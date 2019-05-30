The RF Bridge component provides the ability to send and receive 433MHz signals (like RF remotes/key fobs) using radio microcontrollers found on RF bridge devices ( eg., Sonoff RF Bridge).

The black Sonoff RF Bridge (R1, R2 V1.0) has an ESP8266 (for WIFI/ESPHome) and an embedded EFM8BB1 microcontroller (433 MHz).

The white Sonoff RF Bridge (R2 V2.0) has ESP8266 and an embedded OB38S003 microcontroller (433 MHz).

This component implements a communication protocol between the ESP8266 and the firmware of EFM8BB1 or OB38S003 . The radio microcontroller is connected to the ESP8266 via the UART bus. The uart bus must be configured at the same speed of the module which is 19200bps.

WARNING If you are using the Logger make sure you disable the uart logging with the baud_rate: 0 option.

Sonoff RF Bridge 433 (version R1 or R2 V1.0)

# Example configuration entry rf_bridge : on_code_received : - homeassistant.event : event : esphome.rf_code_received data : sync : !lambda ' char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.sync); ' low : !lambda ' char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.low); ' high : !lambda ' char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.high); ' code : !lambda ' char buf[9]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.code); '

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF bridge.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF bridge. uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub that the bridge component uses.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub that the bridge component uses. on_code_received (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a code is received. See on_code_received Trigger.

With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a code is received by the bridge. To use the code, use a lambda template. The code and the corresponding protocol timings are available inside that lambda under the variables named code , sync , high and low .

on_code_received : - homeassistant.event : event : esphome.rf_code_received data : sync : !lambda ' char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.sync); ' low : !lambda ' char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.low); ' high : !lambda ' char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.high); ' code : !lambda ' char buf[9]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.code); '

Send a standard (0xA5) RF code using this action in automations.

on_... : then : - rf_bridge.send_code : sync : 0x700 low : 0x800 high : 0x1000 code : 0xABC123

Configuration options:

sync ( Required , int, templatable): RF Sync timing

( , int, templatable): RF Sync timing low ( Required , int, templatable): RF Low timing

( , int, templatable): RF Low timing high ( Required , int, templatable): RF high timing

( , int, templatable): RF high timing code ( Required , int, templatable): RF code

( , int, templatable): RF code id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple bridges or multiple bridge components.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: id (my_rf_bridge). send_code ( 0x 700 , 0x 800 , 0x 1000 , 0x ABC123 );

Activate the internal buzzer to make a beep.

on_... : then : - rf_bridge.beep : duration : 100

Configuration options:

duration ( Required , int, templatable): beep duration in milliseconds.

( , int, templatable): beep duration in milliseconds. id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: id (my_rf_bridge). beep ( 100 );

Tell the RF Bridge to learn new protocol timings using this action in automations. A new code with timings will be returned to on_code_received Trigger

on_... : then : - rf_bridge.learn

Configuration options:

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: id (my_rf_bridge). learn ();

Send a raw command to the onboard radio chip. The OEM RF firmware is able to raw send only standard signals (usually short), for other signals (B0 transmit), flashing the RF chip with Portisch or Mightymos firmware is needed.

This can be used to send raw RF codes in automations, mainly for protocols that are not supported. If you have Portisch or Mightymos firmware installed, these raw codes can be obtained with the help of rf_bridge.start_bucket_sniffing Action

on_... : then : - rf_bridge.send_raw : # in OEM firmware raw : ' AAA5070008001000ABC12355 ' - rf_bridge.send_raw : # in Portisch firmware raw : ' AAB04C0408137702440111139B38192A192A1A1A19292A192A1A19292929292A1A1A1A1A192A19292A1A192A192A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A192A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A192A1929292A192A1A1929292955 '

Configuration options:

raw ( Required , string, templatable): RF raw string

( , string, templatable): RF raw string id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: id (my_rf_bridge). send_raw ( " AAA5070008001000ABC12355 " );

The radio microcontroller (MCU) can be flashed with an alternative firmware which allows for sniffing and transmitting advanced protocols (e.g raw, 0xB0, 0xB1, 0xA8) in addition to the standard receive/transmit (0xA4,0xA5). If you have flashed the secondary MCU with the Portisch firmware or Mightymos firmware, ESPHome is able to receive the extra protocols that can be decoded as well as activate the other modes supported. The below Triggers/actions are only for Portisch firmware. You can see a list of available commands and format in the Portisch Wiki

