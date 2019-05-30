Similar to PWM, the Slow PWM Output platform allows you to control GPIO pins by pulsing them on/off over a longer time period. It could be used to control a heating element through a relay where a fast PWM update cycle would not be appropriate.

NOTE This is for slow PWM output. For fast-switching PWM outputs (for example, lights), see these outputs: ESP32: Ledc

ESP8266: Esp8266 Pwm

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : slow_pwm pin : GPIOXX id : my_slow_pwm period : 15s

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

period ( Required , Time): The duration of each cycle. (i.e. a 10s period at 50% duty would result in the pin being turned on for 5s, then off for 5s)

pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin to pulse.

state_change_action (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the load is switched. If a lambda is used the boolean state parameter holds the new status.

turn_on_action (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the load is turned on. Can be used to control for example a switch or output component.

turn_off_action (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the load is turned off. turn_on_action and turn_off_action must be configured together.

restart_cycle_on_state_change (Optional, boolean): Restart a timer of a cycle when new state is set. Defaults to false .

All other options from Output.

NOTE If pin is defined the GPIO pin state is written before any action is executed.

is defined the GPIO pin state is written before any action is executed. state_change_action and turn_on_action / turn_off_action can be used together. state_change_action is called before turn_on_action / turn_off_action . It’s recommended to use either state_change_action or turn_on_action / turn_off_action to change the state of an output. Using both automations together is only recommended for monitoring.

output : - platform : slow_pwm id : my_slow_pwm period : 15s turn_on_action : - lambda : |- auto *out1 = id(output1); out1->turn_on(); turn_off_action : - output.turn_off : output1