate 3 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 3 still energy gate_4 : move_energy : name : Gate 4 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 4 still energy gate_5 : move_energy : name : Gate 5 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 5 still energy gate_6 : move_energy : name : Gate 6 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 6 still energy gate_7 : move_energy : name : Gate 7 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 7 still energy gate_8 : move_energy : name : Gate 8 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 8 still energy gate_9 : move_energy : name : Gate 9 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 9 still energy gate_10 : move_energy : name : Gate 10 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 10 still energy gate_11 : move_energy : name : Gate 11 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 11 still energy gate_12 : move_energy : name : Gate 12 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 12 still energy gate_13 : move_energy : name : Gate 13 move energy still_energy : name : Gate 13 still energy

light (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, indicates the light sensitivity, otherwise indicates unknown . Value between 0 and 255 inclusive. Note that this is an arbitrary unit and does not correspond to any particular unit of measurement for intensity. All options from Sensor.

moving_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of detected moving target. All options from Sensor.

still_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of detected still target. All options from Sensor.

moving_energy (Optional, int): Energy for moving target. Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. All options from Sensor.

still_energy (Optional, int): Energy for still target. Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. All options from Sensor.

detection_distance (Optional, int): Distance in cm of target. All options from Sensor.

gate_X (Optional): Energy values for gate X, where X is in the range of 0 to 13. move_energy (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, the move energy of the gate, otherwise indicates unknown . Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. All options from Sensor. still_energy (Optional, int): When in engineering mode, the still energy of the gate, otherwise indicates unknown . Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. All options from Sensor.

ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.

NOTE By default, each of the Sensor components above includes the following filter by default to prevent flooding Home Assistant with state updates: - throttle_with_priority : 1000ms If you have defined other filters, this default will be overridden; you may of course add it back to your custom filter(s) as above if you wish. To remove the default filter for any given sensor instance, add filters: [] to its configuration.

The ld2412 switches allow you to enable or disable sensor features from the front end.

switch : - platform : ld2412 engineering_mode : name : Engineering Mode bluetooth : name : Bluetooth

bluetooth (Optional): Turn on/off the bluetooth adapter. Defaults to true . All options from Switch.

engineering_mode Turn on/off the engineering mode. All options from Switch.

ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.

The ld2412 number allows you to control the configuration of your module.

number : - platform : ld2412 timeout : name : Presence Timeout min_distance_gate : name : Minimum Distance Gate max_distance_gate : name : Maximum Distance Gate light_threshold : name : Light Threshold gate_0 : move_threshold : name : Gate 0 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 0 Still Threshold gate_1 : move_threshold : name : Gate 1 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 1 Still Threshold gate_2 : move_threshold : name : Gate 2 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 2 Still Threshold gate_3 : move_threshold : name : Gate 3 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 3 Still Threshold gate_4 : move_threshold : name : Gate 4 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 4 Still Threshold gate_5 : move_threshold : name : Gate 5 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 5 Still Threshold gate_6 : move_threshold : name : Gate 6 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 6 Still Threshold gate_7 : move_threshold : name : Gate 7 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 7 Still Threshold gate_8 : move_threshold : name : Gate 8 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 8 Still Threshold gate_9 : move_threshold : name : Gate 9 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 9 Still Threshold gate_10 : move_threshold : name : Gate 10 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 10 Still Threshold gate_11 : move_threshold : name : Gate 11 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 11 Still Threshold gate_12 : move_threshold : name : Gate 12 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 12 Still Threshold gate_13 : move_threshold : name : Gate 13 Move Threshold still_threshold : name : Gate 13 Still Threshold

timeout (Optional, int): Time in seconds for which the presence state will remain after presence is no longer detected. Defaults to 5s . All options from Number.

min_distance_gate (Optional, int): Maximum distance gate for movement detection. Value between 1 and 12 inclusive. Defaults to 1 . All options from Number.

max_distance_gate (Optional, int): Maximum distance gate for still detection. Value between 2 and 13 inclusive. Defaults to 13 . All options from Number.

light_threshold (Optional, int): Threshold for the light to activate the OUT pin of the sensor. All options from Number.

gate_X (Optional): Threshold values for gate X, where X is in the range of 0 to 13. move_threshold ( Required , int): Threshold for the gate for motion detection. For the respective gate, a value above this level will result in detection of movement. Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. See default values below. All options from Number. still_threshold ( Required , int): Threshold for the gate for still detection. For the respective gate, a value below this level will result in detection of stillness. Value between 0 and 100 inclusive. See default values below. All options from Number.

ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.

The ld2412 button allows you to perform actions on your sensor.

button : - platform : ld2412 factory_reset : name : Factory Reset restart : name : Restart query_params : name : Query Params start_dynamic_background_correction : name : Start Dynamic Background Correction

factory_reset (Optional): This command is used to restore all configuration values to their original values. All options from Button.

restart (Optional): Restart the device. All options from Button.

query_params (Optional): Refresh all sensors values of the device. All options from Button.

start_dynamic_background_correction (Optional): Start the Dynamic Background Correction All options from Button.

ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.

The ld2412 text sensors allow reporting of sensor metadata.

text_sensor : - platform : ld2412 version : name : Firmware Version mac_address : name : Mac Address

version (Optional): The firmware version. All options from Text Sensor.

mac_address (Optional): The bluetooth mac address. Will be set to unknown when bluetooth is off. All options from Text Sensor.

ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.

The ld2412 selects allow you to configure your sensor hardware.

select : - platform : ld2412 out_pin_level : name : Hardware Output Pin Level distance_resolution : name : Distance Resolution light_function : name : Light Function baud_rate : name : Baud Rate

distance_resolution (Optional): Control the gates distance resolution. Can be 0.75m , 0.5m or 0.2m . Defaults to 0.75m . All options from Select.

baud_rate (Optional): Allows changing the baud rate of the LD2412’s serial port. Defaults to 115200 . Once changed, sensors will stop working until the UART Component is updated with the new baud rate in your device’s configuration. All options from Select.

out_pin_level (Optional): Allows selection of the LD2412’s OUT pin behavior when the sensor detects presence. Can be low or high . Defaults to low . All options from Select.

light_function (Optional): Allows selection of how the LD2412’s OUT pin will react to the light level. Can be off , below or above . Note that this works in conjunction with presence detection. See the reference manual for details.

ld2412_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for the component. Required when using multiple components.

The LD2412’s OUT pin provides a simple hardware mechanism which reports whether the sensor detects presence (and light) or not. If you wish, you can set up a GPIO Binary Sensor:

binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : GPIOXX name : LD2412 Out Pin Status device_class : presence

To calibrate your sensor, perform the following:

Enable engineering mode. Monitor the gate_X_move_energy and gate_X_still_energy sensors. Change the thresholds and repeat step 2 until you are satisfied. Disable engineering mode.

As an alternative, you can simply leave the room, turn on the “Dynamic background correction” and let it calibrate itself.