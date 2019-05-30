The pm2005 sensor platform allows you to use your PM2005/PM2105 laser particulate matter sensor with ESPHome.

CUBIC PM2005/PM2105 Laser Particle Sensor Module.

The sensor communicates with the board via the I²C protocol.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : pm2005 update_interval : 60s pm_1_0 : name : " PM1.0 " pm_2_5 : name : " PM2.5 " pm_10_0 : name : " PM10.0 "