ESPHome 2023.8.0 - 16th August 2023

The LD2410 component has had a massive upgrade thanks to @regevbr! It now supports settings most if not all configuration parameters via switches / numbers and selects and exposes more data via various sensors . This includes breaking changes that mean the existing gate configuration options have been moved to the number platform.

Fix checksum calculation for sml esphome#5271 by @Mat931

Change haier from AUTO to HEAT_COOL esphome#5267 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Move libcairo to all architectures in docker esphome#5276 by @jesserockz

Resolve offline ESPs in dashboard when using ESPHOME_DASHBOARD_USE_PING=true esphome#5281 by @mwolter805

Align SPI data rates in C++ code with Python esphome#5284 by @clydebarrow

Change htu21d sensors from required to optional esphome#5285 by @jesserockz

Reserve keyword “clock” esphome#5279 by @clydebarrow

Introduce cv.temperature_delta and fix problematic thermostat configuration behavior esphome#5297 by @sebastianrasor

fix to PR # 3887 MQTT connection not using discovery: false esphome#5275 by @luka6000

Attempt to fix secret blurring esphome#5326 by @jesserockz

Bugfix: disable channels after IO if multiple tca9548a I2C multiplexers are configured esphome#5317 by @kahrendt

Fix checksum calculation for pipsolar esphome#5299 by @Mat931

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add support for a01nyub esphome#4863 by @MrSuicideParrot (new-integration)

Add KMeterISO component. esphome#5170 by @Rudd-O (new-integration)

New component: Add support for bmp581 pressure and temperature sensors esphome#4657 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

New PM sensor Panasonic SN-GCJA5 esphome#4988 by @gcormier (new-integration)

Add configuration flow abilites to the ld2410 component esphome#4434 by @regevbr (new-integration) (notable-change) (breaking-change)

Coolix IR protocol improvements esphome#5105 by @dudanov (breaking-change)

Speaker return bytes written and do not wait for queue esphome#5182 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Change device name in MQTT discovery messages to friendly names esphome#5205 by @pidpawel (breaking-change)

Add configuration flow abilites to the ld2410 component esphome#4434 by @regevbr (new-integration) (notable-change) (breaking-change)

Read string of bool env and match against well known values esphome#5232 by @jesserockz

fix aeha data template esphome#5231 by @ssieb

Expose start to speaker interface esphome#5228 by @jesserockz

New features added for Haier integration esphome#5196 by @paveldn

pca9554 cache reads esphome#5137 by @hwstar

fix midea: undo approved PR#4053 esphome#5233 by @dudanov

Fixing smartair2 protocol implementation if no Wi-Fi esphome#5238 by @paveldn

tuya: add time sync callback only once to prevent memleak esphome#5234 by @afflux

Fix duplicate tuya time warning esphome#5243 by @jesserockz

Change XL9535 setup_priority to IO esphome#5246 by @mreditor97

to IO esphome#5246 by @mreditor97 rmt_base additional minor changes esphome#5245 by @dudanov

Fix 24 bit signed integer parsing in sml parser esphome#5250 by @mulder-fbi

Fix IDFI2CBus::writev ignoring stop parameter esphome#4840 by @CarsonF

Add configuration flow abilites to the ld2410 component esphome#4434 by @regevbr (new-integration) (notable-change) (breaking-change)

Change MQTT client for ESP32 Arduino esphome#5157 by @HeMan (notable-change)

Add configuration flow abilites to the ld2410 component esphome#4434 by @regevbr (new-integration) (notable-change) (breaking-change)