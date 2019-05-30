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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MCP3221 12-bit ADC

The Microchip Technology Inc. mcp3221 sensor platform allows you to use your MCP3221 ADC (datasheet) with ESPHome.

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”

The MCP3221 sensor platform allows you to use your MCP3221 ADC (datasheet) with ESPHome.

It uses the I2C Bus for communication.

Connect power pins (VCC/GND, 2.7V to 5.5V) and I2C (SDA/SCL).

Most configurations will set the reference_voltage = VREF pin

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: mcp3221
    name: "MCP3221 Value"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • address (Optional, int): Defaults to 0x48. 0b1001XXX - X: See packaging for the last 3 bits
  • reference_voltage (Optional, float): The reference voltage. Should be VCC, range 2.7V to 5.5V
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.
  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”