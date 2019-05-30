ST7701S Display Driver

This display driver supports displays with 16 bit parallel interfaces, often referred to as “RGB”. It currently supports the ST7701S chip.

WARNING This component has been made redundant since the ST7701S is now supported by the Mipi Rgb. This component will be removed in a future release.

This driver has been tested with the following displays:

Seeed Sensecap Indicator

Makerfabs 4” display

This component requires an ESP32 (usually an ESP32-S3 because of the number of GPIO pins required) and the use of ESP-IDF. PSRAM is a requirement due to the size of the display buffer.

Sensecap Indicator display

# Example minimal configuration entry display : - platform : st7701s dimensions : width : 480 height : 480 cs_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX de_pin : GPIOXX hsync_pin : GPIOXX vsync_pin : GPIOXX pclk_pin : GPIOXX # Replace XX with the correct pin number data_pins : red : - XX #r1 - XX #r2 - XX #r3 - XX #r4 - XX #r5 green : - XX #g0 - XX #g1 - XX #g2 - XX #g3 - XX #g4 - XX #g5 blue : - XX #b1 - XX #b2 - XX #b3 - XX #b4 - XX #b5

init_sequence (Optional, A list of byte arrays): Specifies the init sequence for the display

(Optional, A list of byte arrays): Specifies the init sequence for the display data_pins ( Required ): A list of pins used for the databus. Specified in 3 groups. red ( Required , Pin Schema): Exactly 5 pin numbers for the red databits, listed from least to most significant bit. green ( Required , Pin Schema): Exactly 6 pin numbers for the green databits, listed from least to most significant bit. blue ( Required , Pin Schema): Exactly 5 pin numbers for the blue databits, listed from least to most significant bit.

( ): A list of pins used for the databus. Specified in 3 groups. de_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The DE pin.

( , Pin Schema): The DE pin. dc_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The DC pin.

(Optional, Pin Schema): The DC pin. pclk_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The PCLK pin.

( , Pin Schema): The PCLK pin. hsync_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The Horizontal sync pin.

( , Pin Schema): The Horizontal sync pin. vsync_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The Vertical sync pin.

( , Pin Schema): The Vertical sync pin. reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.

(Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin. hsync_pulse_width (Optional, int): The horizontal sync pulse width.

(Optional, int): The horizontal sync pulse width. hsync_front_porch (Optional, int): The horizontal front porch length.

(Optional, int): The horizontal front porch length. hsync_back_porch (Optional, int): The horizontal back porch length.

(Optional, int): The horizontal back porch length. vsync_pulse_width (Optional, int): The vertical sync pulse width.

(Optional, int): The vertical sync pulse width. vsync_front_porch (Optional, int): The vertical front porch length.

(Optional, int): The vertical front porch length. vsync_back_porch (Optional, int): The vertical back porch length.

(Optional, int): The vertical back porch length. pclk_frequency (Optional): Set the pixel clock speed. Default is 8MHz.

(Optional): Set the pixel clock speed. Default is 8MHz. pclk_inverted (Optional, bool): If the pclk is active negative (default is True)

(Optional, bool): If the pclk is active negative (default is True) update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s .

(Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to . auto_clear_enabled (Optional, boolean): If the display should be cleared before each update. Defaults to true if a lambda or pages are configured, false otherwise.

(Optional, boolean): If the display should be cleared before each update. Defaults to if a lambda or pages are configured, false otherwise. pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

(Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages. id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. color_order (Optional): Should be one of bgr (default) or rgb .

(Optional): Should be one of (default) or . dimensions ( Required ): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width x height (e.g 320x240 ) or with separate config keys. height ( Required , int): Specifies height of display in pixels. width ( Required , int): Specifies width of display. offset_width (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the x-direction of the display, typically used when an LCD is smaller than the maximum supported by the driver chip. Default is 0 offset_height (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the y-direction of the display. Default is 0.

( ): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width height (e.g ) or with separate config keys. data_rate (Optional): Set the data rate of the SPI interface to the display. One of 80MHz , 40MHz , 20MHz , 10MHz , 5MHz , 2MHz , 1MHz (default), 200kHz , 75kHz or 1kHz .

(Optional): Set the data rate of the SPI interface to the display. One of , , , , , , (default), , or . spi_mode (Optional): Set the mode for the SPI interface to the display. Default is MODE0 but some displays require MODE3 .

(Optional): Set the mode for the SPI interface to the display. Default is but some displays require . invert_colors (Optional): With this boolean option you can invert the display colors. Note some of the displays have this option set automatically to true and can’t be changed.

(Optional): With this boolean option you can invert the display colors. some of the displays have this option set automatically to true and can’t be changed. rotation (Optional): Rotate the display presentation in software. Choose one of 0° , 90° , 180° , or 270° . This option cannot be used with transform .

(Optional): Rotate the display presentation in software. Choose one of , , , or . This option cannot be used with . transform (Optional): Transform the display presentation using hardware. All defaults are false . This option cannot be used with rotation . mirror_x (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the x axis. mirror_y (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the y axis.

(Optional): Transform the display presentation using hardware. All defaults are . This option cannot be used with . lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

Note: To rotate the display in hardware by 180 degrees set both mirror_x and mirror_y to true . The st7701s does not support hardware rotation by 90 or 270.

The horizontal and vertical pulse_width , front_porch and back_porch values are optional, but may require changing for a specific display. Refer to the manufacturer’s sample code for suitable values. These specify timing requirements for the display.

The init_sequence requires a list of elements, one of which may be a single integer selecting a canned init sequence (the default and currently the only sequence is 1), the remainder must be byte arrays providing additional init commands, each consisting of a command byte followed by zero or more data bytes.

A delay may be specified with delay <N>ms

These will be collected and sent to the display via SPI during initialisation.

Seeed Sensecap Indicator Section titled “Seeed Sensecap Indicator”