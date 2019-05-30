MCP3221 12-bit ADC

The Microchip Technology Inc. mcp3221 sensor platform allows you to use your MCP3221 ADC (datasheet) with ESPHome.

The MCP3221 sensor platform allows you to use your MCP3221 ADC (datasheet) with ESPHome.

It uses the I2C Bus for communication.

Connect power pins ( VCC / GND , 2.7V to 5.5V) and I2C ( SDA / SCL ).

Most configurations will set the reference_voltage = VREF pin

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : mcp3221 name : " MCP3221 Value "