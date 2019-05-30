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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Home Assistant Number

The homeassistant number platform allows you to create a number that is synchronized with Home Assistant. Min, Max and Step are not configurable for this platform because they are taken from the Home Assistant entity.

NOTE

Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.

# Example configuration entry
number:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: my_ha_number
    entity_id: number.my_number

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • entity_id (Required, string): The Home Assistant entity ID of the number to synchronize with.
  • All other options from Number.

number.set Action

Section titled “number.set Action”

You can also set the number for the Home Assistant number from elsewhere in your YAML file with the number.set Action.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”