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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

RF Bridge Component

The RF Bridge component provides the ability to send and receive 433MHz signals (like RF remotes/key fobs) using radio microcontrollers found on RF bridge devices ( eg., Sonoff RF Bridge).

  • The black Sonoff RF Bridge (R1, R2 V1.0) has an ESP8266 (for WIFI/ESPHome) and an embedded EFM8BB1 microcontroller (433 MHz).
  • The white Sonoff RF Bridge (R2 V2.0) has ESP8266 and an embedded OB38S003 microcontroller (433 MHz).

This component implements a communication protocol between the ESP8266 and the firmware of EFM8BB1 or OB38S003. The radio microcontroller is connected to the ESP8266 via the UART bus. The uart bus must be configured at the same speed of the module which is 19200bps.

WARNING

If you are using the Logger make sure you disable the uart logging with the baud_rate: 0 option.

Sonoff RF Bridge 433 (version R1 or R2 V1.0) 
# Example configuration entry
rf_bridge:
  on_code_received:
    - homeassistant.event:
        event: esphome.rf_code_received
        data:
          sync: !lambda 'char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.sync);'
          low: !lambda 'char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.low);'
          high: !lambda 'char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.high);'
          code: !lambda 'char buf[9]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.code);'

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF bridge.
  • uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub that the bridge component uses.
  • on_code_received (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a code is received. See on_code_received Trigger.

on_code_received Trigger

Section titled “on_code_received Trigger”

With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a code is received by the bridge. To use the code, use a lambda template. The code and the corresponding protocol timings are available inside that lambda under the variables named code, sync, high and low.

on_code_received:
  - homeassistant.event:
      event: esphome.rf_code_received
      data:
        sync: !lambda 'char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.sync);'
        low: !lambda 'char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.low);'
        high: !lambda 'char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.high);'
        code: !lambda 'char buf[9]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.code);'

rf_bridge.send_code Action

Section titled “rf_bridge.send_code Action”

Send a standard (0xA5) RF code using this action in automations.

on_...:
  then:
    - rf_bridge.send_code:
        sync: 0x700
        low: 0x800
        high: 0x1000
        code: 0xABC123

Configuration options:

  • sync (Required, int, templatable): RF Sync timing
  • low (Required, int, templatable): RF Low timing
  • high (Required, int, templatable): RF high timing
  • code (Required, int, templatable): RF code
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple bridges or multiple bridge components.

NOTE

This action can also be written in lambdas:

id(my_rf_bridge).send_code(0x700, 0x800, 0x1000, 0xABC123);

rf_bridge.beep Action

Section titled “rf_bridge.beep Action”

Activate the internal buzzer to make a beep.

on_...:
  then:
    - rf_bridge.beep:
        duration: 100

Configuration options:

  • duration (Required, int, templatable): beep duration in milliseconds.
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE

This action can also be written in lambdas:

id(my_rf_bridge).beep(100);

rf_bridge.learn Action

Section titled “rf_bridge.learn Action”

Tell the RF Bridge to learn new protocol timings using this action in automations. A new code with timings will be returned to on_code_received Trigger

on_...:
  then:
    - rf_bridge.learn

Configuration options:

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE

This action can also be written in lambdas:

id(my_rf_bridge).learn();

rf_bridge.send_raw Action

Section titled “rf_bridge.send_raw Action”

Send a raw command to the onboard radio chip. The OEM RF firmware is able to raw send only standard signals (usually short), for other signals (B0 transmit), flashing the RF chip with Portisch or Mightymos firmware is needed.

