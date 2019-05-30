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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.6.1

ESPHome 2026.6.0 - June 2026

Motion ​(​IMU)​
BMI2​7​0​
Accelerometer ​&​ ​Gyroscope
LSM6​DS
Accelerometer ​&​ ​Gyroscope
Router ​Speaker
PCM5​1​2​2​
XDB4​0​1​
Pressure

Release Overview

Section titled “Release Overview”

ESPHome 2026.6.0 retires the legacy in-tree dashboard, replacing it with the new ESPHome Device Builder, which reached 1.0.0 this release. The release also raises the default WiFi security mode on ESP8266 to WPA2 and finally makes WiFi and ethernet enable_on_boot: false reclaim the 15–30 KB and 3–8 KB of internal SRAM they were always supposed to, and delivers up to 4.5× faster LVGL config validation. A wide audio-stack modernization brings zero-copy ring buffers, any-bit-depth mixing, and a new router speaker, while a multi-PR effort prepares the codebase for ESP-IDF 6 and native RISC-V clang-tidy. It also adds a new motion IMU framework with BMI270 and LSM6DS drivers, two USB-serial drivers, a PCM5122 audio DAC, YAML frontmatter, and a top-level build_flags option that finally works on native IDF.

Upgrade Checklist

Section titled “Upgrade Checklist”
  • If you use an ESP8266 on a legacy WPA-only (TKIP) router, pin min_auth_mode: WPA under wifi: or the device will stop associating
  • If you use the dsmr electricity_switch_position sensor, move it from sensor: to text_sensor:
  • If you use the nextion display with dump_device_info: true, remove that option (device info is always logged now)
  • If you still load components from a custom_components/ folder, migrate them to external_components:
  • If your time: component uses platform: homeassistant with an explicit timezone:, note that Home Assistant will no longer override your configured zone
  • If you use the dlms_meter component with the provider: option, expect a deprecation warning; the option is now ignored and will be removed in 2026.11.0
  • If you maintain external components calling mark_failed("...") or status_set_error("..."), switch to mark_failed(LOG_STR("...")) / status_set_error(LOG_STR("..."))
  • If you maintain external components using cv.only_with_esp_idf or CORE.using_esp_idf, replace them with cv.only_on_esp32 / CORE.is_esp32
  • If you have lambdas calling text_sensor->raw_state, switch to text_sensor->get_raw_state()
  • If you have lambdas referencing the mipi_dsi::MIPI_DSI C++ type, rename it to mipi_dsi::MipiDsi

ESPHome Device Builder Replaces the Legacy Dashboard

Section titled “ESPHome Device Builder Replaces the Legacy Dashboard”

The new ESPHome Device Builder, shipped as an opt-in public beta in 2026.5.0, reached 1.0.0 this release and replaces the legacy in-tree dashboard, which is being retired. The Device Builder lives in two repos, device-builder (Python backend) and device-builder-frontend (web UI), and as of 2026.6.0 it is the dashboard bundled by default in the official Home Assistant ESPHome add-on.

The ESPHome Device Builder device list

What it brings over the legacy dashboard:

  • Visual component and automation builder alongside a CodeMirror YAML editor, with a left-sidebar device navigator. The legacy dashboard was a plain text editor over a .yaml file.
  • Component catalog with dependency resolution and a per-board pin info viewer that maps GPIO capabilities and shows which component is using each pin.
  • Firmware job queue with progress, history, and cancel for compile / install / clean, replacing the legacy one-operation-at-a-time model.
  • Remote builder: one Device Builder instance can offload OTA builds to another over a peer-paired link (mDNS discovery, out-of-band fingerprint confirmation, identity rotation, per-peer auto-route).
  • Labels, areas, an editable friendly name, device cloning, and multi-select bulk actions (update, delete, archive, and label across an arbitrary set of devices).
  • Out-of-sync detection: an encryption-state mismatch badge on every device, plus version and config-hash in-sync diagnostics in the device drawer.
  • YAML diff view, cross-config YAML search with surrounding context, and a command palette (⌘K / Ctrl-K).
  • Card and table views with configurable columns and faceted filters (platform / status / area / labels).
  • Real settings UI with light / dark / system theme and localization underway across multiple languages.
  • First-run WiFi onboarding and an expanded install-method dialog: Web Serial flashing, server-side USB (relabeled for the Home Assistant host when running as the add-on), web.esphome.io download, and manual .bin download.

