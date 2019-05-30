ATM90E32 Power Sensor
The
atm90e32 sensor platform allows you to use your ATM90E32 voltage/current and power sensors
(datasheet) with
ESPHome. This sensor is commonly found in CircuitSetup 2 and 6 channel energy meters and the Gelidus Research 2 channel power meter.
Communication with the device is done via an SPI bus, so you need to have an
spi: entry in your configuration
with both
mosi_pin and
miso_pin set.
The ATM90E32 IC can measure up to three AC voltages although typically only one voltage measurement would be used for the mains electricity phase of a household. Three current measurements are read via CT clamps.
The CircuitSetup Split Single Phase Energy Meter can read 2 current channels and 1 (expandable to 2) voltage channel.
The CircuitSetup 6-Channel Energy Meter can read 6 current channels and 2 voltage channels at a time, this board has two ATM90E32 ICs and requires two sensors to be configured in ESPHome.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin CS is connected to. For the 6 channel meter main board, this will always be 5 and 4. For the add-on boards a jumper can be selected for each CS pin, but default to 0 and 16.
-
line_frequency (Required, string): The AC line frequency of the supply voltage. One of
50Hz,
60Hz.
-
id (Optional, ID): Required if using more than one
atm90e32chip with buttons for calibration, reference voltage/current fields, and phase status fields
-
phase_a (Optional): The configuration options for the 1st phase.
-
voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of this phase in volts (RMS). All options from Sensor.
-
current (Optional): Use the current value of this phase in amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
power (Optional): Use the power value on this phase in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
reactive_power (Optional): Use the reactive power value on this phase in VAR. All options from Sensor.
-
apparent_power (Optional): Use the apparent power value on this phase in VA. All options from Sensor.
-
power_factor (Optional): Use the power factor value on this phase. All options from Sensor.
-
phase_angle (Optional): Use the phase angle value on this phase in degrees. All options from Sensor.
-
peak_current (Optional): Use the peak current value on this phase in amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
harmonic_power (Optional): Use the harmonic power value on this phase. All options from Sensor.
-
gain_voltage (Optional, int): Voltage gain value to scale the low voltage AC transformer to household mains feed. Defaults to
7305.
-
gain_ct (Optional, int): CT clamp calibration value for this phase. Defaults to
27961.
-
offset_voltage (Optional, int): The voltage offset obtained using the offset calibration feature when current and voltage are 0 Defaults to
0
-
offset_current (Optional, int): The current offset obtained using the offset calibration feature when current and voltage are 0 Defaults to
0
-
offset_active_power (Optional, int): The active power offset obtained using the power offset calibration feature when current is 0 and a voltage transformer is plugged in and calibrated. Defaults to
0
-
offset_reactive_power (Optional, int): The reactive power offset obtained using the power offset calibration feature when current is 0 and a voltage transformer is plugged in and calibrated. Defaults to
0
-
forward_active_energy (Optional): Use the forward active energy value on this phase in watt-hours. All options from Sensor.
-
reverse_active_energy (Optional): Use the reverse active energy value on this phase in watt-hours. All options from Sensor.
-
-
phase_b (Optional): The configuration options for the 2nd phase. Same options as
phase_a.
-
phase_c (Optional): The configuration options for the 3rd phase. Same options as
phase_a.
-
frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value calculated by the meter. All options from Sensor.
-
peak_current_signed (Optional, boolean): Control the peak current output as signed or absolute. Defaults to
false.
-
chip_temperature (Optional): Use the chip temperature value. All options from Sensor.
-
gain_pga (Optional, string): Increase this when the output of the CT clamp is too low and
gain_ctis maxed out. One of
1X,
2X,
4X. Defaults to
1X, which is suitable for most CT clamps.
-
current_phases (Optional): The number of phases the meter has,
2or,
3The 6 Channel Expandable Energy Meter should be set to
3, and the Split Single Phase meter should be set to
2. Defaults to
3.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
spi_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the SPI Component if you want to use multiple SPI buses.
