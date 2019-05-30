Sigma-Delta Output
This component uses sigma-delta modulation to output a floating-point value on a binary output. Unlike with Slow Pwm, it is possible to update the output value with each update cycle, not just at the end of a longer period.
For example, if you choose to toggle the output at most once every 1 second and decide on a PWM period of 10 seconds, for reasonably frequent updates, with Slow Pwm there are only 10 possible levels, and for higher precision a longer update interval is needed, restricting the update rate.
A sigma-delta output is updated during each cycle, thus a higher precision can be achieved, without being constrained by a calculation timeframe (=period).
So instead of having to define a
period where the width of the pulse determines the output level, here you
choose an
update_interval which acts like a clock signal from where the pulse density determines the output level.
This component can be used as a drop-in replacement for Slow Pwm by changing the
platform to
sigma_delta_output and changing
period to
update_interval (you usually want to set the sigma-delta’s
update_interval as a fraction of Slow PWM’s
period for similar results)
Configuration variables:
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The cycle interval at which the output is recalculated. Defaults to
60s.
- pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin to pulse.
- state_change_action (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the load is switched. If a lambda is used the boolean
stateparameter holds the new status.
- turn_on_action (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the load is turned on. Can be used to control for example a switch or output component.
- turn_off_action (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the load is turned off.
turn_on_actionand
turn_off_actionmust be configured together.
- All options from Output.
NOTE
- If
pinis defined, the GPIO pin state is written before any action is executed.
state_change_actionand
turn_on_action/
turn_off_actioncan be used together.
state_change_actionis called before
turn_on_action/
turn_off_action. It’s recommended to use either
state_change_actionor
turn_on_action/
turn_off_actionto change the state of an output. Using both automations together is only recommended for monitoring.
NOTE
If the output must not be active for more than some fixed time before it has
to be off for a while to e.g. cool down, Slow Pwm
should be used with a
max_power setting to better control the duty
cycle.