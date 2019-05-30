ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy RSSI Sensor
The
ble_rssi sensor platform lets you track the RSSI value or signal strength of a
BLE device. See the binary sensor setup for
instructions for setting up this platform.
WARNING
The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.
NOTE
Service UUID can be 16 bit long, as in the example, but it can also be 32 bit long
like
1122aaff, or 128 bit long like
11223344-5566-7788-99aa-bbccddeeff00.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
mac_address (Optional, MAC Address): The MAC address to track for this sensor. Note that exactly one of
mac_address,
irk,
service_uuidor
ibeacon_uuidmust be present.
-
irk (Optional, 16 byte hex string): The Identity Resolving Key (IRK) to track for this sensor. Note that exactly one of
mac_address,
irk,
service_uuidor
ibeacon_uuidmust be present.
-
service_uuid (Optional, 16 bit, 32 bit, or 128 bit BLE Service UUID): The BLE Service UUID which can be tracked if the device randomizes the MAC address. Note that exactly one of
mac_address,
irk,
service_uuidor
ibeacon_uuidmust be present.
-
ibeacon_uuid (Optional, string): The universally unique identifier to identify the beacon that needs to be tracked. Note that exactly one of
mac_address,
irk,
service_uuidor
ibeacon_uuidmust be present.
-
ibeacon_major (Optional, int): The iBeacon major identifier of the beacon that needs to be tracked. Usually used to group beacons, for example for grouping all beacons in the same building.
-
ibeacon_minor (Optional, int): The iBeacon minor identifier of the beacon that needs to be tracked. Usually used to identify beacons within an iBeacon group.
-
All other options from Sensor.