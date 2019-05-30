External Components
You can easily import community or personal components using the external components feature. Bundled components can be overridden using this feature.
If you want to create your own components/platforms for ESPHome, please see our developer site.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
source: The location of the components you want to retrieve. See Local and external-components_git.
- type (Required): Repository type. One of
local,
git.
git options:
- url (Required, url): Git repository url. See external-components_git.
- ref (Optional, string): Git ref (branch or tag). If not specified the default branch is used.
- username (Optional, string): Username for the Git server, if one is required
- password (Optional, string): Password for the Git server, if one is required
- path (Optional, string): Path inside the repo, if different from
componentsor
esphome/components
local options:
- path (Required): Path to use when using local components. See Local.
- type (Required): Repository type. One of
-
components (Optional, list): The list of components to use from the external source. By default, all available components are used.
-
refresh (Optional, Time): The interval the source will be checked. Has no effect on
local. See Refresh. for more info. Defaults to
1day.
You can specify a local path containing external components. This is most useful when developing a component or if you want to manually control the origin of the files.
Notice that relative paths are supported, so you can enter
my_components as the source path and then
ESPHome will load components from a
my_components folder in the same folder where your YAML configuration
is.
Example of local componentsSection titled “Example of local components”
Given the above example of
my_components, the folder structure must look like:
Retrieving components from git is the easiest way to use components not included in ESPHome by default.
The source components should be inside a
components folder or inside an
esphome/components
folder. The latter makes sharing a component from a forked ESPHome repository easier.
The url to the repository may be remote (
http: or
https: scheme) or local (
file: scheme with an absolute path.)
Example of git repositoriesSection titled “Example of git repositories”
For repositories where you share one or a few components:
or, this structure is also supported, which makes handy to share components from a forked ESPHome repository:
HTTP git repositories in general are supported with this configuration:
The source field accepts a short hand github:// resource:
The source field also accepts a short hand github:// pull request from the ESPHome repository:
Under the hood, during validation, ESPHome will clone the git repository into the hidden
.esphome
folder and components will then be loaded from this local copy. The local path of the cloned repository
varies per repository name and ref name, so repositories with different refs are considered different
repositories and updated independently.
If required, you can supply a username and password to use when authenticating with the remote git
server using the
username and
password fields. This is most useful when combined with the
!secret feature, to load the values in from a
secrets.yaml file. This is not a comprehensive
security measure; your username and password will necessarily be stored in clear text within the
.esphome directory.
RefreshSection titled “Refresh”
Components are initially cloned into a cache directory, then the repository is checked for updates
(via git pull) after the
refresh: time passes since last check.
You can make ESPHome check the repository every time by setting this option to
0s, however since
ESPHome is validating the configuration continuously while using the dashboard or the vscode extension,
it is not recommended to set this value to less than a few minutes to avoid validation slow down and
excessive repository checks.
Likewise, you can set this setting to
never and ESPHome will never
update the repository, useful e.g. when
ref points to a tag.