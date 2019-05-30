ESPHome 2022.5.0 - 18th May 2022
RenameSection titled “Rename”
ESPHome now offers a way for people to rename their devices automatically. This is done by creating a new YAML file
with the new filename, changing the
name inside the YAML, and then OTA uploading to the device to its
existing hostname. If all is successful, the old YAML file will be removed and you can continue configuring your
newly named device.
This is particularly useful if you have received a pre-installed device, or are installing pre-configured ESPHome from a website for example.
API Transport EncryptionSection titled “API Transport Encryption”
API transport encryption is now enabled by default when you create a new device in ESPHome. This will autogenerate a random encryption key in the device YAML file that you will need to retrieve when you attempt to add the device to Home Assistant. Simply remove the encryption key lines from your YAML should you choose to not use encryption.
Select & Number changesSection titled “Select & Number changes”
The
select component has had a bunch of new features and actions added.
select.first,
select.last,
select.next, and
select.previous.
Alongside these new changes were some removals of internal (but public) functions on
select and
number
components that might break
external_components or
lambdas that might have been using them. See
esphome#3457 and esphome#3458 for more details.
Release 2022.5.1 - May 24Section titled “Release 2022.5.1 - May 24”
- Update bedjet_const.h to remove blank spaces before speed steps, fixes Unknown Error when using climate.set_fan_mode in HA esphome#3476 by @user897943
- Add missing import to bedjet esphome#3490 by @jesserockz
- esp32: fix NVS esphome#3497 by @martgras
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add support for Shelly Dimmer 2 esphome#2954 by @rnauber (new-integration)
- Add BedJet BLE climate component esphome#2452 by @jhansche (new-integration)
- Add support for BL0939 (Sonoff Dual R3 V2 powermeter) esphome#3300 by @ziceva (new-integration)
- Add ENS210 Humidity & Temperature sensor component esphome#2942 by @itn3rd77 (new-integration)
- add support for Sen5x sensor series esphome#3383 by @martgras (new-integration)
- Add SML (Smart Message Language) platform for energy meters esphome#2396 by @alengwenus (new-integration)
- Delonghi Penguino PAC W120HP ir support esphome#3124 by @grob6000 (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Code cleanup fixes for the select component esphome#3457 by @mmakaay (breaking-change)
- Code cleanup fixes for the number component esphome#3458 by @mmakaay (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Restore RealTimeClock’s local TZ after epoch sync esphome#3462 by @mmakaay
- Shelly dimmer: Use unique_ptr to handle the lifetime of stm32_t esphome#3400 by @edge90
- Use heat mode for heat. Move EXT HT to custom presets. esphome#3437 by @jgissend10
- Make custom_fan and custom_preset templatable as per documentation esphome#3330 by @MrMDavidson
- Update captive portal canHandle function esphome#3360 by @bkaufx
- Increase JSON buffer size on overflow esphome#3475 by @pyos
- Mark improv_serial and ESP-IDF usb based serial on c3/s2/s3 unsupported esphome#3477 by @jesserockz
- ESP32: Only save to NVS if data was changed esphome#3479 by @martgras
- Retry Tuya init commands esphome#3482 by @ssieb
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- Enable api transport encryption for new projects esphome#3142 by @OttoWinter (notable-change)
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Add default object_id_generator for mqtt esphome#3389 by @jesserockz
- Add BedJet BLE climate component esphome#2452 by @jhansche (new-integration)
- Multi conf for Teleinfo component esphome#3401 by @parats15
- Add support for Mopeka Pro+ Residential sensor esphome#3393 by @jamesduke
