Stepper Component
The
stepper component allows you to use stepper motors with ESPHome.
Currently only the A4988 stepper driver
(datasheet)
and ULN2003 (datasheet) are supported.
NOTE
This component will not show up in the Home Assistant front-end automatically because Home Assistant doesn’t have support for steppers. Please see Home Assistant Configuration.
Base Stepper ConfigurationSection titled “Base Stepper Configuration”
All stepper configuration schemas inherit these options.
Configuration variables:
-
max_speed (Required, float): The maximum speed in
steps/s(steps per seconds) to drive the stepper at. Note most steppers can’t step properly with speeds higher than 250 steps/s.
-
acceleration (Optional, float): The acceleration in
steps/s^2(steps per seconds squared) to use when starting to move. The default is
infwhich means infinite acceleration, so the stepper will try to drive with the full speed immediately. This value is helpful if that first motion of the motor is too jerky for what it’s moving. If you make this a small number, it will take the motor a moment to get up to speed.
-
deceleration (Optional, float): The same as
acceleration, but for when the motor is decelerating shortly before reaching the set position. Defaults to
inf(immediate deceleration).
A4988 ComponentSection titled “A4988 Component”
Put this code into the configuration file on ESPHome for this device.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): Specify the ID of the stepper so that you can control it.
-
step_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The
STEPpin of the A4988 stepper driver.
-
dir_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The
DIRECTIONpin of the A4988 stepper driver.
-
sleep_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Optionally also use the
SLEEPpin of the A4988 stepper driver. If specified, the driver will be put into sleep mode as soon as the stepper reaches the target steps.
-
All other from Base Stepper Configuration.
NOTE
If the stepper is driving in the wrong direction, you can invert the
dir_pin :
NOTE
TMC drivers are pin-compatible with the A4988, but instead of a
SLEEP pin they expose an
ENABLE pin.
When using a TMC driver with the
a4988 platform you therefore need to invert the
sleep_pin :
ULN2003 ComponentSection titled “ULN2003 Component”
Put this code into the configuration file on ESPHome for this device.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): Specify the ID of the stepper so that you can control it.
-
pin_a (Required, Pin Schema): The pin a of the stepper control board.
-
pin_b (Required, Pin Schema): The pin b of the stepper control board.
-
pin_c (Required, Pin Schema): The pin c of the stepper control board.
-
pin_d (Required, Pin Schema): The pin d of the stepper control board.
-
sleep_when_done (Optional, boolean): Whether to turn off all coils when the stepper has reached the target position
-
step_mode (Optional, string): The step mode to operate the motor with. One of:
FULL_STEP(Default)
HALF_STEP
WAVE_DRIVE
-
-
All other from Base Stepper Configuration.
Section titled “stepper.set_target Action”
stepper.set_target Action
To use your stepper motor in automations or templates, you can use this action to set the target position (in steps). The stepper will always run towards the target position and stop once it has reached the target.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the stepper.
- target (Required, int, templatable): The target position in steps.
WARNING
This turns the stepper to an absolute position! To have the stepper motor move relative to the current position, first reset the current position and then set the target to the relative value.
Section titled “stepper.report_position Action”
stepper.report_position Action
All steppers start out with a target and current position of
0 on boot. However, if you for example want to home
a stepper motor, it can be useful to report the stepper where it is currently at.
With this action, you can set the stepper’s internal position counter to a specific value (in steps). Please note that reporting the position can create unexpected moves of the stepper. For example, if the stepper’s target and current position is at 1000 steps and you “report” a position of 0, the stepper will move 1000 steps forward to match the target again.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the stepper.
- position (Required, int, templatable): The position to report in steps.
Section titled “stepper.set_speed Action”
stepper.set_speed Action
This Action allows you to set the speed of a stepper at runtime.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the stepper.
- speed (Required, float, templatable): The speed
in
steps/s(steps per seconds) to drive the stepper at.
Section titled “stepper.set_acceleration Action”
stepper.set_acceleration Action
This Action allows you to set the acceleration of a stepper at runtime.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the stepper.
- acceleration (Required, float, templatable): The acceleration
in
steps/s^2(steps per seconds squared) to use when starting to move.
Section titled “stepper.set_deceleration Action”
stepper.set_deceleration Action
This Action allows you to set the deceleration of a stepper at runtime.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the stepper.
- deceleration (Required, float, templatable): The same as
acceleration, but for when the motor is decelerating shortly before reaching the set position.
Home Assistant ConfigurationSection titled “Home Assistant Configuration”
The easiest way to control your stepper from Home Assistant is to add a
number to your ESPHome
configuration. See Number for more information.
lambda callsSection titled “lambda calls”
From lambdas, you can call several methods on stepper motors to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).
set_target: Set the target position of the motor as an integer.
report_position: Report the current position as an integer.
current_position: Get the current position of the stepper as an integer.
target_position: Get the set target position of the stepper as an integer.