The copy component can be used to copy an existing component (like a sensor, switch, etc.) and create a duplicate mirroring the source’s state and forwarding actions such as turning on to the source.

For each of the supported platforms, the configuration consists of the required configuration variable source_id , which is used to indicate the source of the object being mirorred.

Copy Binary Sensor Section titled “Copy Binary Sensor”

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : copy source_id : source_binary_sensor name : " Copy of source_binary_sensor "

source_id ( Required , ID): The binary sensor that should be mirrored.

( , ID): The binary sensor that should be mirrored. All other options from Binary Sensor.

# Example configuration entry button : - platform : copy source_id : source_button name : " Copy of source_button "

source_id ( Required , ID): The button that should be mirrored.

( , ID): The button that should be mirrored. All other options from Button.

# Example configuration entry cover : - platform : copy source_id : source_cover name : " Copy of source_cover "

source_id ( Required , ID): The cover that should be mirrored.

( , ID): The cover that should be mirrored. All other options from Cover.

# Example configuration entry fan : - platform : copy source_id : source_fan name : " Copy of source_fan "

source_id ( Required , ID): The fan that should be mirrored.

( , ID): The fan that should be mirrored. All other options from Fan.

# Example configuration entry lock : - platform : copy source_id : source_lock name : " Copy of source_lock "

source_id ( Required , ID): The lock that should be mirrored.

( , ID): The lock that should be mirrored. All other options from Lock.

# Example configuration entry number : - platform : copy source_id : source_number name : " Copy of source_number "

source_id ( Required , ID): The number that should be mirrored.

( , ID): The number that should be mirrored. All other options from Number.

# Example configuration entry select : - platform : copy source_id : source_select name : " Copy of source_select "

source_id ( Required , ID): The select that should be mirrored.

( , ID): The select that should be mirrored. All other options from Select.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : copy source_id : source_sensor name : " Copy of source_sensor "

source_id ( Required , ID): The sensor that should be mirrored.

( , ID): The sensor that should be mirrored. All other options from Sensor.

# Example configuration entry switch : - platform : copy source_id : source_switch name : " Copy of source_switch "

source_id ( Required , ID): The switch that should be mirrored.

( , ID): The switch that should be mirrored. All other options from Switch.

Copy Text Sensor Section titled “Copy Text Sensor”

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : copy source_id : source_text_sensor name : " Copy of source_text_sensor "

source_id ( Required , ID): The text sensor that should be mirrored.

( , ID): The text sensor that should be mirrored. All other options from Text Sensor.

# Example configuration entry text : - platform : copy source_id : source_text name : " Copy of source_text "