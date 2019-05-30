ESP-NOW Packet Transport Platform

The Packet Transport Component platform allows ESPHome nodes to directly communicate with each over a communication channel. The ESP-NOW implementation of the platform uses ESP-NOW as a communication medium. See the Packet Transport Component and Espnow for more information.

ESP-NOW provides low-latency, low-power wireless communication between ESP32 devices without requiring a Wi-Fi connection. This makes it ideal for battery-powered sensors or applications where Wi-Fi overhead would impact performance.

Note:

ESP-NOW communication occurs independently of Wi-Fi. Devices can communicate via ESP-NOW even when Wi-Fi is disabled, making it suitable for power-sensitive applications.

# Example configuration entry espnow : id : espnow_component packet_transport : - platform : espnow id : transport_unicast espnow_id : espnow_component peer_address : " AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF " encryption : key : " 0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef " sensors : - temp_sensor sensor : - platform : internal_temperature id : temp_sensor name : " Test Temperature "

espnow_id ( Required , ID): The esp-now ID to use for transport.

( , ID): The esp-now ID to use for transport. peer_address (Optional, MAC Address): MAC address to send packets to. This can be either a specific peer address for point-to-point communication, or the broadcast address. Default FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF

(Optional, MAC Address): MAC address to send packets to. This can be either a specific peer address for point-to-point communication, or the broadcast address. Default FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF All other options from the Packet Transport Component

Note:

Peers must be registered with the Espnow component before they can receive packets. The peer_address only controls which peer(s) receive transmitted data; incoming packets are accepted from all registered peers.

Broadcast vs Unicast Section titled “Broadcast vs Unicast”

The peer_address configuration determines the transmission mode.

packet_transport : - platform : espnow sensors : - sensor_id

All devices with the broadcast address ( FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF ) registered as a peer will receive the packets. This is useful for hub-and-spoke topologies where multiple devices monitor a single sensor source.

Warning:

Using broadcast mode increases ESP-NOW traffic on the radio channel, which may impact performance of other ESP-NOW devices in range. Use specific peer addresses whenever possible to minimize interference.

packet_transport : - platform : espnow peer_address : " AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF " sensors : - sensor_id

Only the specified peer receives the packets. This is more efficient for point-to-point communication and reduces radio channel congestion for neighboring ESP-NOW devices.

This example shows two devices exchanging sensor data over ESP-NOW with encryption enabled.

espnow : peers : - " AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:01 " # Consumer mac address packet_transport : - platform : espnow peer_address : " AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:01 " # Consumer mac address encryption : " MySecretKey123 " sensors : - outdoor_temp sensor : - platform : ... temperature : name : " Outdoor Temperature " id : outdoor_temp

espnow : peers : - " AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:00 " # Provider mac address packet_transport : - platform : espnow encryption : " MySecretKey123 " providers : - name : temp-sensor # Provider device name sensor : - platform : packet_transport provider : temp-sensor id : remote_temp remote_id : outdoor_temp name : " Remote Outdoor Temperature "

This example shows a central hub receiving sensor data from multiple remote devices.

espnow : peers : - " AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:01 " # room-sensor-1 mac address - " AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:02 " # room-sensor-2 mac address - " AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:03 " # outdoor-sensor mac address packet_transport : - platform : espnow encryption : " HubSecret123 " providers : - name : room-sensor-1 - name : room-sensor-2 - name : outdoor-sensor sensor : - platform : packet_transport provider : room-sensor-1 remote_id : temperature name : " Room 1 Temperature " - platform : packet_transport provider : room-sensor-2 remote_id : temperature name : " Room 2 Temperature " - platform : packet_transport provider : outdoor-sensor remote_id : temperature name : " Outdoor Temperature "