The 2026.5.0 Use new Device Builder Preview opt-in toggle is gone; the Device Builder is simply the dashboard now.

ESP8266 Default WiFi Security Raised to WPA2

Section titled “ESP8266 Default WiFi Security Raised to WPA2”

ESP8266 now defaults to min_auth_mode: WPA2, matching the ESP32 default that has shipped for years. ESPHome has been printing a deprecation warning on every ESP8266 config without an explicit min_auth_mode since 2026.1, calling out exactly this flip. With ~40% of ESPHome installs running on ESP8266 hardware, this is the broadest platform-wide change in the release (#16682 by @swoboda1337).

Configurations connecting to modern WPA2/WPA3 access points need no change. Devices on legacy WPA-only (TKIP) routers must pin the old behavior explicitly:

wifi:
  min_auth_mode: WPA

WiFi and Ethernet Now Truly Free Their Memory When Disabled at Boot

Section titled “WiFi and Ethernet Now Truly Free Their Memory When Disabled at Boot”

enable_on_boot: false on wifi: and ethernet: previously skipped only the start() call, leaving the entire driver resident in DMA-capable internal SRAM. Two PRs by @kbx81 split the heavy allocation work into a lazy-init path that only runs when the interface is actually enabled, so a dormant interface now costs zero internal RAM.

Reclaimed memory on ESP32:

  • WiFi: roughly 15–30 KB of DMA-capable internal SRAM freed when enable_on_boot: false (#16606). Field-tested on ESP32-S3 with W5500 SPI ethernet
    • I2S audio + bluetooth_proxy: free internal SRAM under peak load went from ~14 KB to ~32 KB, with min-free measurements reaching 78 KB in some configurations.
  • Ethernet: roughly 3–8 KB freed when enable_on_boot: false, matching parity with the WiFi lifecycle (#16607). Brings ethernet.enable / ethernet.disable actions and ethernet.connected / ethernet.enabled conditions, mirroring the WiFi automation surface.

This is groundwork for running WiFi and ethernet side by side in a single configuration: each interface can now be brought up on demand without paying for the one that is not in use.

The W5500 SPI driver also got a CPU win in #16596 by @kahrendt: large frame transfers now go through an interrupt-driven DMA path instead of busy-waiting the CPU. Measured streaming 48 kHz 24-bit FLAC over W5500, ethernet task CPU usage dropped from ~5% to ~3.8%, roughly a quarter lower.

LVGL Configuration Validation Up to 4.5× Faster

Section titled “LVGL Configuration Validation Up to 4.5× Faster”

The new device builder UI revalidates configurations on every save, which made esphome config latency a direct UX cost. LVGL configs were the worst offender. A five-PR series by @bdraco attacks the hot path in LVGL schema construction:

  • Memoize and lazily build container_schema (#16567) - repeated validation median dropped from 210 ms to 17 ms on a representative LVGL config.
  • Build widget update action schemas lazily (#16569) - saves roughly 200 ms at lvgl import time.
  • Merge dict-extend chains (#16614) - 2.81× speed-up on read_config (0.246 s → 0.087 s on the lvtest host.yaml).
  • Memoize obj_schema by widget type (#16615) - 2.14× speed-up stacked on top.
  • Build automation_schema event validators lazily (#16633)
    • 4.5× reduction in per-call cost (281 ms → 63 ms across 29 widget types in a microbench).

The user-visible effect: every save in the device builder is noticeably snappier, especially on configurations with large LVGL screens.

