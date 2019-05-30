AS5600 12-Bit Magnetic Position Sensor
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
as5600 sensor platform you to use your AS5600 (datasheet,
AMS) or AS5600L (datasheet,
AMS) 12-bit magnetic position sensor with ESPHome. Individual sensors will be added
using the AS5600 Sensor Platform. To use this hub, first setup
the I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the pins specified there.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
dir_pin (Optional, int): The pin connected to the AS5600’s direction pin. See Direction for more information.
-
direction (Optional, string): The direction that the magnet should rotate to increase values. Used in combination with the dir_pin.
clockwise(default)
counterclockwise
-
-
start_position (Optional, int): The raw position that should be considered the start (i.e.
0). See Position / Range.
-
end_position (Optional, int): The raw position that should be considered the end (e.g. 180deg) of the allowable rotation range. Mutually exclusive with range. See Position / Range.
-
range (Optional, int): The allowable rotation range from the start_position. Mutually exclusive with end_position. See Position / Range.
-
hysteresis (Optional, string): See datasheet.
none(default)
lsb1
lsb2
lsb3
-
-
power_mode (Optional, string): The power mode to run the sensor. Note: When watchdog is enabled, it will switch the device to
low3when there is not much change in position.
nominal(default)
low1
low2
low3
-
-
watchdog (Optional, boolean): Whether to enable the watchdog that puts the chip into low power mode 3. Check the datasheet for more information. Defaults to
off.
-
slow_filter (Optional, string): See datasheet.
16x(default)
8x
4x
2x
-
-
fast_filter (Optional, string): See datasheet.
none(default)
lsb6
lsb7
lsb9
lsb18
lsb21
lsb24
lsb10
-
-
address (Optional, int): The i²c address of the sensor. See I²C Addresses for more information.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID for this AS5600 Hub.
-
All other options for I²C devices described at I²C Bus.
DirectionSection titled “Direction”
The AS5600 has
direction pin that controls which rotation direction will cause the position value to increase.
This pin should be pulled low for clockwise, and pulled high for counterclockwise. If left floating, you are likely
to encounter erratic behavior.
If you would like the ESP controller to pull that pin high or low, you may configure the
dir_pin and optionally, the
direction option to have the ESP controller pull the pin high or low.
Position / RangeSection titled “Position / Range”
Position and range may be configured as one of the following:
- a value between
-4095and
4095
- an angle between
-360degand
360deg
- a percentage between
-100%and
100%
NOTE
Negative position values will be normalized to their respective positive position (e.g. -90deg would translate to 270deg).
The AS5600 reports 2 position values. The value for both types of position values will always be a whole number between 0 and 4095.
A “raw” position value is not filtered, scaled, etc. So a value of
0 is always when the north end of the magnet is at the top of
the chip, 2048 is always when the north end of the magnet is as the bottom of the chip, etc.
The regular/scaled position is filtered and scaled based on the sensor configuration (e.g.
start_position,
end_position,
range, etc).
For example, let’s say we have the following component config:
- If the magnet north was at the right side of the chip (i.e. 1024 / 90deg raw position), the scaled position would report a value of
0.
- If the magnet north was at the bottom of the chip (i.e. 2048 / 180deg raw position), the scaled position would report a value of
2048.
- If the magnet north was at the left of the chip (i.e. 3096 / 270deg raw position), the scaled position would report a value of
4095.
- If the magnet north was at the top of the chipe (i.e. 0 / 0deg raw position), the scaled position would be out of range (which also has it’s own caveats discussed below).
NOTE
You may specify an
end_position that is less than the
start_position. When doing so, the allowable range will start at the
start_position and continue through to the highest position value (i.e.
4095 ) and then continue from
0 until it reaches
the
end_position.
WARNING
The datasheet calls out that the minimum angle that can be configured (start and end position, or start and range) it 18 degrees. Configuring anything less than that may yield un-expected results.
I²C AddressesSection titled “I²C Addresses”
The AS5600 address is not configurable and must be
0x36. However, if using an AS5600L,
the default address should be
0x40 and it is configurable.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The
as5600 sensor allows you to publish the angle/position measurement from your AS5600 with ESPHome.
First, setup an AS5600 Hub for your AS5600 sensor and then use this
sensor platform to create individual sensors that will report the position to Home Assistant.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
out_of_range_mode (Optional, string): How to treat out of range values. Only applicable if configured for a range less than 360 degrees. Defaults to
min_max. See Out of Range Mode.
-
as5600_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the AS5600 Hub you want to use this sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
raw_position (Optional): Reports the raw (un-scaled, un-filtered) position of the magnet.
- All other options from Sensor.
-
gain (Optional): Information about the automatic gain control. Typically for diagnostic purposes. The datasheet says this will be between 0-255 when powered by 5v and between 0-128 when powered by 3.3v. Ideally the value should be close to the middle of the respective range.
- All other options from Sensor.
-
magnitude (Optional): Information about the detected magnitude. Typically for diagnostic purposes. The expected scale does not appear to be defined in the datasheet, however, AMS provides a user guide which contains pictures that show it as a scale between
0and
3000. Typically this value is seen somewhere in the neighborhood of
2100for a well positioned magnet.
- All other options from Sensor.
-
status (Optional): Information about the magnet status. Typically for diagnostic purposes. See Magnet Status
- All other options from Sensor.
-
All other options from Sensor.
Out of Range ModeSection titled “Out of Range Mode”
min_max(default)
nan
When using a range less that 360deg, there would be a range of raw values that would be considered “out of range”. By default (
min_max mode), the AS5600
splits that range in half and reports
0 while in the half of the “out-of-range” range closest to the
start_position and it reports
4095 while in the half of the “out-of-range” range closest to the
end_position / end of the
range. Alternatively, you may set to
nan
mode where the sensor will publish
NAN (i.e. “Unknown”) when the position falls outside the narrowed range.
Magnet StatusSection titled “Magnet Status”
The magnet status should report one of the following values:
2indicates that no magnet was detected.
4indicates that the magnet was detected and has good reading.
5indicates that the magnet was detected, but is too strong. Measurements may appear to be stuck if the magnet is too strong.
6indicates that the magnet was detected, but is too weak. Measurements may still be possible in this state.
Converting PositionSection titled “Converting Position”
You may desire the position to be converted from the native
0 thru
4095 to degrees, or perhaps a percentage of the allowable range.
Here are some examples to make that happen: