The resistance platform is a helper sensor that allows you to convert readings from a voltage sensor (such as the ADC Sensor) into resistance readings in Ω (ohm).

In order to calculate the resistance, the circuit needs to be set up in a voltage divider circuit. This consists of three parts:

A voltage reference, usually this is connected to 3.3V (VCC). For example in the image below it is 5V (though on ESPs you should not use that voltage)

A reference resistor with constant resistance. For example below it is R₁ with a value of 5.6kOhm.

The variable resistor we wish the read the resistance of. Here R₂.

There are two kinds of configurations for this circuit: Either the variable resistor is close to GND (DOWNSTREAM) or it is closer to VCC (UPSTREAM).

Example voltage divider configuration of type "DOWNSTREAM" and a voltage reference of 5V.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : resistance sensor : source_sensor configuration : DOWNSTREAM resistor : 5.6kOhm name : Resistance Sensor # Example source sensor: - platform : adc id : source_sensor pin : A0

Some boards like NodeMCUv2 needs to multiply ADC reading by 3.3 to provide accurate result because they have built-in voltage divider on ADC pin (https://arduino.stackexchange.com/a/71952)

# Example source sensor: - platform : adc id : source_sensor pin : A0 filters : - multiply : 3.3