Audio Stack Modernization

Section titled “Audio Stack Modernization”

@kahrendt led a wide-ranging audio rework this cycle, replacing the allocate-and-copy AudioSourceTransferBuffer pattern with a zero-copy RingBufferAudioSource across the critical audio paths.

Zero-copy ring-buffer rollout eliminates one allocation and one extra copy per chunk of audio processing:

  • resampler (#16560)
  • AudioDecoder for the speaker media player (#16564)
  • micro_wake_word (#16595)
  • voice_assistant (#16597) - also drops two 1024-byte send buffers in favor of reading directly from the ring buffer

Mixer supports any bit depth (#16524). The mixer speaker now accepts 8, 16, 24, or 32 bits per sample, lifting the last remaining 16-bit-only restriction from the audio stack. Backed by esp-audio-libs v3.1.0 / v3.2.0, with the upstream library using template specializations to keep the new code paths as fast as the old 16-bit-only version.

Resampler bit-depth pass-through (#16892). Now that the mixer handles any bit depth, the resampler defaults to passing the input audio's bit depth through unchanged rather than auto-converting to match the output speaker. This avoids burning CPU cycles in the resampler when the downstream mixer would do a faster conversion anyway.

New router speaker component (#16592) for switching between output speakers at runtime via the router.speaker.switch_output action. A typical use case is switching between SPDIF and analog I2S outputs live from a select entity, with audio staying in sync after the switch. See router for details.

micro_wake_word task stack can live in PSRAM (#16632), saving roughly 3 KB of internal SRAM on the ESP32-S3 with no measurable performance impact. Set task_stack_in_psram: true.

PSRAM task-stack handling consolidated (#16628) so audio_file, audio_http, mixer, resampler, sendspin, and speaker.media_player all share the same validation pattern, with a bug fix for task_stack_in_psram: false on the speaker media player.

ESP-IDF 6 and Native RISC-V clang-tidy

Section titled “ESP-IDF 6 and Native RISC-V clang-tidy”

A multi-PR effort by @swoboda1337 makes static analysis substantially better at catching real-firmware bugs:

  • script/clang-tidy now supports RISC-V targets natively (#16809)
    • clang's upstream RISC-V backend can now analyze ESP32-C3/C6/H2/P4 builds instead of falling back to the 32-bit x86 stand-in that was used for the Xtensa path.
  • Native ESP-IDF clang-tidy is now the comprehensive pass (#16823). The arduino toolchain has a blind spot where its headers pull std:: float math overloads into the global namespace, hiding performance-type-promotion-in-math-fn findings. The IDF toolchain catches them.
  • Float-to-double promotion fixed across the codebase (#16812) - display, daikin_arc, nau7802, sgp4x, thermopro_ble, tuya all switched from C <math.h> to the float-typed std:: overloads, keeping math in float on 32-bit MCUs instead of needlessly promoting to double.
  • clang-tidy passes on ESP-IDF 6 (#16850) - sdkconfig pinned to newlib, GCC-only flags stripped, ledc HAL guard added under static analysis. This is the foundation for upcoming ESP-IDF 6 support.
  • arduino-esp32 stub for managed IDF components (#16695)
    • on PlatformIO, components like FastLED that declare REQUIRES arduino-esp32 now resolve to a stub that re-exports the framework via CMake INTERFACE, instead of the IDF Component Manager trying to download a duplicate.
  • 100% patch coverage gating (#16827 by @jesserockz) - new PRs must cover every changed line. The project-level coverage stays informational so contributors are not penalized for pre-existing untested code.

New Components and Hardware Support

Section titled “New Components and Hardware Support”

@clydebarrow landed a coordinated IMU stack: a generic motion hub component that provides acceleration, angular rate, and derived pitch/roll values, plus actions for automatic pitch/roll calibration (#16226). Two concrete drivers ride on top:

  • Bosch BMI270 (#16202) - used in M5Stack Tab5 and Espressif's EchoEar
  • STMicro LSM6DS3TR-C (#16232) - used in the Seeed ReTerminal D1001

New sensors and DACs:

  • PCM5122 audio DAC by @remcom (#15709) - the Texas Instruments stereo I2S DAC popular in Raspberry Pi HATs, with mute, digital volume, and four configurable GPIO pins exposed through the standard pin schema.
  • XDB401 pressure sensor by @RT530 (#15108) - I2C pressure and temperature from the XIDIBEI XDB401.

