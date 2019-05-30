ESP32 Bluetooth Low Energy Device

The ble_presence binary sensor platform lets you track the presence of a Bluetooth Low Energy device.

WARNING The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device. Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.

# Example configuration entry esp32_ble_tracker : binary_sensor : # Presence based on MAC address - platform : ble_presence mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX name : " ESP32 BLE Tracker Google Home Mini " min_rssi : -80dB # Presence based on Identity Resolving Key (IRK) - platform : ble_presence irk : 1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef name : " ESP32 BLE Tracker iPhone " # Presence based on BLE Service UUID - platform : ble_presence service_uuid : ' 11aa ' name : " ESP32 BLE Tracker Test Service 16 bit " timeout : 45s # Presence based on iBeacon UUID - platform : ble_presence ibeacon_uuid : ' 68586f1e-89c2-11eb-8dcd-0242ac130003 ' name : " ESP32 BLE Tracker Test Service iBeacon "

NOTE Service UUID can be 16 bit long, as in the example, but it can also be 32 bit long like 1122aaff , or 128 bit long like 11223344-5566-7788-99aa-bbccddeeff00 .

mac_address (Optional, MAC Address): The MAC address to track for this binary sensor. Note that exactly one of mac_address , irk , service_uuid or ibeacon_uuid must be present.

irk (Optional, 16 byte hex string): The Identity Resolving Key (IRK) to track for this binary sensor. Note that exactly one of mac_address , irk , service_uuid or ibeacon_uuid must be present.

service_uuid (Optional, string): 16 bit, 32 bit, or 128 bit BLE Service UUID which can be tracked if the device randomizes the MAC address. Note that exactly one of mac_address , irk , service_uuid or ibeacon_uuid must be present.

ibeacon_uuid (Optional, string): The universally unique identifier to identify the beacon that needs to be tracked. Note that exactly one of mac_address , irk , service_uuid or ibeacon_uuid must be present.

ibeacon_major (Optional, int): The iBeacon major identifier of the beacon that needs to be tracked. Usually used to group beacons, for example for grouping all beacons in the same building.

ibeacon_minor (Optional, int): The iBeacon minor identifier of the beacon that needs to be tracked. Usually used to identify beacons within an iBeacon group.

min_rssi (Optional, int): at which minimum RSSI level would the component report the device be present.

timeout (Optional, Time): The delay after last detecting the device before publishing not present state. The default is 5 minutes.

All other options from Binary Sensor.

Setting Up Devices Section titled “Setting Up Devices”

To set up binary sensors for specific BLE beacons you first have to know which MAC address to track. Most devices show this screen in some settings menu. If you don’t know the MAC address, however, you can use the esp32_ble_tracker hub without any binary sensors attached and read through the logs to see discovered Bluetooth Low Energy devices.

# Example configuration entry for finding # MAC addresses, Service UUIDs, iBeacon UUIDs, and identifiers esp32_ble_tracker : on_ble_advertise : - then : logger : level : VERY_VERBOSE

Using the configuration above, first, you should see a Starting scan... debug message at boot-up. Then, when a BLE device is discovered, you should see messages like Parse Result: together with some information about their MAC address, address type, advertised name, Service UUIDs, iBeacon UUIDs, iBeacon major and minor identifiers, BLE manufacturer ID and data, RSSI, and other data useful for debugging purposes. You can find the official list of manufacturer IDs to help find your device. Note that this is useful only during set-up and a less verbose log level should be specified afterwards. If you don’t see these messages, your device is unfortunately currently not supported.

Please note that devices that show a RANDOM address type in the logs probably use a privacy feature called Resolvable Private Addresses to avoid BLE tracking. Since their MAC-address periodically changes, they can’t be tracked by the MAC address. However, if you know the devices “Identity Resolving Key” (IRK), you can check if the generated private MAC address belongs to the device with the IRK.

There is no support to obtain the key with ESPHome. For now you will have to use one of the options described in the ESPresense project: https://espresense.com/beacons

Alternatively you can: