Resistance Sensor
The
resistance platform is a helper sensor that allows you to convert readings
from a voltage sensor (such as the ADC Sensor) into resistance readings
in Ω (ohm).
In order to calculate the resistance, the circuit needs to be set up in a voltage divider circuit. This consists of three parts:
-
A voltage reference, usually this is connected to 3.3V (VCC). For example in the image below it is 5V (though on ESPs you should not use that voltage)
-
A reference resistor with constant resistance. For example below it is R₁ with a value of 5.6kOhm.
-
The variable resistor we wish the read the resistance of. Here R₂.
There are two kinds of configurations for this circuit: Either the variable resistor is close to GND (DOWNSTREAM) or it is closer to VCC (UPSTREAM).
Some boards like NodeMCUv2 needs to multiply ADC reading by 3.3 to provide accurate result because they have built-in voltage divider on ADC pin (https://arduino.stackexchange.com/a/71952)
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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sensor (Required, ID): The sensor to read the voltage values from to convert to resistance readings.
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configuration (Required, string): The type of circuit, one of
DOWNSTREAMor
UPSTREAM.
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resistor (Required, float): The value of the resistor with a constant value.
-
reference_voltage (Optional, float): The reference voltage. Defaults to
3.3V.
-
All other options from Sensor.