USB-serial drivers by @p1ngb4ck:

  • FTDI FT23XX family (#14587) - covers FT232R, FT2232C, FT2232H, FT4232H, FT232H, FT230X, and AM/BM variants; chip type auto-detected from the USB descriptor; multi-channel chips supported as separate channels.
  • Prolific PL2303 family (#16885) - covers the legacy PL2303H/HX through the modern G-series; baud rate encoding selected per chip type.

New display: WAVESHARE-ESP32-S3-TOUCH-AMOLED-2.16 added to the mipi_spi driver (#16887 by @clydebarrow).

DLMS Smart Meter Component Overhaul

Section titled “DLMS Smart Meter Component Overhaul”

@Tomer27cz refactored the dlms_meter component to use the external dlms_parser library (#15458), substantially broadening smart-meter support:

  • Dynamic OBIS code schema - define custom sensors, text sensors, or binary sensors by their OBIS code (e.g. "1-0:99.99.9") instead of being limited to the hardcoded property list.
  • Binary sensor support is new.
  • Decryption key now optional - meters that broadcast plaintext are supported directly.
  • Flexible UART baud rate - the 2400-baud requirement is gone; configure the UART to whatever your meter speaks.
  • New configuration variables - auth_key, custom_patterns, skip_crc, and receive_timeout for meters with non-standard behavior.

The legacy schema continues to work and the provider key is now ignored with a deprecation warning, slated for removal in 2026.11.0. Existing configurations should still validate without change.

The companion DSMR component also got a fix and feature pass (#16561 by @PolarGoose), including support for EON Hungary meters, custom auth keys, and automatic hex-string detection in equipment ID fields. Note that electricity_switch_position moved from sensor to text_sensor, which may need a YAML update.

Networking, Zephyr, and Platform Plumbing

Section titled “Networking, Zephyr, and Platform Plumbing”

Zephyr IPv6 networking on nRF52 (#16336 by @Ardumine) is the first step toward OpenThread support on the nRF52840 via Zephyr. Adds a Zephyr-specific IPAddress class backed by struct in6_addr, networking Kconfig, and three new nRF52 network test fixtures. IPv6 defaults to enabled on nRF52.

RP2350 / RP2040 variant config (#16602 by @jesserockz) brings the ESP32-style variant option to the rp2040 platform block, so the same platform can target the RP2040 or RP2350 and emits matching USE_RP2040_VARIANT_<VARIANT> build flags. The variant is auto-derived from the board's MCU; specifying both must match.

esp32_hosted PSRAM transport buffers (#16627 by @swoboda1337) - new use_psram: true option moves the esp_hosted transport mempool out of DMA-capable internal RAM and into PSRAM, fixing boot-time sdio_mempool_create asserts on memory-tight ESP32-P4 + LVGL UI configurations.

Configuration and Tooling Improvements

Section titled “Configuration and Tooling Improvements”

YAML frontmatter (#16552 by @jesserockz) - a leading ----separated YAML document is now treated as opaque metadata, stripped before validation, and captured per-file on CORE.frontmatter. Future tooling (including the device builder) can consume arbitrary user metadata like author, version, labels:

author: Jesse Hills
version: 1.0.0
labels: [office, climate]
---
esphome:
  name: my-node

esphome.build_flags for IDF + PlatformIO (#16629 by @swoboda1337) - a top-level esphome.build_flags list now applies compiler flags on both backends. The existing platformio_options.build_flags was PlatformIO-only; users on native IDF (ESP32-P4, ESP32-H2) needed this.

esphome config --no-defaults (#16718 by @jesserockz) emits only the user-supplied configuration after substitutions and packages resolve, without the hundreds of injected schema defaults. Useful for diffing configs, sharing minimal reproductions in issues, and sanity-checking what was actually typed.

