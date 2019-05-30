 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

CUBIC PM2005/PM2105 Laser Particle Sensor Module

The pm2005 sensor platform allows you to use your PM2005/PM2105 laser particulate matter sensor with ESPHome.

CUBIC PM2005/PM2105 Laser Particle Sensor Module.

The sensor communicates with the board via the I²C protocol.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: pm2005
    update_interval: 60s
    pm_1_0:
      name: "PM1.0"
    pm_2_5:
      name: "PM2.5"
    pm_10_0:
      name: "PM10.0"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • type (Optional): pm2005 (default) or pm2105

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • pm_1_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 1.0µm in µg per cubic meter.

  • pm_2_5 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 2.5µm in µg per cubic meter.

  • pm_10_0 (Optional): Use the concentration of particulates of size less than 10.0µm in µg per cubic meter.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”