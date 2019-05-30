ESPHome 2022.5.0 - 18th May 2022

ESPHome now offers a way for people to rename their devices automatically. This is done by creating a new YAML file with the new filename, changing the name inside the YAML, and then OTA uploading to the device to its existing hostname. If all is successful, the old YAML file will be removed and you can continue configuring your newly named device.

This is particularly useful if you have received a pre-installed device, or are installing pre-configured ESPHome from a website for example.

API Transport Encryption Section titled “API Transport Encryption”

API transport encryption is now enabled by default when you create a new device in ESPHome. This will autogenerate a random encryption key in the device YAML file that you will need to retrieve when you attempt to add the device to Home Assistant. Simply remove the encryption key lines from your YAML should you choose to not use encryption.

The select component has had a bunch of new features and actions added. select.first , select.last , select.next , and select.previous .

Alongside these new changes were some removals of internal (but public) functions on select and number components that might break external_components or lambdas that might have been using them. See esphome#3457 and esphome#3458 for more details.

Update bedjet_const.h to remove blank spaces before speed steps, fixes Unknown Error when using climate.set_fan_mode in HA esphome#3476 by @user897943

Add missing import to bedjet esphome#3490 by @jesserockz

esp32: fix NVS esphome#3497 by @martgras

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add support for Shelly Dimmer 2 esphome#2954 by @rnauber (new-integration)

Add BedJet BLE climate component esphome#2452 by @jhansche (new-integration)

Add support for BL0939 (Sonoff Dual R3 V2 powermeter) esphome#3300 by @ziceva (new-integration)

Add ENS210 Humidity & Temperature sensor component esphome#2942 by @itn3rd77 (new-integration)

add support for Sen5x sensor series esphome#3383 by @martgras (new-integration)

Add SML (Smart Message Language) platform for energy meters esphome#2396 by @alengwenus (new-integration)

Delonghi Penguino PAC W120HP ir support esphome#3124 by @grob6000 (new-integration)

Code cleanup fixes for the select component esphome#3457 by @mmakaay (breaking-change)

Code cleanup fixes for the number component esphome#3458 by @mmakaay (breaking-change)

Restore RealTimeClock’s local TZ after epoch sync esphome#3462 by @mmakaay

Shelly dimmer: Use unique_ptr to handle the lifetime of stm32_t esphome#3400 by @edge90

Use heat mode for heat. Move EXT HT to custom presets. esphome#3437 by @jgissend10

Make custom_fan and custom_preset templatable as per documentation esphome#3330 by @MrMDavidson

Update captive portal canHandle function esphome#3360 by @bkaufx

Increase JSON buffer size on overflow esphome#3475 by @pyos

Mark improv_serial and ESP-IDF usb based serial on c3/s2/s3 unsupported esphome#3477 by @jesserockz

ESP32: Only save to NVS if data was changed esphome#3479 by @martgras

Retry Tuya init commands esphome#3482 by @ssieb

Enable api transport encryption for new projects esphome#3142 by @OttoWinter (notable-change)