Codeberg short-form Git URLs (#16501 by @Eelviny) - codeberg://owner/repo/path/file.yaml is now a supported source for dashboard_import and short-form packages, alongside github:// and gitlab://.

github:// framework source (#16639 by @swoboda1337) - esp32.framework.source now accepts github://owner/repo@ref and https://github.com/owner/repo.git@ref, doing a git clone --depth=1 --recurse-submodules instead of downloading an archive. This is needed because GitHub archive URLs strip submodules, which ESP-IDF relies on heavily (mbedtls, openthread, tinyusb, …). Primary use case is testing against pre-release ESP-IDF before any tagged release ships a new chip.

Sensitive value redaction (#16690 by @bdraco) is now driven by cv.sensitive() markers in the schema rather than a post-dump regex. WiFi SSIDs are now marked sensitive, joining passwords. External components using the new marker get redaction automatically; the regex fallback stays as a deprecation bridge through 2026.12.0.

State reporting CLI control (#16746 by @clydebarrow) - the logs command gained a --states / --no-states flag and an environment variable for the default, restoring control over whether state changes appear in the log stream.

Light Component Enhancements

Section titled “Light Component Enhancements”

@jesserockz added two light improvements:

  • light.effect.next and light.effect.previous actions (#16491) cycle through a light's configured effects without having to hardcode effect names. An include_none: true option lets the cycle pass through the un-effected state. The target light must have at least one effect, checked at config validation time.
  • Lambda light effects receive the light as it (#16815) - matches the existing behavior of addressable lambda effects, so simple lambdas can reference the light directly without id(my_light).

@clydebarrow also added a rounded property to LVGL meter arcs (#16669).

Other Notable Features

Section titled “Other Notable Features”
  • Display metadata for LVGL validation (#16702) - display drivers now register byte_order, rotation, draw_rounding, has_writer, and has_hardware_rotation metadata, so LVGL can pick byte_order automatically, reject mixed byte orders, and merge draw_rounding requirements from the attached display.
  • Mitsubishi CN105 swing modes (#15653 by @crnjan) - vertical / horizontal / both swing for the Mitsubishi CN105 climate component, with last non-swing vane positions tracked and restored when swing is disabled.
  • SDL display screen selection (#16363 by @clydebarrow) - the host-platform SDL display can now be centered on a specific display when multiple are attached.
  • homeassistant.time honors explicit timezones (#16583 by @clydebarrow) - a timezone: configured locally is no longer silently overridden by Home Assistant's zone.
  • I2C host platform support (#14489 by @jesserockz) - basic I2C bus support when running ESPHome on a Linux host platform, useful for testing and host-side integrations.

Notable Bug Fixes

Section titled “Notable Bug Fixes”
  • Nextion device info storage rewrite (#16059 by @edwardtfn) - the connect_info parser was replaced with fixed-size field extraction, eliminating all heap allocations from the comok response. Device info is now always logged in dump_config(); the old dump_device_info YAML option is gone.

Thank You, Contributors

Section titled “Thank You, Contributors”

This release includes 178 pull requests from over 20 contributors. A huge thank you to everyone who made 2026.6.0 possible:

