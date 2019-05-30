ESPHome 2023.8.0 - 16th August 2023
LD2410Section titled “LD2410”
The LD2410 component has had a massive upgrade thanks to @regevbr!
It now supports settings most if not all configuration parameters via
switches /
numbers and
selects
and exposes more data via various
sensors.
This includes breaking changes that mean the existing gate configuration options have been moved to the
number platform.
Release 2023.8.1 - August 18Section titled “Release 2023.8.1 - August 18”
- Fix checksum calculation for sml esphome#5271 by @Mat931
- Change haier from AUTO to HEAT_COOL esphome#5267 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
Release 2023.8.2 - August 21Section titled “Release 2023.8.2 - August 21”
- Move libcairo to all architectures in docker esphome#5276 by @jesserockz
- Resolve offline ESPs in dashboard when using ESPHOME_DASHBOARD_USE_PING=true esphome#5281 by @mwolter805
- Align SPI data rates in C++ code with Python esphome#5284 by @clydebarrow
- Change htu21d sensors from required to optional esphome#5285 by @jesserockz
- Reserve keyword “clock” esphome#5279 by @clydebarrow
Release 2023.8.3 - September 6Section titled “Release 2023.8.3 - September 6”
- Introduce cv.temperature_delta and fix problematic thermostat configuration behavior esphome#5297 by @sebastianrasor
- fix to PR # 3887 MQTT connection not using discovery: false esphome#5275 by @luka6000
- Attempt to fix secret blurring esphome#5326 by @jesserockz
- Bugfix: disable channels after IO if multiple tca9548a I2C multiplexers are configured esphome#5317 by @kahrendt
- Fix checksum calculation for pipsolar esphome#5299 by @Mat931
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add support for a01nyub esphome#4863 by @MrSuicideParrot (new-integration)
- Add KMeterISO component. esphome#5170 by @Rudd-O (new-integration)
- New component: Add support for bmp581 pressure and temperature sensors esphome#4657 by @kahrendt (new-integration)
- New PM sensor Panasonic SN-GCJA5 esphome#4988 by @gcormier (new-integration)
- Add configuration flow abilites to the ld2410 component esphome#4434 by @regevbr (new-integration) (notable-change) (breaking-change)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Coolix IR protocol improvements esphome#5105 by @dudanov (breaking-change)
- Speaker return bytes written and do not wait for queue esphome#5182 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Change device name in MQTT discovery messages to friendly names esphome#5205 by @pidpawel (breaking-change)
- Add configuration flow abilites to the ld2410 component esphome#4434 by @regevbr (new-integration) (notable-change) (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Read string of bool env and match against well known values esphome#5232 by @jesserockz
- fix aeha data template esphome#5231 by @ssieb
- Expose start to speaker interface esphome#5228 by @jesserockz
- New features added for Haier integration esphome#5196 by @paveldn
- pca9554 cache reads esphome#5137 by @hwstar
- fix midea: undo approved PR#4053 esphome#5233 by @dudanov
- Fixing smartair2 protocol implementation if no Wi-Fi esphome#5238 by @paveldn
- tuya: add time sync callback only once to prevent memleak esphome#5234 by @afflux
- Fix duplicate tuya time warning esphome#5243 by @jesserockz
- Change XL9535
setup_priorityto IO esphome#5246 by @mreditor97
- rmt_base additional minor changes esphome#5245 by @dudanov
- Fix 24 bit signed integer parsing in sml parser esphome#5250 by @mulder-fbi
- Fix IDFI2CBus::writev ignoring stop parameter esphome#4840 by @CarsonF
- Add configuration flow abilites to the ld2410 component esphome#4434 by @regevbr (new-integration) (notable-change) (breaking-change)
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- Change MQTT client for ESP32 Arduino esphome#5157 by @HeMan (notable-change)
- Add configuration flow abilites to the ld2410 component esphome#4434 by @regevbr (new-integration) (notable-change) (breaking-change)
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Mk2 to prepare color.h for idf ≥ 5 esphome#5070 by @HeMan
- display: Add helper methods to
Display::clipand
Display::clamp_x/y_esphome#5003 by @ayufan
- Mark repo as safe directory to git config esphome#5102 by @davet2001
- Bump click from 8.1.3 to 8.1.5 esphome#5099 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pyyaml from 6.0 to 6.0.1 esphome#5117 by @dependabot[bot]
- ignore components folder in root esphome#5130 by @jesserockz
- Add size getter to CallbackManager esphome#5129 by @jesserockz
- Make docker use pip installed pillow esphome#5074 by @HeMan
- Change datatype in e131 addressable light esphome#5127 by @HeMan
- Streamer mode esphome#5119 by @grahambrown11
- Version bump for ESP32 IDF and Arduino esphome#5035 by @HeMan
- Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#5136 by @esphomebot
- Update known boards to 5.4.0 esphome#5134 by @jesserockz
- Init colorama in ESPHome main esphome#5111 by @kuba2k2
