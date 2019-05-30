ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy Device
The
ble_presence binary sensor platform lets you track the presence of a Bluetooth Low Energy device.
WARNING
The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.
NOTE
Service UUID can be 16 bit long, as in the example, but it can also be 32 bit long
like
1122aaff, or 128 bit long like
11223344-5566-7788-99aa-bbccddeeff00.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
mac_address (Optional, MAC Address): The MAC address to track for this binary sensor. Note that exactly one of
mac_address,
irk,
service_uuidor
ibeacon_uuidmust be present.
-
irk (Optional, 16 byte hex string): The Identity Resolving Key (IRK) to track for this binary sensor. Note that exactly one of
mac_address,
irk,
service_uuidor
ibeacon_uuidmust be present.
-
service_uuid (Optional, string): 16 bit, 32 bit, or 128 bit BLE Service UUID which can be tracked if the device randomizes the MAC address. Note that exactly one of
mac_address,
irk,
service_uuidor
ibeacon_uuidmust be present.
-
ibeacon_uuid (Optional, string): The universally unique identifier to identify the beacon that needs to be tracked. Note that exactly one of
mac_address,
irk,
service_uuidor
ibeacon_uuidmust be present.
-
ibeacon_major (Optional, int): The iBeacon major identifier of the beacon that needs to be tracked. Usually used to group beacons, for example for grouping all beacons in the same building.
-
ibeacon_minor (Optional, int): The iBeacon minor identifier of the beacon that needs to be tracked. Usually used to identify beacons within an iBeacon group.
-
min_rssi (Optional, int): at which minimum RSSI level would the component report the device be present.
-
timeout (Optional, Time): The delay after last detecting the device before publishing not present state. The default is 5 minutes.
-
All other options from Binary Sensor.
Setting Up DevicesSection titled “Setting Up Devices”
To set up binary sensors for specific BLE beacons you first have to know which MAC address
to track. Most devices show this screen in some settings menu. If you don’t know the MAC address,
however, you can use the
esp32_ble_tracker hub without any binary sensors attached and read through
the logs to see discovered Bluetooth Low Energy devices.
Using the configuration above, first, you should see a
Starting scan... debug message at
boot-up. Then, when a BLE device is discovered, you should see messages like
Parse Result: together with some information about their MAC address, address type,
advertised name, Service UUIDs, iBeacon UUIDs, iBeacon major and minor identifiers,
BLE manufacturer ID and data, RSSI, and other data useful for debugging purposes.
You can find the official list of manufacturer IDs to help find your device.
Note that this is useful only during set-up and a less verbose log level
should be specified afterwards. If you don’t see these messages, your device is unfortunately
currently not supported.
Please note that devices that show a
RANDOM address type in the logs probably use a privacy
feature called Resolvable Private Addresses to avoid BLE tracking. Since their MAC-address periodically
changes, they can’t be tracked by the MAC address. However, if you know the devices “Identity Resolving
Key” (IRK), you can check if the generated private MAC address belongs to the device with the IRK.
There is no support to obtain the key with ESPHome. For now you will have to use one of the options described in the ESPresense project: https://espresense.com/beacons
Alternatively you can:
-
Create a BLE beacon, set a unique 16 bit, 32 bit or 128 bit Service UUID and track your device based on that. Make sure you don’t pick a GATT Service UUID, otherwise generic services might give you incorrect tracking results.
-
Create an iBeacon and track it based on its iBeacon UUID. You can also optionally specify major and minor numbers to match if additional filtering is required. ESPHome offers this functionality via the ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy Beacon component. Several iOS and Android applications, including the open source Home Assistant mobile application also provide means to create iBeacons.