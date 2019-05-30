CUBIC PM2005/PM2105 Laser Particle Sensor Module
The
pm2005 sensor platform allows you to use your PM2005/PM2105 laser particulate matter sensor with ESPHome.
The sensor communicates with the board via the I²C protocol.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
type (Optional):
pm2005(default) or
pm2105
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
pm_1_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 1.0µm in µg per cubic meter.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pm_2_5 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 2.5µm in µg per cubic meter.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pm_10_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 10.0µm in µg per cubic meter.
- All options from Sensor.