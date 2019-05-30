Touchscreen Components
The
touchscreen component contains the base code for most touchscreen driver components
available in ESPHome and is responsible for passing the touch events to
binary_sensors with the
touchscreen platform. It is also used by the LVGL component.
Base Touchscreen ConfigurationSection titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
display (Required, ID): The display to use this touchscreen with.
-
transform (Optional): Transform the touchscreen presentation using hardware. All defaults are
false.
- swap_xy (Optional, boolean): If true, exchange the x and y axes.
- mirror_x (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the x axis.
- mirror_y (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the y axis.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The touchscreen polling interval - used only if an interrupt pin is not in use. Defaults to
50ms.
-
touch_timeout (Optional, Time): A timeout for touchscreens that do not report the end of touch. The default varies depending on the touchscreen.
-
calibration (Optional): Some touchscreens require calibration on a per-device basis.
-
x_min (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the left
(or top if
swap_xyis specified) edge of the touchscreen. See Calibration for the process to calibrate the touchscreen.
-
x_max (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the right
(or bottom if
swap_xyis specified) edge of the touchscreen.
-
y_min (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the top
(or left if
swap_xyis specified) edge of the touchscreen.
-
y_max (Required, int): The raw value corresponding to the bottom
(or right if
swap_xyis specified) edge of the touchscreen.
-
-
on_touch (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the touchscreen is touched. See
on_touchTrigger.
-
on_update (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the touchscreen is touched. See
on_updateTrigger.
-
on_release (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the touchscreen is no longer touched. See
on_releaseTrigger.
Section titled “TouchPoint Argument Type”
TouchPoint Argument Type
Both the
on_touch Trigger and
on_update Trigger have an argument of the type API Reference: touchscreen::TouchPoint in a
list (
on_update) or as an
optional (
on_touch).
The integer members for the touch positions below are in relation to the display width and height:
-
idis a number provided by the touchscreen to uniquely identify the touch on a multi-touch screen.
-
stateindicates the state of the touch. This can be 1, indicating it is an initial touch, or 2 indicating the touch position has changed/moved.
-
xand
yare the current position.
-
x_prevand
y_prevare the previous position.
-
x_organd
y_orgare the position of the touch when it was first detected.
-
x_rawand
y_raware for calibrating the touchscreen in relation of the display. This replaces the properties with the same name in the touchscreen classes.
CalibrationSection titled “Calibration”
For most touchscreen drivers the dimensions of the touchscreen are automatically set from the display driver to match the screen size.
In some cases such as the XPT2046 (a resistive touch screen) the reported values bear no relation to the actual screen size.
The
calibration configuration can be used to manually calibrate the touchscreen.
To match the point of the touch to the display coordinates the touch screen has to be calibrated.
The touchscreen component returns raw values in the calibration range. Those raw values are available
as the
x_raw and
y_raw member variables. The goal of the calibration is to identify the raw values corresponding
to the edges of the screen.
The calibration assumes a display oriented in a way that you will be using it, i.e. your Display Rendering Engine component has to have the [0,0] logical coordinate at the top left.
Get a stylus or a similar object, run the project and touch the corners of the screen at the edge pixels. Repeat several times and note minimum and maximum x and y raw values.
That means that the minimum raw x is 281, maximum 3848, minimum y 347 and maximum 3878.
Identify which raw value is the display’s x direction and what the y one. In our case
moving right decreases the x raw value and going down increases the y one so the axes
match and we don’t need to use
swap_xy. If the raw x is the display’s y,
use
swap_xy = true.
If one of the coordinates goes in the “wrong” direction it needs to be inverted.
The inversion is performed by setting the
mirror_x and/or
mirror_y to true.
Compile, run and click on the edges again. The x and y should now match the coordinates of the display.
Note that the touch screen is not extremely precise and there might be nonlinearities or similar errors so don’t expect a pixel-perfect precision. You can verify the touchpoint using a display lambda similar to the following.
To be exact, the component does the following
- reads the raw x and y and normalizes it using (non-inverted) min and max values
- swaps x and y if needed
- inverts if needed
- scales to the display dimensions
Section titled “on_touch Trigger”
on_touch Trigger
This automation will be triggered when the touchscreen initially detects a touch on the touchscreen; it will not be fired again until all touches (for multi-touch supported drivers) are released.
NOTE: This has changed (from ESPHome 2023.11.6.) To receive continuous updates from touch drags, use
on_update Trigger.
This trigger provides two arguments named
touch of type touchpoint and
touches with a list of all touches.
Section titled “on_update Trigger”
on_update Trigger
This new automation will be triggered when the touchscreen detects an extra touch or that a touch has moved around on the screen.
This trigger provides one argument named
touches of type API Reference: touchscreen::TouchPoints_t which has a list of
TouchPoint Argument Type.
This trigger may be useful to detect gestures such as swiping across the display.
For example you could do:
Be aware that you need to check the state flag every time to see if the touch is still valid.
- state value 0. means the touch is invalid as the touch is no longer detected.
- state value 1 means is being the first time detected.
- state value 2 means the touch is still being detected but is moved on the screen.
- state value 4 and higher means a touch release is detected.
Section titled “on_release Trigger”
on_release Trigger
This automation will be triggered when all touches are released from the touchscreen.
At this point of time it has no extra arguments.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
The
touchscreen binary sensor allows you to setup areas on the touch screen as virtual
buttons.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
touchscreen_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the touchscreen.
-
x_min (Required, int): Left coordinate of the screen area to be detected as the virtual button.
-
x_max (Required, int): Right coordinate of the screen area to be detected as the virtual button.
-
y_min (Required, int): Top coordinate of the screen area to be detected as the virtual button.
-
y_max (Required, int): Bottom coordinate of the screen area to be detected as the virtual button.
-
page_id (Optional, ID): Only trigger this binary sensor if the display is showing this page. Cannot be used with
pages.
-
pages (Optional, list of ID): Only trigger this binary sensor if the display is showing one of these pages. Cannot be used with
page_id.
-
use_raw (Optional, boolean): Some touch screens are larger than the underlying screen, and use this extra area for touch buttons. To allow the sensor to register touches outside the display area set this to
true. The calibration values as above should be set to the display bounds.
-
All other options from Binary Sensor.