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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Packet Transport Binary Sensor

The packet_transport binary sensor platform allows you to receive binary sensor data directly from another ESPHome node. It requires a packet_transport component to be configured.

# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: packet_transport
    id: switch_status
    provider: light-switch
    remote_id: light_switch


  - platform: packet_transport
    id: provider_status
    type: status
    name: Provider Status
    provider: light-switch


 packet_transport:
   - platform: ...

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
  • provider (Required, string): The name of the provider node.
  • remote_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the original binary sensor in the provider device. If not specified defaults to the ID configured with id:.
  • type (Optional, string): With type: status, the sensor will report the connection status to the referenced provider node (online/offline). Defaults to data where a remote entity value is used.
  • name (Optional, string): The name of the binary sensor.
  • internal (Optional, boolean): Whether the sensor should be exposed via API (e.g. to Home Assistant.) Defaults to true if name is not set, required if name is provided.
  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

At least one of id and remote_id must be configured.

Publishing to Home Assistant

Section titled “Publishing to Home Assistant”

Typically this type of binary sensor would be used for internal automation purposes rather than having it published back to Home Assistant, since it would be a duplicate of the original sensor.

If it is desired to expose the binary sensor to Home Assistant, then the internal: configuration setting needs to be explicitly set to false and a name provided. Only the state (i.e. binary value) of the remote sensor is received by the consumer, so any other attributes must be explicitly configured.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”