This can be used to send raw RF codes in automations, mainly for protocols that are not supported. If you have Portisch or Mightymos firmware installed, these raw codes can be obtained with the help of rf_bridge.start_bucket_sniffing Action

on_...:
  then:
    - rf_bridge.send_raw:  # in OEM firmware
        raw: 'AAA5070008001000ABC12355'
    - rf_bridge.send_raw:  # in Portisch firmware
        raw: 'AAB04C0408137702440111139B38192A192A1A1A19292A192A1A19292929292A1A1A1A1A192A19292A1A192A192A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A192A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A192A1929292A192A1A1929292955'

Configuration options:

  • raw (Required, string, templatable): RF raw string
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE

This action can also be written in lambdas:

id(my_rf_bridge).send_raw("AAA5070008001000ABC12355");

Portisch firmware

Section titled “Portisch firmware”

The radio microcontroller (MCU) can be flashed with an alternative firmware which allows for sniffing and transmitting advanced protocols (e.g raw, 0xB0, 0xB1, 0xA8) in addition to the standard receive/transmit (0xA4,0xA5). If you have flashed the secondary MCU with the Portisch firmware or Mightymos firmware, ESPHome is able to receive the extra protocols that can be decoded as well as activate the other modes supported. The below Triggers/actions are only for Portisch firmware. You can see a list of available commands and format in the Portisch Wiki

on_advanced_code_received Trigger

Section titled “on_advanced_code_received Trigger”

Similar to on_code_received Trigger, this trigger receives the codes after advanced sniffing is started. To use the code, use a lambda template, the code and the corresponding protocol and length are available inside that lambda under the variables named code, protocol and length.

on_advanced_code_received:
  - homeassistant.event:
      event: esphome.rf_advanced_code_received
      data:
        length: !lambda 'char buf[3]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.length);'
        protocol: !lambda 'char buf[3]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.protocol);'
        code: !lambda 'return data.code;'

rf_bridge.send_advanced_code Action

Section titled “rf_bridge.send_advanced_code Action”

Send an RF code using this action in automations.

on_...:
  then:
    - rf_bridge.send_advanced_code:
        length: 0x04
        protocol: 0x01
        code: "ABC123"

Configuration options:

  • length (Required, int, templatable): Length of code plus protocol
  • protocol (Required, int, templatable): RF Protocol
  • code (Required, string, templatable): RF code
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE

This action can also be written in lambdas:

id(my_rf_bridge).send_advanced_code({0x04, 0x01, "ABC123"});

rf_bridge.start_advanced_sniffing Action

Section titled “rf_bridge.start_advanced_sniffing Action”

Tell the RF Bridge to listen for the advanced/extra protocols defined in the portisch firmware. The decoded codes with length and protocol will be returned to on_advanced_code_received Trigger

on_...:
  then:
    - rf_bridge.start_advanced_sniffing

Configuration options:

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE

This action can also be written in lambdas:

id(my_rf_bridge).start_advanced_sniffing();

rf_bridge.stop_advanced_sniffing Action

Section titled “rf_bridge.stop_advanced_sniffing Action”

Tell the RF Bridge to stop listening for the advanced/extra protocols defined in the portisch firmware.

on_...:
  then:
    - rf_bridge.stop_advanced_sniffing

Configuration options:

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE

This action can also be written in lambdas:

id(my_rf_bridge).stop_advanced_sniffing();

rf_bridge.start_bucket_sniffing Action

Section titled “rf_bridge.start_bucket_sniffing Action”

Tell the RF Bridge to dump raw sniffing data. Useful for getting codes for unsupported protocols. The raw data will be available in the log and can later be used with rf_bridge.send_raw Action action.

NOTE

A conversion from B1 (received) raw format to B0 (send) raw command format should be applied. For this, you can use the tool B1 Converter

NOTE

There seems to be an overflow problem in Portisch firmware and after a short while, the bucket sniffing stops. You should re-call the action to reset and start sniffing again. This issue is fixed in Mightymos firmware.

on_...:
  then:
    - rf_bridge.start_bucket_sniffing

Configuration options:

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.

