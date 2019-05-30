Touchscreen Components

The touchscreen component contains the base code for most touchscreen driver components available in ESPHome and is responsible for passing the touch events to binary_sensors with the touchscreen platform. It is also used by the LVGL component.

Base Touchscreen Configuration Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”

# Example touchscreen touchscreen : - platform : ... display : display1 transform : mirror_x : false mirror_y : false swap_xy : false on_touch : then : ... on_update : then : ... on_release : then : ...

display ( Required , ID): The display to use this touchscreen with.

transform (Optional): Transform the touchscreen presentation using hardware. All defaults are false . swap_xy (Optional, boolean): If true, exchange the x and y axes. mirror_x (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the x axis. mirror_y (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the y axis.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The touchscreen polling interval - used only if an interrupt pin is not in use. Defaults to 50ms .

touch_timeout (Optional, Time): A timeout for touchscreens that do not report the end of touch. The default varies depending on the touchscreen.

calibration (Optional): Some touchscreens require calibration on a per-device basis. x_min ( Required , int): The raw value corresponding to the left (or top if swap_xy is specified) edge of the touchscreen. See Calibration for the process to calibrate the touchscreen. x_max ( Required , int): The raw value corresponding to the right (or bottom if swap_xy is specified) edge of the touchscreen. y_min ( Required , int): The raw value corresponding to the top (or left if swap_xy is specified) edge of the touchscreen. y_max ( Required , int): The raw value corresponding to the bottom (or right if swap_xy is specified) edge of the touchscreen.

on_touch (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the touchscreen is touched. See on_touch Trigger.

on_update (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the touchscreen is touched. See on_update Trigger.

on_release (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the touchscreen is no longer touched. See on_release Trigger.

TouchPoint Argument Type Section titled “TouchPoint Argument Type”

Both the on_touch Trigger and on_update Trigger have an argument of the type API Reference: touchscreen::TouchPoint in a list ( on_update ) or as an optional ( on_touch ).

The integer members for the touch positions below are in relation to the display width and height:

id is a number provided by the touchscreen to uniquely identify the touch on a multi-touch screen.

state indicates the state of the touch. This can be 1 , indicating it is an initial touch, or 2 indicating the touch position has changed/moved.

x and y are the current position.

x_prev and y_prev are the previous position.

x_org and y_org are the position of the touch when it was first detected.

x_raw and y_raw are for calibrating the touchscreen in relation of the display. This replaces the properties with the same name in the touchscreen classes.

For most touchscreen drivers the dimensions of the touchscreen are automatically set from the display driver to match the screen size. In some cases such as the XPT2046 (a resistive touch screen) the reported values bear no relation to the actual screen size. The calibration configuration can be used to manually calibrate the touchscreen.

To match the point of the touch to the display coordinates the touch screen has to be calibrated. The touchscreen component returns raw values in the calibration range. Those raw values are available as the x_raw and y_raw member variables. The goal of the calibration is to identify the raw values corresponding to the edges of the screen.

The calibration assumes a display oriented in a way that you will be using it, i.e. your Display Rendering Engine component has to have the [0,0] logical coordinate at the top left.

# Touchscreen touchscreen : platform : xpt2046 id : my_touchscreen cs_pin : GPIOXX on_touch : - lambda : |- ESP_LOGI("cal", "x=%d, y=%d, x_raw=%d, y_raw=%0d", touch.x, touch.y, touch.x_raw, touch.y_raw );

Get a stylus or a similar object, run the project and touch the corners of the screen at the edge pixels. Repeat several times and note minimum and maximum x and y raw values.

... top left ... [21:07:48][I][cal:071]: x=217, y=34, x_raw=3718, y_raw=445 [21:07:49][I][cal:071]: x=222, y=32, x_raw=3804, y_raw=419 ... top right ... [21:07:52][I][cal:071]: x=19, y=36, x_raw=334, y_raw=370 [21:07:52][I][cal:071]: x=22, y=35, x_raw=386, y_raw=347 ... bottom left ... [21:08:00][I][cal:071]: x=224, y=299, x_raw=3836, y_raw=3835 [21:08:00][I][cal:071]: x=225, y=303, x_raw=3848, y_raw=3878 [21:08:01][I][cal:071]: x=223, y=299, x_raw=3807, y_raw=3829 ... bottom right ... [21:08:11][I][cal:071]: x=16, y=299, x_raw=281, y_raw=3839 [21:08:12][I][cal:071]: x=19, y=302, x_raw=328, y_raw=3866 [21:08:13][I][cal:071]: x=20, y=296, x_raw=358, y_raw=3799

That means that the minimum raw x is 281, maximum 3848, minimum y 347 and maximum 3878.

Identify which raw value is the display’s x direction and what the y one. In our case moving right decreases the x raw value and going down increases the y one so the axes match and we don’t need to use swap_xy . If the raw x is the display’s y, use swap_xy = true .

If one of the coordinates goes in the “wrong” direction it needs to be inverted. The inversion is performed by setting the mirror_x and/or mirror_y to true.

touchscreen : platform : xpt2046 calibration : x_min : 281 x_max : 3848 y_min : 347 y_max : 3878 transform : mirror_x : false mirror_y : false swap_xy : false

Compile, run and click on the edges again. The x and y should now match the coordinates of the display.

[21:32:34][I][cal:071]: x=7, y=6, x_raw=3755, y_raw=407 [21:32:37][I][cal:071]: x=237, y=4, x_raw=313, y_raw=385 [21:32:43][I][cal:071]: x=239, y=318, x_raw=284, y_raw=3845 [21:33:05][I][cal:071]: x=2, y=313, x_raw=3821, y_raw=3793

Note that the touch screen is not extremely precise and there might be nonlinearities or similar errors so don’t expect a pixel-perfect precision. You can verify the touchpoint using a display lambda similar to the following.

display : - platform : ili9341 lambda : |- auto touch = id(my_touchscreen)->get_touch(); if (touch) // or touch.has_value() it.filled_circle(touch.value().x, touch.value().y, 10, RED);

To be exact, the component does the following

reads the raw x and y and normalizes it using (non-inverted) min and max values

swaps x and y if needed

inverts if needed

scales to the display dimensions

This automation will be triggered when the touchscreen initially detects a touch on the touchscreen; it will not be fired again until all touches (for multi-touch supported drivers) are released.

NOTE: This has changed (from ESPHome 2023.11.6.) To receive continuous updates from touch drags, use on_update Trigger.

This trigger provides two arguments named touch of type touchpoint and touches with a list of all touches.

This new automation will be triggered when the touchscreen detects an extra touch or that a touch has moved around on the screen.

This trigger provides one argument named touches of type API Reference: touchscreen::TouchPoints_t which has a list of TouchPoint Argument Type.

This trigger may be useful to detect gestures such as swiping across the display.

For example you could do:

on_update : - lambda : |- for (auto touch: touches) { if (touch.state <= 2) { ESP_LOGI("Touch points:", "id=%d x=%d, y=%d", touch.id, touch.x, touch.y); } }

Be aware that you need to check the state flag every time to see if the touch is still valid.

state value 0. means the touch is invalid as the touch is no longer detected.

state value 1 means is being the first time detected.

state value 2 means the touch is still being detected but is moved on the screen.

state value 4 and higher means a touch release is detected.

This automation will be triggered when all touches are released from the touchscreen.

At this point of time it has no extra arguments.

The touchscreen binary sensor allows you to setup areas on the touch screen as virtual buttons.

binary_sensor : - platform : touchscreen name : Top Left Touch Button x_min : 0 x_max : 100 y_min : 0 y_max : 100 page_id : home_page_id use_raw : true