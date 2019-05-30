Home Assistant Number

The homeassistant number platform allows you to create a number that is synchronized with Home Assistant. Min, Max and Step are not configurable for this platform because they are taken from the Home Assistant entity.

NOTE Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.

# Example configuration entry number : - platform : homeassistant id : my_ha_number entity_id : number.my_number

entity_id ( Required , string): The Home Assistant entity ID of the number to synchronize with.

( , string): The Home Assistant entity ID of the number to synchronize with. All other options from Number.