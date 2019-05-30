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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2022.5.0 - 18th May 2022

BedJet ​Climate ​System
BL0​9​3​9​
ENS2​1​0​
SEN5​x
SML
Delonghi ​Penguino ​PAC ​W1​2​0​HP

Rename

Section titled “Rename”

ESPHome now offers a way for people to rename their devices automatically. This is done by creating a new YAML file with the new filename, changing the name inside the YAML, and then OTA uploading to the device to its existing hostname. If all is successful, the old YAML file will be removed and you can continue configuring your newly named device.

This is particularly useful if you have received a pre-installed device, or are installing pre-configured ESPHome from a website for example.

API Transport Encryption

Section titled “API Transport Encryption”

API transport encryption is now enabled by default when you create a new device in ESPHome. This will autogenerate a random encryption key in the device YAML file that you will need to retrieve when you attempt to add the device to Home Assistant. Simply remove the encryption key lines from your YAML should you choose to not use encryption.

Select & Number changes

Section titled “Select & Number changes”

The select component has had a bunch of new features and actions added. select.first, select.last, select.next, and select.previous.

Alongside these new changes were some removals of internal (but public) functions on select and number components that might break external_components or lambdas that might have been using them. See esphome#3457 and esphome#3458 for more details.

Release 2022.5.1 - May 24

Section titled “Release 2022.5.1 - May 24”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”