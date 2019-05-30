ESP-NOW Packet Transport Platform
The Packet Transport Component platform allows ESPHome nodes to directly communicate with each over a communication channel. The ESP-NOW implementation of the platform uses ESP-NOW as a communication medium. See the Packet Transport Component and Espnow for more information.
ESP-NOW provides low-latency, low-power wireless communication between ESP32 devices without requiring a Wi-Fi connection. This makes it ideal for battery-powered sensors or applications where Wi-Fi overhead would impact performance.
Note:
ESP-NOW communication occurs independently of Wi-Fi. Devices can communicate via ESP-NOW even when Wi-Fi is disabled, making it suitable for power-sensitive applications.
Example ConfigurationSection titled “Example Configuration”
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
- espnow_id (Required, ID): The esp-now ID to use for transport.
- peer_address (Optional, MAC Address): MAC address to send packets to. This can be either a specific peer address for point-to-point communication, or the broadcast address. Default FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF
- All other options from the Packet Transport Component
Note:
Peers must be registered with the Espnow component before they can receive packets. The
peer_addressonly controls which peer(s) receive transmitted data; incoming packets are accepted from all registered peers.
Broadcast vs UnicastSection titled “Broadcast vs Unicast”
The
peer_address configuration determines the transmission mode.
Broadcast Mode (default)Section titled “Broadcast Mode (default)”
All devices with the broadcast address (
FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF) registered as a peer will receive the packets.
This is useful for hub-and-spoke topologies where multiple devices monitor a single sensor source.
Warning:
Using broadcast mode increases ESP-NOW traffic on the radio channel, which may impact performance of other ESP-NOW devices in range. Use specific peer addresses whenever possible to minimize interference.
Unicast ModeSection titled “Unicast Mode”
Only the specified peer receives the packets. This is more efficient for point-to-point communication and reduces radio channel congestion for neighboring ESP-NOW devices.
Simple ExampleSection titled “Simple Example”
This example shows two devices exchanging sensor data over ESP-NOW with encryption enabled.
Temperature ProviderSection titled “Temperature Provider”
Temperature ConsumerSection titled “Temperature Consumer”
Multi-Device Hub ExampleSection titled “Multi-Device Hub Example”
This example shows a central hub receiving sensor data from multiple remote devices.