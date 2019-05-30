RF Bridge Component
The
RF Bridge component provides the ability to send and receive 433MHz signals (like RF remotes/key fobs) using radio microcontrollers found on RF bridge devices ( eg., Sonoff RF Bridge).
- The black Sonoff RF Bridge (R1, R2 V1.0) has an ESP8266 (for WIFI/ESPHome) and an embedded EFM8BB1 microcontroller (433 MHz).
- The white Sonoff RF Bridge (R2 V2.0) has ESP8266 and an embedded OB38S003 microcontroller (433 MHz).
This component implements a communication protocol between the ESP8266 and the firmware of
EFM8BB1 or
OB38S003.
The radio microcontroller is connected to the ESP8266 via the
UART bus. The uart bus must be configured at the same speed of the module
which is 19200bps.
WARNING
If you are using the Logger make sure you disable the uart logging with the
baud_rate: 0 option.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF bridge.
- uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub that the bridge component uses.
- on_code_received (Optional, Automation): An action to be
performed when a code is received. See
on_code_receivedTrigger.
Section titled “on_code_received Trigger”
on_code_received Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a code is
received by the bridge. To use the code, use a lambda template.
The code and the corresponding protocol timings are available inside that lambda under the
variables named
code,
sync,
high and
low.
Section titled “rf_bridge.send_code Action”
rf_bridge.send_code Action
Send a standard (0xA5) RF code using this action in automations.
Configuration options:
- sync (Required, int, templatable): RF Sync timing
- low (Required, int, templatable): RF Low timing
- high (Required, int, templatable): RF high timing
- code (Required, int, templatable): RF code
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple bridges or multiple bridge components.
Section titled “rf_bridge.beep Action”
rf_bridge.beep Action
Activate the internal buzzer to make a beep.
Configuration options:
- duration (Required, int, templatable): beep duration in milliseconds.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.
Section titled “rf_bridge.learn Action”
rf_bridge.learn Action
Tell the RF Bridge to learn new protocol timings using this action in automations.
A new code with timings will be returned to
on_code_received Trigger
Configuration options:
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.
Section titled “rf_bridge.send_raw Action”
rf_bridge.send_raw Action
Send a raw command to the onboard radio chip. The OEM RF firmware is able to raw send only standard signals (usually short), for other signals (B0 transmit), flashing the RF chip with Portisch or Mightymos firmware is needed.
This can be used to send raw RF codes in automations, mainly for protocols that are not supported.
If you have Portisch or Mightymos firmware installed, these raw codes can be obtained with the help of
rf_bridge.start_bucket_sniffing Action
Configuration options:
- raw (Required, string, templatable): RF raw string
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.
Portisch firmwareSection titled “Portisch firmware”
The radio microcontroller (MCU) can be flashed with an alternative firmware which allows for sniffing and transmitting advanced protocols (e.g raw, 0xB0, 0xB1, 0xA8) in addition to the standard receive/transmit (0xA4,0xA5). If you have flashed the secondary MCU with the Portisch firmware or Mightymos firmware, ESPHome is able to receive the extra protocols that can be decoded as well as activate the other modes supported. The below Triggers/actions are only for Portisch firmware. You can see a list of available commands and format in the Portisch Wiki
Section titled “on_advanced_code_received Trigger”
on_advanced_code_received Trigger
Similar to
on_code_received Trigger, this trigger receives the codes after advanced sniffing is started.
To use the code, use a lambda template, the code and the corresponding protocol and length
are available inside that lambda under the variables named
code,
protocol and
length.
Section titled “rf_bridge.send_advanced_code Action”
rf_bridge.send_advanced_code Action
Send an RF code using this action in automations.
Configuration options:
- length (Required, int, templatable): Length of code plus protocol
- protocol (Required, int, templatable): RF Protocol
- code (Required, string, templatable): RF code
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.
Section titled “rf_bridge.start_advanced_sniffing Action”
rf_bridge.start_advanced_sniffing Action
Tell the RF Bridge to listen for the advanced/extra protocols defined in the portisch firmware.
The decoded codes with length and protocol will be returned to
on_advanced_code_received Trigger
Configuration options:
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.
Section titled “rf_bridge.stop_advanced_sniffing Action”
rf_bridge.stop_advanced_sniffing Action
Tell the RF Bridge to stop listening for the advanced/extra protocols defined in the portisch firmware.
Configuration options:
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.
Section titled “rf_bridge.start_bucket_sniffing Action”
rf_bridge.start_bucket_sniffing Action
Tell the RF Bridge to dump raw sniffing data. Useful for getting codes for unsupported protocols.
The raw data will be available in the log and can later be used with
rf_bridge.send_raw Action action.
NOTE
A conversion from B1 (received) raw format to B0 (send) raw command format should be applied. For this, you can use the tool B1 Converter
NOTE
There seems to be an overflow problem in Portisch firmware and after a short while, the bucket sniffing stops. You should re-call the action to reset and start sniffing again. This issue is fixed in Mightymos firmware.
Configuration options:
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the RF Bridge if you have multiple components.
Reset radioSection titled “Reset radio”
For Portisch or Mightymos firmware
Getting started with Home AssistantSection titled “Getting started with Home Assistant”
The following code will get you up and running with a configuration sending codes to Home Assistant as events and will also setup a service so you can send codes with your RF Bridge.
Now your latest received code will be in an event.
To trigger the automation from Home Assistant you can invoke the service/action with this code:
Additional example configurations in ESPHome