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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2023.8.0 - 16th August 2023

A0​1​NYUB
KMeterISO
BMP5​8​1​
GCJA5​

LD2410

Section titled “LD2410”

The LD2410 component has had a massive upgrade thanks to @regevbr! It now supports settings most if not all configuration parameters via switches / numbers and selects and exposes more data via various sensors. This includes breaking changes that mean the existing gate configuration options have been moved to the number platform.

Release 2023.8.1 - August 18

Section titled “Release 2023.8.1 - August 18”

Release 2023.8.2 - August 21

Section titled “Release 2023.8.2 - August 21”

Release 2023.8.3 - September 6

Section titled “Release 2023.8.3 - September 6”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”
  • Change MQTT client for ESP32 Arduino esphome#5157 by @HeMan (notable-change)
  • Add configuration flow abilites to the ld2410 component esphome#4434 by @regevbr (new-integration) (notable-change) (breaking-change)

All changes

Section titled “All changes”