- Coolix IR protocol improvements esphome#5105 by @dudanov (breaking-change)
- Allow esp32 idf components to specify submodules and specific components esphome#5128 by @jesserockz
- Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#5147 by @esphomebot
- Prepare some components for IDF ≥ 5 esphome#5061 by @HeMan
- Bump clang-tidy from 11 to 14 esphome#5160 by @dudanov
- climate triggers Climate and ClimateCall references esphome#5028 by @dudanov
- remote_base changes esphome#5124 by @dudanov
- Add ‘map_linear’ and ‘clamp’ sensor filters esphome#5040 by @Mat931
- Adding Inkplate 6 v2 model variant esphome#5165 by @mullerdavid
- duty_time: fix build without binary_sensor. Parented in automations. esphome#5156 by @dudanov
- Add standardized CRC helper functions esphome#4798 by @Mat931
- Enable IPv6 for ESP32 Arduino, wifi and ethernet esphome#4865 by @HeMan
- Bump zeroconf from 0.69.0 to 0.71.4 esphome#5148 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump black from 23.3.0 to 23.7.0 esphome#5126 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.17.4 to 2.17.5 esphome#5172 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.7.0 to 3.9.0 esphome#5083 by @dependabot[bot]
- Vertical and horizontal airflow actions fix for Haier climate esphome#5164 by @paveldn
- Microphone add is_stopped esphome#5183 by @jesserockz
- Add get_board function to esp32 module esphome#5184 by @jesserockz
- Speaker return bytes written and do not wait for queue esphome#5182 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Update components “if x in config” esphome#5181 by @jesserockz
- Bump click from 8.1.5 to 8.1.6 esphome#5179 by @dependabot[bot]
- PWM Output on RP2040 for high frequencies esphome#5204 by @matemaciek
- Fix some configs after #5181 esphome#5209 by @jesserockz
- Improved compensation sgp30 esphome#5208 by @arno1801
- Add support for a01nyub esphome#4863 by @MrSuicideParrot (new-integration)
- Change device name in MQTT discovery messages to friendly names esphome#5205 by @pidpawel (breaking-change)
- Add ESP32-S2/S3 capacitive touch support esphome#5116 by @kbx81
- Bump zeroconf from 0.71.4 to 0.74.0 esphome#5199 by @dependabot[bot]
- Implemented Waveshare 7.5in B V3 esphome#5210 by @lucasprim
- Refactor
pulse_meterto better handle higher frequencies esphome#4231 by @TrentHouliston
- Change MQTT client for ESP32 Arduino esphome#5157 by @HeMan (notable-change)
- Add read interface to microphone esphome#5131 by @jesserockz
- i2c: fix build on ESP-IDF ≥ 5.1 esphome#5200 by @stintel
- Add socket define for rp2040 dev esphome#4968 by @jesserockz
- core: read ESP32 MAC address from eFuse if IEEE802.15.4 is supported esphome#5176 by @stintel
- esp32_ble_beacon: enable CONFIG_BT_BLE_42_FEATURES_SUPPORTED esphome#5211 by @stintel
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.21.0 to 0.21.1 esphome#5187 by @dependabot[bot]
- ledc: check SOC_LEDC_SUPPORT_APB_CLOCK esphome#5212 by @stintel
- Add arm night to alarm control panel esphome#5186 by @primeroz
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.9.0 to 3.10.1 esphome#5189 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add KMeterISO component. esphome#5170 by @Rudd-O (new-integration)
- Bump platformio from 6.1.7 to 6.1.9 esphome#5066 by @dependabot[bot]
- New component: Add support for bmp581 pressure and temperature sensors esphome#4657 by @kahrendt (new-integration)
- New PM sensor Panasonic SN-GCJA5 esphome#4988 by @gcormier (new-integration)
- Daly BMS improvements esphome#3388 by @matthias882
- Add missing
on_(arming|pending|armed_home|armed_night|armed_away|disarmed)triggers to alarm_control_panel esphome#5219 by @primeroz
- add value option to timeout filter esphome#5222 by @ssieb
- Tweak Color init because IDF 5+ esphome#5221 by @kbx81
- Read string of bool env and match against well known values esphome#5232 by @jesserockz
- fix aeha data template esphome#5231 by @ssieb
- Expose start to speaker interface esphome#5228 by @jesserockz
- New features added for Haier integration esphome#5196 by @paveldn
- pca9554 cache reads esphome#5137 by @hwstar
- fix midea: undo approved PR#4053 esphome#5233 by @dudanov
- Fixing smartair2 protocol implementation if no Wi-Fi esphome#5238 by @paveldn
- tuya: add time sync callback only once to prevent memleak esphome#5234 by @afflux
- Fix duplicate tuya time warning esphome#5243 by @jesserockz
- Change XL9535
setup_priorityto IO esphome#5246 by @mreditor97
- rmt_base additional minor changes esphome#5245 by @dudanov
- Fix 24 bit signed integer parsing in sml parser esphome#5250 by @mulder-fbi
- Fix IDFI2CBus::writev ignoring stop parameter esphome#4840 by @CarsonF
- Add configuration flow abilites to the ld2410 component esphome#4434 by @regevbr (new-integration) (notable-change) (breaking-change)
- Add
libfreetype-devDebian package for armv7 Docker builds esphome#5262 by @pierlon
- Add delay before enabling ipv6 esphome#5256 by @HeMan
- Bump zeroconf from 0.74.0 to 0.80.0 esphome#5260 by @dependabot[bot]