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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy RSSI Sensor

The ble_rssi sensor platform lets you track the RSSI value or signal strength of a BLE device. See the binary sensor setup for instructions for setting up this platform.

WARNING

The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device.

Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.

# Example configuration entry
esp32_ble_tracker:


sensor:
  # RSSI based on MAC address
  - platform: ble_rssi
    mac_address: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX
    name: "BLE Google Home Mini RSSI value"
  # RSSI based on Identity Resolving Key (IRK)
  - platform: ble_rssi
    irk: 1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef
    name: "BLE Tracker iPhone"
  # RSSI based on Service UUID
  - platform: ble_rssi
    service_uuid: '11aa'
    name: "BLE Test Service 16 bit RSSI value"
  # RSSI based on iBeacon UUID
  - platform: ble_rssi
    ibeacon_uuid: '68586f1e-89c2-11eb-8dcd-0242ac130003'
    name: "BLE Test Service iBeacon RSSI value"

NOTE

Service UUID can be 16 bit long, as in the example, but it can also be 32 bit long like 1122aaff, or 128 bit long like 11223344-5566-7788-99aa-bbccddeeff00.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • mac_address (Optional, MAC Address): The MAC address to track for this sensor. Note that exactly one of mac_address, irk, service_uuid or ibeacon_uuid must be present.

  • irk (Optional, 16 byte hex string): The Identity Resolving Key (IRK) to track for this sensor. Note that exactly one of mac_address, irk, service_uuid or ibeacon_uuid must be present.

  • service_uuid (Optional, 16 bit, 32 bit, or 128 bit BLE Service UUID): The BLE Service UUID which can be tracked if the device randomizes the MAC address. Note that exactly one of mac_address, irk, service_uuid or ibeacon_uuid must be present.

  • ibeacon_uuid (Optional, string): The universally unique identifier to identify the beacon that needs to be tracked. Note that exactly one of mac_address, irk, service_uuid or ibeacon_uuid must be present.

  • ibeacon_major (Optional, int): The iBeacon major identifier of the beacon that needs to be tracked. Usually used to group beacons, for example for grouping all beacons in the same building.

  • ibeacon_minor (Optional, int): The iBeacon minor identifier of the beacon that needs to be tracked. Usually used to identify beacons within an iBeacon group.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”