- Add support for BL0939 (Sonoff Dual R3 V2 powermeter) esphome#3300 by @ziceva (new-integration)
- Add “esphome rename” command esphome#3403 by @jesserockz
- SPS30: Add fan action esphome#3410 by @martgras
- feat: add openssh-client on docker image (#1681) esphome#3319 by @quentin9696
- Add duration device class for sensors esphome#3421 by @jesserockz
- Missing
fprefix on f-strings fix esphome#3415 by @code-review-doctor
- Queue sensor publishes so we don’t block for too long esphome#3422 by @trvrnrth
- added RGB565 image type esphome#3229 by @lubeda
- Allow wifi output_power down to 8.5dB esphome#3405 by @e28eta
- Add help text to rename command esphome#3442 by @jesserockz
- Add rename command handler esphome#3443 by @balloob
- Support for Arduino 2 and serial port on ESP32-S2 and ESP32-C3 esphome#3436 by @jenscski
- Bump dashboard to 20220508.0 esphome#3448 by @balloob
- Waveshare epaper 7in5 v2alt esphome#3276 by @patvdleer
- Early pin init esphome#3439 by @rainero84
- Add ENS210 Humidity & Temperature sensor component esphome#2942 by @itn3rd77 (new-integration)
- Also rename yaml filename with rename command esphome#3447 by @jesserockz
- Bump click from 8.1.2 to 8.1.3 esphome#3426 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix spi transfer with miso pin defined on espidf esphome#3450 by @jesserockz
- Force using name substitution when adopting a device esphome#3451 by @jesserockz
- Bump pyupgrade from 2.32.0 to 2.32.1 esphome#3452 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.13.5 to 2.13.8 esphome#3432 by @dependabot[bot]
- Esp32c3 deepsleep fix esphome#3433 by @MFlasskamp
- Add SERIAL_JTAG/CDC logger option for ESP-IDF platform for ESP32-S2/S3/C3 esphome#3105 by @unaiur
- Select enhancement esphome#3423 by @mmakaay
- Number enhancement esphome#3429 by @mmakaay
- mask deprecated adc_gpio_init() for esp32-s2 esphome#3445 by @MFlasskamp
- tca9548a fix channel selection esphome#3417 by @martgras
- add support for Sen5x sensor series esphome#3383 by @martgras (new-integration)
- Add SML (Smart Message Language) platform for energy meters esphome#2396 by @alengwenus (new-integration)
- Delonghi Penguino PAC W120HP ir support esphome#3124 by @grob6000 (new-integration)
- extend scd4x esphome#3409 by @martgras
- PMSX003: Add support for specifying the update interval and spinning down esphome#3053 by @mjg59
- CAN bus: on_frame remote_transmission_request esphome#3376 by @felixstorm
- Fix cover set position by force pushing position_id datapoint (simila… esphome#3435 by @dennisvbussel
- added prev_frame for animation esphome#3427 by @lubeda
- Fix tests esphome#3455 by @jesserockz
- Fix BME280 setup() when the sensor is marked as failed. esphome#3396 by @ctrix
- Esp32c3 deepsleep fix esphome#3454 by @MFlasskamp
- Make retry scheduler efficient esphome#3225 by @OttoWinter
- Code cleanup fixes for the select component esphome#3457 by @mmakaay (breaking-change)
- Code cleanup fixes for the number component esphome#3458 by @mmakaay (breaking-change)
- Enable api transport encryption for new projects esphome#3142 by @OttoWinter (notable-change)
- Implement allow_deep_sleep esphome#3282 by @rubdos
- Add deep_sleep.allow YAML action esphome#3459 by @jesserockz
- Restore RealTimeClock’s local TZ after epoch sync esphome#3462 by @mmakaay
- Shelly dimmer: Use unique_ptr to handle the lifetime of stm32_t esphome#3400 by @edge90
- Use heat mode for heat. Move EXT HT to custom presets. esphome#3437 by @jgissend10
- Make custom_fan and custom_preset templatable as per documentation esphome#3330 by @MrMDavidson
- Update captive portal canHandle function esphome#3360 by @bkaufx
- Increase JSON buffer size on overflow esphome#3475 by @pyos
- Mark improv_serial and ESP-IDF usb based serial on c3/s2/s3 unsupported esphome#3477 by @jesserockz
- ESP32: Only save to NVS if data was changed esphome#3479 by @martgras
- Retry Tuya init commands esphome#3482 by @ssieb