The packet_transport binary sensor platform allows you to receive binary sensor data directly from another ESPHome node. It requires a packet_transport component to be configured.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : packet_transport id : switch_status provider : light-switch remote_id : light_switch - platform : packet_transport id : provider_status type : status name : Provider Status provider : light-switch packet_transport : - platform : ...

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. provider ( Required , string): The name of the provider node.

( , string): The name of the provider node. remote_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the original binary sensor in the provider device. If not specified defaults to the ID configured with id: .

(Optional, ID): The ID of the original binary sensor in the provider device. If not specified defaults to the ID configured with . type (Optional, string): With type: status , the sensor will report the connection status to the referenced provider node (online/offline). Defaults to data where a remote entity value is used.

(Optional, string): With , the sensor will report the connection status to the referenced provider node (online/offline). Defaults to where a remote entity value is used. name (Optional, string): The name of the binary sensor.

(Optional, string): The name of the binary sensor. internal (Optional, boolean): Whether the sensor should be exposed via API (e.g. to Home Assistant.) Defaults to true if name is not set, required if name is provided.

(Optional, boolean): Whether the sensor should be exposed via API (e.g. to Home Assistant.) Defaults to if name is not set, required if name is provided. All other options from Binary Sensor.

At least one of id and remote_id must be configured.

Publishing to Home Assistant Section titled “Publishing to Home Assistant”

Typically this type of binary sensor would be used for internal automation purposes rather than having it published back to Home Assistant, since it would be a duplicate of the original sensor.