ST7701S Display Driver
ModelsSection titled “Models”
This display driver supports displays with 16 bit parallel interfaces, often referred to as “RGB”. It currently supports the ST7701S chip.
WARNING
This component has been made redundant since the ST7701S is now supported by the Mipi Rgb. This component will be removed in a future release.
This driver has been tested with the following displays:
- Seeed Sensecap Indicator
- Makerfabs 4” display
This component requires an ESP32 (usually an ESP32-S3 because of the number of GPIO pins required) and the use of ESP-IDF. PSRAM is a requirement due to the size of the display buffer.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- init_sequence (Optional, A list of byte arrays): Specifies the init sequence for the display
- data_pins (Required): A list of pins used for the databus. Specified in 3 groups.
- red (Required, Pin Schema): Exactly 5 pin numbers for the red databits, listed from least to most significant bit.
- green (Required, Pin Schema): Exactly 6 pin numbers for the green databits, listed from least to most significant bit.
- blue (Required, Pin Schema): Exactly 5 pin numbers for the blue databits, listed from least to most significant bit.
- de_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The DE pin.
- dc_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The DC pin.
- pclk_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The PCLK pin.
- hsync_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The Horizontal sync pin.
- vsync_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The Vertical sync pin.
- reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin.
- hsync_pulse_width (Optional, int): The horizontal sync pulse width.
- hsync_front_porch (Optional, int): The horizontal front porch length.
- hsync_back_porch (Optional, int): The horizontal back porch length.
- vsync_pulse_width (Optional, int): The vertical sync pulse width.
- vsync_front_porch (Optional, int): The vertical front porch length.
- vsync_back_porch (Optional, int): The vertical back porch length.
- pclk_frequency (Optional): Set the pixel clock speed. Default is 8MHz.
- pclk_inverted (Optional, bool): If the pclk is active negative (default is True)
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
5s.
- auto_clear_enabled (Optional, boolean): If the display should be cleared before each update. Defaults to
trueif a lambda or pages are configured, false otherwise.
- pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- color_order (Optional): Should be one of
bgr(default) or
rgb.
- dimensions (Required): Dimensions of the screen, specified either as width x height (e.g
320x240) or with separate config keys.
- height (Required, int): Specifies height of display in pixels.
- width (Required, int): Specifies width of display.
- offset_width (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the x-direction of the display, typically used when an LCD is smaller than the maximum supported by the driver chip. Default is 0
- offset_height (Optional, int): Specify an offset for the y-direction of the display. Default is 0.
- data_rate (Optional): Set the data rate of the SPI interface to the display. One of
80MHz,
40MHz,
20MHz,
10MHz,
5MHz,
2MHz,
1MHz(default),
200kHz,
75kHzor
1kHz.
- spi_mode (Optional): Set the mode for the SPI interface to the display. Default is
MODE0but some displays require
MODE3.
- invert_colors (Optional): With this boolean option you can invert the display colors. Note some of the displays have this option set automatically to true and can’t be changed.
- rotation (Optional): Rotate the display presentation in software. Choose one of
0°,
90°,
180°, or
270°. This option cannot be used with
transform.
- transform (Optional): Transform the display presentation using hardware. All defaults are
false. This option cannot be used with
rotation.
- mirror_x (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the x axis.
- mirror_y (Optional, boolean): If true, mirror the y axis.
- lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
Note: To rotate the display in hardware by 180 degrees set both
mirror_x and
mirror_y to
true. The st7701s does not support hardware rotation by 90 or 270.
The horizontal and vertical
pulse_width,
front_porch and
back_porch values are optional, but may require
changing for a specific display. Refer to the manufacturer’s sample code for suitable values. These specify timing
requirements for the display.
The
init_sequence requires a list of elements, one of which may be a single integer selecting a canned init
sequence (the default and currently the only sequence is 1), the remainder must be byte arrays providing additional
init commands, each consisting of a command byte followed by zero or more data bytes.
A delay may be specified with
delay <N>ms
These will be collected and sent to the display via SPI during initialisation.