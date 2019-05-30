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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Copy Component

The copy component can be used to copy an existing component (like a sensor, switch, etc.) and create a duplicate mirroring the source’s state and forwarding actions such as turning on to the source.

For each of the supported platforms, the configuration consists of the required configuration variable source_id, which is used to indicate the source of the object being mirorred.

Copy Binary Sensor

Section titled “Copy Binary Sensor”
# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: copy
    source_id: source_binary_sensor
    name: "Copy of source_binary_sensor"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The binary sensor that should be mirrored.
  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

Copy Button

Section titled “Copy Button”
# Example configuration entry
button:
  - platform: copy
    source_id: source_button
    name: "Copy of source_button"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The button that should be mirrored.
  • All other options from Button.

Copy Cover

Section titled “Copy Cover”
# Example configuration entry
cover:
  - platform: copy
    source_id: source_cover
    name: "Copy of source_cover"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The cover that should be mirrored.
  • All other options from Cover.

Copy Fan

Section titled “Copy Fan”
# Example configuration entry
fan:
  - platform: copy
    source_id: source_fan
    name: "Copy of source_fan"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The fan that should be mirrored.
  • All other options from Fan.

Copy Lock

Section titled “Copy Lock”
# Example configuration entry
lock:
  - platform: copy
    source_id: source_lock
    name: "Copy of source_lock"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The lock that should be mirrored.
  • All other options from Lock.

Copy Number

Section titled “Copy Number”
# Example configuration entry
number:
  - platform: copy
    source_id: source_number
    name: "Copy of source_number"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The number that should be mirrored.
  • All other options from Number.

Copy Select

Section titled “Copy Select”
# Example configuration entry
select:
  - platform: copy
    source_id: source_select
    name: "Copy of source_select"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The select that should be mirrored.
  • All other options from Select.

Copy Sensor

Section titled “Copy Sensor”
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: copy
    source_id: source_sensor
    name: "Copy of source_sensor"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The sensor that should be mirrored.
  • All other options from Sensor.

Copy Switch

Section titled “Copy Switch”
# Example configuration entry
switch:
  - platform: copy
    source_id: source_switch
    name: "Copy of source_switch"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The switch that should be mirrored.
  • All other options from Switch.

Copy Text Sensor

Section titled “Copy Text Sensor”
# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: copy
    source_id: source_text_sensor
    name: "Copy of source_text_sensor"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The text sensor that should be mirrored.
  • All other options from Text Sensor.

Copy Text

Section titled “Copy Text”
# Example configuration entry
text:
  - platform: copy
    source_id: source_text
    name: "Copy of source_text"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • source_id (Required, ID): The text that should be mirrored.
  • All other options from Text.