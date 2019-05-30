Slow PWM Output
Similar to PWM, the Slow PWM Output platform allows you to control GPIO pins by pulsing them on/off over a longer time period. It could be used to control a heating element through a relay where a fast PWM update cycle would not be appropriate.
NOTE
This is for slow PWM output. For fast-switching PWM outputs (for example, lights), see these outputs:
- ESP32: Ledc
- ESP8266: Esp8266 Pwm
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
period (Required, Time): The duration of each cycle. (i.e. a 10s period at 50% duty would result in the pin being turned on for 5s, then off for 5s)
-
pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin to pulse.
-
state_change_action (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the load is switched. If a lambda is used the boolean
stateparameter holds the new status.
-
turn_on_action (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the load is turned on. Can be used to control for example a switch or output component.
-
turn_off_action (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the load is turned off.
turn_on_actionand
turn_off_actionmust be configured together.
-
restart_cycle_on_state_change (Optional, boolean): Restart a timer of a cycle when new state is set. Defaults to
false.
-
All other options from Output.
NOTE
- If
pinis defined the GPIO pin state is written before any action is executed.
state_change_actionand
turn_on_action/
turn_off_actioncan be used together.
state_change_actionis called before
turn_on_action/
turn_off_action. It’s recommended to use either
state_change_actionor
turn_on_action/
turn_off_actionto change the state of an output. Using both automations together is only recommended for monitoring.
ExampleSection titled “Example”
NOTE
If the duty cycle is not constrained to a maximum value, the Sigma Delta Output component offers faster updates and greater control over the switching frequency. This is better for loads that need some time to fully change between on and off, like eletric thermal actuator heads or fans.