-
enable_gain_calibration (Optional, boolean): If true this enables gain calibration for voltage,
gain_voltage, and current,
gain_ct, based on the values entered in the corresponding voltage,
reference_voltage, and current,
reference_current, reference fields. With multiple ATM90E32 sensors each one is enabled individually, and it’s buttons are mapped using an id value pair. e.g.
id: chip1when more than one is defined. After running, the values are stored in chip memory and will be available upon reboot and OTA software updates.
-
enable_offset_calibration (Optional, boolean): If true this enables fine grained offset noise 0 level calibration for voltage,
offset_voltage, and current sensors,
offset_current, & power offset for active,
offset_active_power, and reactive power,
offset_reactive_power. Buttons are required to operate the calibration feature. With multiple ATM90E32 sensors each one is enabled individually, and it’s buttons are mapped using an id value pair. e.g.
id: chip1when more than one is defined. After running, the values are stored in chip memory and will be available upson reboot and OTA software updates. Offset calibration can only be performed when all voltage and current inputs are at a 0 value. USB power is recommended. For power offset calibration, only a voltage transformer should be connected.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
Configuration variables:
-
id (Optional, ID): The ID of the
atm90e32sensor defined above. Required if using more than one sensor.
-
phase_status (Optional): Enables per-phase status conditions:
-
phase_a (Optional): Phase A status field. All options from Text Sensor.
Will Report:
-
Over current: Detected when current ≥ 65.53 A.
-
Over voltage / Voltage Sag: Based on the configured
line_frequency. For example:
- At
60Hz(120V expected), sag = <78%, over = >122%.
- At
50Hz(220V expected), sag = <78%, over = >122%.
- At
-
Phase Loss: Indicates if the phase has dropped out.
If no condition is met, the sensor reports
Okay.
-
-
phase_b (Optional): Phase B phase status field. Same options as Phase A
-
phase_c (Optional): Phase C phase status field. Same options as Phase A
-
-
frequency_status (Optional): Reports status based on frequency thresholds.
All options from Text Sensor.
-
For
50Hzsystems:
LOWif frequency ≤ 47Hz
HIGHif frequency ≥ 53Hz
-
-
For
60Hzsystems:
LOWif frequency ≤ 57Hz
HIGHif frequency ≥ 63Hz
-
If the frequency is within the expected range, the output will be
Normal.
-
ButtonSection titled “Button”
Configuration variables:
-
id (Optional, ID): The ID of the
atm90e32sensor defined above. Required if using more than one sensor.
-
run_gain_calibration (Optional): A button to run the gain calibration.
enable_gain_calibrationmust be
True. These values can be permanently stored in
gain_voltageand
gain_ct. All options from Button.
-
clear_gain_calibration (Optional): A button to clear the gain calibration from flash memory and use default values, or values defined under
gain_voltageand
gain_ct. All options from Button.
-
run_offset_calibration (Optional): A button to run the offset calibration.
enable_offset_calibrationmust be
True. These values can be permanently stored in
offset_voltageand
offset_current. All options from Button.
-
clear_offset_calibration (Optional): A button to clear the gain calibration from flash memory and use default values, or values defined under
offset_voltageand
offset_current. All options from Button.
-
run_power_offset_calibration (Optional): A button to run the power offset calibration.
enable_offset_calibrationmust be
True. These values can be permanently stored in
offset_active_powerand
offset_reactive_power. All options from Button.
-
clear_power_offset_calibration (Optional): A button to clear the gain calibration from flash memory and use default values, or values defined under
offset_active_powerand
offset_reactive_power. All options from Button.
NumberSection titled “Number”
number entities can be configured to provide calibration voltage & current reference values at runtime.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Optional, ID): The ID of the
atm90e32sensor defined above. Required if using more than one sensor.
-
reference_voltage (Optional): Fine grained gain calibration of a known voltage that a voltage transformer is connected to. It is used to calculate the value for
gain_voltage. To be used in conjunction with the
run_gain_calibrationbutton.
enable_gain_calibrationmust be
True. Each phase below defaults to
min_value: 100,
max_value: 200,
mode: box,
optimistic: True,
step: 0.1.
