Home Assistant Number
The
homeassistant number platform allows you to create a number that is synchronized
with Home Assistant. Min, Max and Step are not configurable for this platform because they are taken from the Home Assistant entity.
NOTE
Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- entity_id (Required, string): The Home Assistant entity ID of the number to synchronize with.
- All other options from Number.
Section titled “number.set Action”
number.set Action
You can also set the number for the Home Assistant number from elsewhere in your YAML file
with the
number.set Action.