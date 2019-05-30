MCP3221 12-bit ADC
The Microchip Technology Inc.
mcp3221 sensor platform allows you to use your MCP3221 ADC
(datasheet) with ESPHome.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The MCP3221 sensor platform allows you to use your MCP3221 ADC (datasheet) with ESPHome.
It uses the I2C Bus for communication.
Connect power pins (
VCC/
GND, 2.7V to 5.5V) and I2C (
SDA/
SCL).
Most configurations will set the
reference_voltage = VREF pin
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- address (Optional, int): Defaults to
0x48.
0b1001XXX-
X: See packaging for the last 3 bits
- reference_voltage (Optional, float): The reference voltage. Should be
VCC, range 2.7V to 5.5V
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
- All other options from Sensor.