-
phase_a (Optional): Phase A reference voltage field. All options from Number
-
phase_b (Optional): Phase B reference voltage field. If not specified, will use the value from
phase_a(CircuitSetup’s 6 channel meter has voltage phases tied together). All options from Number
-
phase_c (Optional): Phase C reference voltage field. If not specified, will use the value from
phase_a(CircuitSetup’s 6 channel meter has voltage phases tied together). All options from Number
-
-
reference_current (Optional): Fine grained gain calibration for a known current of the circuit a CT is measuring. It is used to calculate the value for
gain_ct. To be used in conjunction with the
run_gain_calibrationbutton.
enable_gain_calibrationmust be
True. Each phase below defaults to
min_value: 1,
max_value: 200,
mode: box,
optimistic: True,
step: 0.1.
CalibrationSection titled “Calibration”
To achieve accurate voltage and current readings, it’s recommended to calibrate your voltage transformer and CT clamps. ESPHome supports automatic gain and offset calibration for ATM90E32-based meters.
To use these features, ensure:
enable_gain_calibrationand/or
enable_offset_calibrationare set to
true.
- The appropriate Calibration Buttons and Reference Fields are configured.
- You use reliable reference devices (Kill-A-Watt, multimeter, known load).
The default configuration is designed for:
- Current transformer: SCT-013-000
- Voltage transformer: Jameco Reliapro 9V AC
A load which uses a known amount of current can be used to calibrate. For a more accurate calibration use a Kill-A-Watt meter or a multimeter capable of measuring mains voltage.
VoltageSection titled “Voltage”
Use the expected mains voltage for your region, 110V/230V, use a reliable multimeter, or plug in a Kill-A-Watt and select voltage to obtain your true reference voltage. Input this value into the reference voltage field in Home Assistant’s device page for the meter.
When clicking on Run Gain Calibration, the software does the following calculation:
New gain_voltage = (your voltage reading / ESPHome voltage reading) * existing gain_voltage value
The new voltage gain value is saved to ESP flash memory and applied immediately. You can view the result in the ESPHome logs.
Copy the value into
gain_voltage in your YAML config to persist it across reflashes (OTA updates do not erase flash memory).
Here are common voltage calibrations for the Split Single Energy Meter: For meter ≤ v1.3:
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42080 - 9v AC Transformer - Jameco 112336
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32428 - 12v AC Transformer - Jameco 167151 For meter > v1.4:
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37106 - 9v AC Transformer - Jameco 157041
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38302 - 9v AC Transformer - Jameco 112336
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29462 - 12v AC Transformer - Jameco 167151 For Meters ≥ v1.4 rev.3
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3920 - 9v AC Transformer - Jameco 157041
Here are common voltage calibrations for the Expandable 6 Channel Energy Meter: For meter ≤ v1.2:
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42080 - 9v AC Transformer - Jameco 112336
-
32428 - 12v AC Transformer - Jameco 167151 For meter > v1.3:
-
7305 - 9v AC Transformer - Jameco 157041
CurrentSection titled “Current”
Hook up a current transformer around the hot wire of a known or measured load, like a space heater or hair dryer. Enter this value into the corresponding reference current field in Home Assistant’s device page for the meter. Any reference fields that are left blank will not be calculated.
When clicking on Run Gain Calibration, the software does the following calculation:
New gain_ct = (your current reading / ESPHome current reading) * existing gain_ct value
The new current gain value is saved to ESP flash memory and applied immediately. You can view the result in the ESPHome logs.
Copy the value into
gain_ct in your YAML config to persist it across reflashes (OTA updates do not erase flash memory).
It is possible that the two identical CT current sensors will have different
gain_ct numbers due to variances in manufacturing, although it will be
small. The current calibration can be done once and used on all sensors or
repeated for each one.