NOTE

This action can also be written in lambdas:

id(my_rf_bridge).start_bucket_sniffing();

Reset radio

Section titled “Reset radio”

For Portisch or Mightymos firmware

- rf_bridge.send_raw:
    raw: 'AAFE55'

Getting started with Home Assistant

Section titled “Getting started with Home Assistant”

The following code will get you up and running with a configuration sending codes to Home Assistant as events and will also setup a service so you can send codes with your RF Bridge.

uart:
  tx_pin: 1
  rx_pin: 3
  baud_rate: 19200


logger:
  baud_rate: 0


api:
  actions:  # create actions in HA
    # Send standard RF using integer values
    - action: send_rf_code
      variables:
        sync: int
        low: int
        high: int
        code: int
      then:
        - rf_bridge.send_code:
            sync: !lambda 'return sync;'
            low: !lambda 'return low;'
            high: !lambda 'return high;'
            code: !lambda 'return code;'


    # send raw RF
    - action: send_rf_code_raw
      variables:
        raw: string
      then:
        - rf_bridge.send_raw:
            raw: !lambda 'return raw;'


    - action: learn
      then:
        - rf_bridge.learn


rf_bridge:
  on_code_received:  # all firmwares, can be reported as integer, hex, or both, as desired.
    then:
      - homeassistant.event:
          event: esphome.rf_code_received
          data:
            sync: !lambda 'char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.sync);'
            low: !lambda 'char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.low);'
            high: !lambda 'char buf[5]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.high);'
            code: !lambda 'char buf[9]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.code);'


    - homeassistant.event:
          event: esphome.rf_code_received
          data:
            sync: !lambda 'return data.sync;'
            low: !lambda 'return data.low;'
            high: !lambda 'return data.high;'
            code: !lambda 'return data.code;'


  on_advanced_code_received:  # only on Portisch or mightymos firmwares
    then:
      - homeassistant.event:
          event: esphome.rf_advanced_code_received
          data:
            length: !lambda 'char buf[3]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.length);'
            protocol: !lambda 'char buf[3]; return format_hex_to(buf, data.protocol);'
            code: !lambda 'return data.code;'

Now your latest received code will be in an event.

To trigger the automation from Home Assistant you can invoke the service/action with this code:

automation:
  # ...
  action:
  - action: esphome.rf_bridge_send_rf_code
    data:
      sync: 0x700
      low: 0x800
      high: 0x1000
      code: 0xABC123

Additional example configurations in ESPHome

button:
  - platform: template
    name: Advanced sniffing start
    on_press:
      then:
        - rf_bridge.start_advanced_sniffing


  - platform: template
    name: Advanced sniffing stop
    on_press:
      then:
        - rf_bridge.stop_advanced_sniffing


  - platform: template
    name: Bucket sniffing start
    on_press:
      then:
        - rf_bridge.start_bucket_sniffing


  - platform: template
    name: Beep
    on_press:
      then:
        - rf_bridge.beep:
            duration: 100


  - platform: template
    name: Restart Radio
    id: mcu_reset
    on_press:
      then:
      - rf_bridge.send_raw:
          raw: 'AAFE55'


switch:
  - platform: template
    name: "example LED strip"
    optimistic: true
    turn_on_action:
      - rf_bridge.send_code:
          sync: 0x2F4A
          low: 0x0166
          high: 0x0483
          code: 0x00C301
    turn_off_action:
      - rf_bridge.send_code:
          sync: 0x2F1A
          low: 0x0184
          high: 0x048C
          code: 0x00C303


# example window blinds using Bitbucket sending.
# Works on Portisch/mightymos firmware only.
cover:
  - platform: time_based
    name: "Window blinds"
    device_class: blind
    open_action:
      - rf_bridge.send_raw:
          raw: 'AAB04C0408137702440111139B38192A192A1A1A19292A192A1A19292929292A1A1A1A1A192A19292A1A192A192A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A192A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A192A1929292A192A1A1929292955'
    open_duration: 26.26s
    close_action:
      - rf_bridge.send_raw:
          raw: 'AAB04C0408137E0249010E139C38192A192A1A1A19292A192A1A19292929292A1A1A1A1A192A19292A1A192A192A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A192A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A192A1A1A1A192929292A19292929292955'
    close_duration: 25.99s
    stop_action:
      - rf_bridge.send_raw:
          raw: 'AAB04C0408137502490111139F38192A192A1A1A19292A192A1A19292929292A1A1A1A1A192A19292A1A192A192A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A192A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A1A192A1A1A1929292A1929292929292955'


    has_built_in_endstop: true
    assumed_state: false

See Also

Section titled “See Also”