  • @swoboda1337 - 57 PRs including the ESP-IDF 6 / native RISC-V clang-tidy infrastructure, the ESP8266 WPA2 default flip, removal of long-deprecated core APIs, and extensive ESP32 platform plumbing
  • @kahrendt - 19 PRs including the audio stack modernization (RingBufferAudioSource rollout, any-bit-depth mixer, resampler pass-through, new router speaker) and the W5500 ethernet SPI offload
  • @clydebarrow - 16 PRs including the new motion IMU hub with BMI270 and LSM6DS drivers, LVGL display-metadata validation, and the Home Assistant timezone fix
  • @jesserockz - 9 PRs including YAML frontmatter support, light.effect.next / light.effect.previous actions, the RP2040/RP2350 variant option, esphome config --no-defaults, and 100% patch-coverage enforcement
  • @kbx81 - 4 PRs including the WiFi and ethernet lazy-init RAM reclamation work
  • @p1ngb4ck - 2 PRs adding the FTDI FT23XX and Prolific PL2303 USB-serial drivers
  • @PolarGoose - 2 PRs on DSMR including EON Hungary meter support and the dsmr_parser library update
  • @tomaszduda23 - 2 PRs on the nRF52 native build and network IPv6 enforcement
  • @rtyle - 2 PRs fixing QMP6988 sensor I2C error handling
  • @Tomer27cz - the DLMS meter component overhaul using the external dlms_parser library
  • @Ardumine - Zephyr IPv6 networking support for nRF52
  • @remcom - the new PCM5122 audio DAC component
  • @RT530 - the new XDB401 pressure sensor component
  • @crnjan - swing support for the Mitsubishi CN105 climate component
  • @edwardtfn - the Nextion connect_info heap-allocation rewrite

Also thank you to @bdraco, @Rapsssito, @burundiocibu, @leodrivera, @SoCuul, @david-collett, @chemelli74, @Eelviny, @gnumpi, @GuzTech, @rwrozelle, @exciton, @i-am-no-magic, and @kpfleming for their contributions, and to everyone who reported issues, tested pre-releases, and helped in the community.

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Platform Changes

Section titled “Platform Changes”
  • WiFi (ESP8266): Default min_auth_mode flipped from WPA to WPA2, matching the ESP32 default. The 2026.1 deprecation warning has been calling this out at every config validation. Devices on legacy WPA-only (TKIP) routers must pin min_auth_mode: WPA explicitly under wifi: #16682

Component Changes

Section titled “Component Changes”
  • DSMR: electricity_switch_position moved from sensor: to text_sensor: because Hungarian meters emit it as a string (e.g. ON) rather than a number. Update existing configs to declare the entity under text_sensor: #16561
  • DLMS Meter: Refactored to use the external dlms_parser library, adding dynamic OBIS-code schema, binary sensor support, optional decryption keys, and a configurable UART baud rate (the 2400-baud requirement is gone). The legacy hardcoded property schema continues to work; the provider: option is now ignored with a deprecation warning and will be removed in 2026.11.0 #15458
  • Nextion: The dump_device_info YAML option has been removed. Device info is now always stored and logged in dump_config(). Remove dump_device_info: true from any display: Nextion configs #16059
  • Home Assistant Time: When a timezone: is explicitly configured on a time: component with platform: homeassistant, the zone reported by Home Assistant no longer overrides it. Configurations that relied on HA silently overriding a stale local timezone should remove the local timezone: entry #16583

Core Changes

Section titled “Core Changes”
  • custom_components/ folder removed: The deprecated custom_components/ directory auto-loader has been removed. Use external_components instead. The deprecation warning has been printing since 2025.6 #16679
  • Sensitive value redaction: cv.sensitive() now drives runtime redaction directly via a YAML representer instead of a post-dump regex. WiFi SSIDs are now marked sensitive and will be redacted alongside passwords in esphome config output. No YAML change needed; pass --show-secrets to bypass redaction as before #16690

Undocumented API Changes

Section titled “Undocumented API Changes”

Lambda users and external component authors who reference internal C++ types should note the following change. The type still behaves the same at runtime, but its name was updated to match the project's identifier-naming convention:

  • MIPI DSI display class renamed: mipi_dsi::MIPI_DSI is now mipi_dsi::MipiDsi. Any lambda or external component that referenced the old type name must use the new spelling. No behavior change #16837

    // Before
    auto *display = static_cast<mipi_dsi::MIPI_DSI *>(...);
    

    // After
    auto *display = static_cast<mipi_dsi::MipiDsi *>(...);

