ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy RSSI Sensor

The ble_rssi sensor platform lets you track the RSSI value or signal strength of a BLE device. See the binary sensor setup for instructions for setting up this platform.

WARNING

The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device.

Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.