Here are common current calibration values for the Split Single Phase Energy Meter when gain_pga is set to
4X :
- 200A/100mA SCT-024: 12597
Here are common current calibration values for the Split Single Phase Energy Meter when gain_pga is set to
2X :
- 20A/25mA SCT-006: 10170
- 100A/50mA SCT-013-000: 25498
- 120A/40mA SCT-016: 39473
- Magnalab 100A: 46539
Here are common current calibrations for the Expandable 6 Channel Energy Meter when gain_pga is set to
1X :
- 20A/25mA SCT-006: 11131
- 30A/1V SCT-013-030: 8650
- 50A/1V SCT-013-050: 15420
- 80A/26.6mA SCT-010: 41996 (note this will saturate at 2^16/10^3 amps)
- 100A/50ma SCT-013-000: 27961
- 120A/40mA: SCT-016: 41880
- 200A/100mA SCT-024: 27518
- 200A/50mA SCT-024: 55036
Active EnergySection titled “Active Energy”
The ATM90E32 chip has a high-precision built-in ability to count the amount of consumed energy on a per-phase basis. For each phase both the Forward and Reverse active energy is counted in watt-hours. Forward Active Energy is used to count consumed energy, whereas Reverse Active Energy is used to count exported energy (e.g. with solar PV installations). The counters are reset every time a given active energy value is read from the ATM90E32 chip.
Current implementation targets users who retrieve the energy values with a regular interval and store them in a time-series-database, e.g. InfluxDB.
Example:
If the power, power_factor, reactive_power, forward_active_energy, or reverse_active_energy configuration variables are used, care must be taken to ensure that the line ATM90E32’s voltage is from the same phase as the current transformer is installed on. This is significant in split-phase or multi phase installations. On a house with 240 split-phase wiring (very common in the US), one simple test is to reverse the orientation of the current transformer on a line. If the power factor doesn’t change sign, it is likely that the voltage fed to the ATM90E32 is from the other phase.
The CircuitSetup Expandable 6 channel board can easily handle this situation by cutting the jumpers JP12/13 to allow a separate VA2 to be input on the J3 pads. Make sure that current taps connected to CT 1-3 are on the phase from which VA is fed (the barrel jack) and the taps connected to CT3-6 are on the phase from which VA2 is fed. See the CicuitSetup repo for more details on this.
If a multi board stack is being used, remember to cut JP12/13 on all boards and to feed VA2 to each board. VA is fed to all boards through the stacking headers. Another detail is that each voltage transformer needs to have the same polarity; getting this backwards will be just like having it on the wrong phase.
Note that the current measurement is the RMS value so is always positive. They only way to determine direction is to look at the power factor. If there are only largely resistive loads and no power sources, (PF almost 1), it is simpler to just create a template sensor that computes power from Irms*Vrms and ignore all these details. On the other hand, one might be surprised how reactive some loads are and the CirciuitSetup designs are able to handle these situations well.
Harmonic PowerSection titled “Harmonic Power”
Harmonic power in AC systems refers to deviations from the ideal sinusoidal waveform, caused by multiples of the fundamental frequency. It results from non-linear loads and can lead to issues like voltage distortion, equipment overheating, and miss operation of protective devices. The ATM90E32 can output advanced harmonic power measurements providing important analysis data for monitoring power anomalies on the bus.
Harmonic Power Example:
Phase AngleSection titled “Phase Angle”
Phase angle in AC systems represents the angular displacement of a sinusoidal waveform from a reference point. It’s a measure of timing difference between voltage and current. Phase angle is crucial for power factor assessment and efficient power transfer. This advanced measurement function is available with an ATM90E32.
Phase Angle Example:
Peak CurrentSection titled “Peak Current”
Peak current in AC systems refers to the maximum value of the alternating current waveform. It signifies the highest magnitude reached during each cycle of the sinusoidal waveform. Peak current is relevant for sizing components and assessing the capacity of electrical equipment in the system. This advanced measurement is available from the ATM90E32. Peak current can be displayed in signed or unsigned format using a boolean parameter which spans all phases. The default is false which is unsigned.
Peak Current Example: