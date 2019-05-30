The lvgl sensor platform creates a sensor component from an LVGL widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widgets are arc , bar , slider and spinbox . A single sensor supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome sensor.

widget ( Required ): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the sensor.

( ): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the sensor. trigger (Optional, string): Specifies which events will cause the sensor to be updated with the widget’s value. One of on_change , on_update , on_value , on_release . Defaults to on_value . on_change : Update only when the user interacts with the widget. on_update : Update only when the value is changed programmatically (e.g. via an lvgl.*.update action). on_value : Update on both user interaction and programmatic changes. on_release : Update only when the user releases the widget after interaction.

(Optional, string): Specifies which events will cause the sensor to be updated with the widget’s value. One of , , , . Defaults to . All other variables from Sensor.

Example:

sensor : - platform : lvgl widget : slider_id name : LVGL Slider