Breaking Changes for Developers

Section titled “Breaking Changes for Developers”
  • Component::mark_failed / status_set_error const char * overloads removed: use the const LogString * overloads via LOG_STR("...") #16680
  • cv.only_with_esp_idf and CORE.using_esp_idf removed: migrate to cv.only_on_esp32 and CORE.is_esp32; use CORE.using_toolchain_esp_idf for the rare actual toolchain check #16681
  • text_sensor::TextSensor::raw_state public member removed: use get_raw_state() instead #16683
  • nfc::format_uid(span) / nfc::format_bytes(span) heap helpers removed: switch to the stack-buffer variants nfc::format_uid_to(buf, span) / nfc::format_bytes_to(buf, span) with FORMAT_UID_BUFFER_SIZE / FORMAT_BYTES_BUFFER_SIZE #16684
  • seq<> and gens<> tuple-unpack templates removed from core/automation.h: use std::index_sequence / std::index_sequence_for #16685
  • audio::scale_audio_samples deprecated: switch to esp_audio_libs::gain::apply from the bundled esp-audio-libs (Q31 scale factor, byte buffers, explicit bytes_per_sample). Scheduled for removal in 2026.12.0 #16831
  • cv.sensitive() schema marker: external component schemas should now wrap sensitive fields with cv.sensitive(...) for redaction in esphome config output. The old regex-based fallback stays as a deprecation bridge through 2026.12.0 #16690

For detailed migration guides and API documentation, see the ESPHome Developers Documentation.

Release 2026.6.1 - June 19

Section titled “Release 2026.6.1 - June 19”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”
  • [router] Add a router speaker component to runtime choose output speaker esphome#16592 by @kahrendt (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)
  • [motion] Implement hub component for IMUs esphome#16226 by @clydebarrow (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)
  • [pcm5122] Add PCM5122 audio DAC component esphome#15709 by @remcom (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)
  • [xdb401] XDB401 Pressure Sensor esphome#15108 by @RT530 (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)
  • [bmi270] Support Bosch BMI270 IMU esphome#16202 by @clydebarrow (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)
  • [lsm6ds] Add motion platform for STMicro LSM6DS IMU esphome#16232 by @clydebarrow (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

New Platforms

Section titled “New Platforms”
  • [router] Add a router speaker component to runtime choose output speaker esphome#16592 by @kahrendt (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)
  • [motion] Implement hub component for IMUs esphome#16226 by @clydebarrow (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)
  • [pcm5122] Add PCM5122 audio DAC component esphome#15709 by @remcom (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)
  • [dlms_meter] dlms_parser library esphome#15458 by @Tomer27cz (new-feature) (breaking-change) (new-platform)
  • [xdb401] XDB401 Pressure Sensor esphome#15108 by @RT530 (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)
  • [bmi270] Support Bosch BMI270 IMU esphome#16202 by @clydebarrow (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)
  • [lsm6ds] Add motion platform for STMicro LSM6DS IMU esphome#16232 by @clydebarrow (new-component) (new-feature) (new-platform)

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”
  • [nextion] Replace connect_info vector with fixed-size field parser, always log device info esphome#16059 by @edwardtfn (breaking-change)
  • [time][homeassistant] Fix timezone handling esphome#16583 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)
  • [core] Remove deprecated custom_components folder loading esphome#16679 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)
  • [wifi] Default ESP8266 min_auth_mode to WPA2 esphome#16682 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)
  • [core] Sensitive redaction via yaml_util representer esphome#16690 by @bdraco (breaking-change)
  • [dmsr] [breaking] Fix decryption that uses custom auth key. Add CRC to telegram sensor. Automatic hex string detection in equipment_id fields. Support EON Hungary smart meters esphome#16561 by @PolarGoose (breaking-change)
  • [dlms_meter] dlms_parser library esphome#15458 by @Tomer27cz (new-feature) (breaking-change) (new-platform)

All changes

Section titled “All changes”