Similar to on_code_received Trigger, this trigger receives the codes after advanced sniffing is started. To use the code, use a lambda template, the code and the corresponding protocol and length are available inside that lambda under the variables named code , protocol and length .

on_advanced_code_received : - homeassistant.event : event : esphome.rf_advanced_code_received data : length : !lambda ' char buf[3]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.length); ' protocol : !lambda ' char buf[3]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.protocol); ' code : !lambda ' return data.code; '

Send an RF code using this action in automations.

on_... : then : - rf_bridge.send_advanced_code : length : 0x04 protocol : 0x01 code : " ABC123 "

Configuration options:

length ( Required , int, templatable): Length of code plus protocol

( , int, templatable): Length of code plus protocol protocol ( Required , int, templatable): RF Protocol

( , int, templatable): RF Protocol code ( Required , string, templatable): RF code

( , string, templatable): RF code id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: id (my_rf_bridge). send_advanced_code ({ 0x 04 , 0x 01 , " ABC123 " });

Tell the RF Bridge to listen for the advanced/extra protocols defined in the portisch firmware. The decoded codes with length and protocol will be returned to on_advanced_code_received Trigger

on_... : then : - rf_bridge.start_advanced_sniffing

Configuration options:

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: id (my_rf_bridge). start_advanced_sniffing ();

Tell the RF Bridge to stop listening for the advanced/extra protocols defined in the portisch firmware.

on_... : then : - rf_bridge.stop_advanced_sniffing

Configuration options:

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: id (my_rf_bridge). stop_advanced_sniffing ();

Tell the RF Bridge to dump raw sniffing data. Useful for getting codes for unsupported protocols. The raw data will be available in the log and can later be used with rf_bridge.send_raw Action action.

NOTE A conversion from B1 (received) raw format to B0 (send) raw command format should be applied. For this, you can use the tool B1 Converter

NOTE There seems to be an overflow problem in Portisch firmware and after a short while, the bucket sniffing stops. You should re-call the action to reset and start sniffing again. This issue is fixed in Mightymos firmware.

on_... : then : - rf_bridge.start_bucket_sniffing

Configuration options:

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: id (my_rf_bridge). start_bucket_sniffing ();

For Portisch or Mightymos firmware

- rf_bridge.send_raw : raw : ' AAFE55 '

Getting started with Home Assistant Section titled “Getting started with Home Assistant”

The following code will get you up and running with a configuration sending codes to Home Assistant as events and will also setup a service so you can send codes with your RF Bridge.

uart : tx_pin : 1 rx_pin : 3 baud_rate : 19200 logger : baud_rate : 0 api : actions : # create actions in HA # Send standard RF using integer values - action : send_rf_code variables : sync : int low : int high : int code : int then : - rf_bridge.send_code : sync : !lambda ' return sync; ' low : !lambda ' return low; ' high : !lambda ' return high; ' code : !lambda ' return code; ' # send raw RF - action : send_rf_code_raw variables : raw : string then : - rf_bridge.send_raw : raw : !lambda ' return raw; ' - action : learn then : - rf_bridge.learn rf_bridge : on_code_received : # all firmwares, can be reported as integer, hex, or both, as desired. then : - homeassistant.event : event : esphome.rf_code_received data : sync : !lambda ' char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.sync); ' low : !lambda ' char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.low); ' high : !lambda ' char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.high); ' code : !lambda ' char buf[9]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.code); ' - homeassistant.event : event : esphome.rf_code_received data : sync : !lambda ' return data.sync; ' low : !lambda ' return data.low; ' high : !lambda ' return data.high; ' code : !lambda ' return data.code; ' on_advanced_code_received : # only on Portisch or mightymos firmwares then : - homeassistant.event : event : esphome.rf_advanced_code_received data : length : !lambda ' char buf[3]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.length); ' protocol : !lambda ' char buf[3]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.protocol); ' code : !lambda ' return data.code; '

Now your latest received code will be in an event.

To trigger the automation from Home Assistant you can invoke the service/action with this code:

automation : # ... action : - action : esphome.rf_bridge_send_rf_code data : sync : 0x700 low : 0x800 high : 0x1000 code : 0xABC123

Additional example configurations in ESPHome