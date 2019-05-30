The
copy component can be used to copy an existing component (like a sensor, switch, etc.)
and create a duplicate mirroring the source’s state and forwarding actions such as turning on to the source.
For each of the supported platforms, the configuration consists of the required configuration
variable
source_id, which is used to indicate the source of the object being mirorred.
- source_id (Required, ID): The binary sensor that should be mirrored.
- All other options from Binary Sensor.
- source_id (Required, ID): The button that should be mirrored.
- All other options from Button.
- source_id (Required, ID): The cover that should be mirrored.
- All other options from Cover.
- source_id (Required, ID): The fan that should be mirrored.
- All other options from Fan.
- source_id (Required, ID): The lock that should be mirrored.
- All other options from Lock.
- source_id (Required, ID): The number that should be mirrored.
- All other options from Number.
- source_id (Required, ID): The select that should be mirrored.
- All other options from Select.
- source_id (Required, ID): The sensor that should be mirrored.
- All other options from Sensor.
- source_id (Required, ID): The switch that should be mirrored.
- All other options from Switch.
- source_id (Required, ID): The text sensor that should be mirrored.
- All other options from Text Sensor.
- source_id (Required, ID): The text that should be mirrored.
- All other options from Text.