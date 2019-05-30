Changelog - Version 1.11.0

Release 1.11.0 is here, and it has been a busy few weeks :)

First of all, thank you all for the amazing support on discord, twitter, twitch, etc. Seeing how much people can accomplish with this tool is really inspiring!

ESPHome Rename Completed Section titled “ESPHome Rename Completed”

Back in 1.10.0, it was decided to rename the project from esphomelib to ESPHome. This release has seen massive refactors to allow this rename. Literally thousands of files had to be changed, often with lots of manual action required. Now a rename might not seem too exciting for you the user, but consider this: Lots of ancient code got revised and cleaned up, the ESPHome source got moved to a dedicated Github Organization and many other organizational changes were made which will enable faster feature development.

As an example, ESPHome’s documentation now gets built and served by Netlify, so all documentation contributions will now get a preview of the changes on a preview website.

Installation Methods Changed Section titled “Installation Methods Changed”

Because of this rename, ESPHome’s installation methods have also changed (breaking change!).

Hass.io : The Hass.io addon repository has moved to https://github.com/esphome/hassio, please remove the old addon repository and add the new repository.

pip-based installs : The new installation command is pip install esphome and the esphomeyaml command now is called esphome .

docker-based installs: The docker image has moved to esphome/esphome . So now you need to use docker run --rm -it esphome/esphome livingroom.yaml run . The dashboard view now uses mDNS to show online/offline status of ESPs, so you need to add --net=host for that to work.

All old installation methods will no longer receive updates (and potentially be removed in the future).

Local mDNS Responder Section titled “Local mDNS Responder”

Up until now, many users had to set static IPs for all ESP nodes in order to be able to connect to them. That was not a good user experience and this project is committed to providing the best possible user experience. So now ESPHome bundles its own mDNS responder so static IPs are no longer necessary (ref: esphome#386)! 🎉

Faster Release Cycle Section titled “Faster Release Cycle”

One of the big things that needs to be changed with this project is the release cycle. For one thing there’s all contributions by you the users that potentially have to wait before users can use it. But it also makes releasing small tweaks or fixes much more difficult.

I know I’ve said this before, but I want to move ESPHome to a quicker and more regular release interval. As a start, I’ve set my personal due date for the next release to be in two weeks. Going forward, I want to have a regular release interval of 3 weeks (remind me of this if I forget :)

Also, you might have seen me post a picture of an ESP32 camera integration for ESPHome. Don’t worry, I’ve made that a top priority for the next release, but I’ve hit some road blocks that would have prevented it from working in a stable way for this release (and I needed to finally get this darn release out).

docs: Fix units on the valid frequency values esphome.io#170 by @kwdavidson

esphome: Allow non-pullup pins for dallas esphome#456

core: Turn off light at 0% brightness esphome-core#526

core: HLW8012 don’t count a single pulse as power esphome-core#527

core: Set initial brightness to 0 when turning light on esphome-core#528

core: Allow white value of addressable lights to be controlled independently of brightness esphome-core#529

core: Fix WiFi not connecting to open networks esphome-core#531

esphome: Remove automatic update check esphome#457

esphome: Fix mDNS library added only with OTA esphome#451

docs: Merge dallas component esphome.io#179 by @FrengerH

docs: Correct ultrasonic filter_nan example esphome.io#159 by @apeeters

docs: Cookbook entry for Display component esphome.io#173 by @ahd71

core: Fix light partition src offset esphome-core#525

core: Fix addressable not updating light esphome-core#521

docs: Add Ethernet pin config for olimex esp32-poe board esphome.io#166 by @setola

docs: FAQ: Add description for mDNS support on different subnets esphome.io#169 by @Taigar2015

Template Switches no longer restore their state by default esphome-core#503

Removed heartbeat filter from binary sensors esphome-core#454

optimistic mode for template platforms has been split off into optimistic and assumed_state options esphome-core#455

run_cycles has been removed from deep_sleep esphome#353

Other notable changes Section titled “Other notable changes”

Added GPIO Switch interlocking esphome-core#482

Added light partition platform which allows you to split an addressable light into partitions and combine them esphome-core#501

Added wait_until action esphome-core#508

Added template publish actions, which allow you to manually push a state to a template platform esphome-core#453

Added support for SI7021 sensors (found in Sonoff TH modules) esphome#375

MQTT is no longer compiled into firmwares that do no use it, should save a bit of space esphome-core#430, esphome-core#409

Added use_address option to wifi: which overrides the address ESPHome connects to esphome-core#484

Added display pages, which allow you to have a display that periodically switches between different pages of content esphome-core#507

Added two new IR codecs: IR5 and JVC esphome-core#502, esphome-core#493

Added option to use alternative hardware UART interfaces for logging esphome-core#483

All log strings are stored in flash now, so that saves a few kb of IRAM on ESP8266s esphome-core#432

Fixed ESP8266s with CSE7766 rebooting often

Fixed using MQTT and native API at the same time

Personal information is now automatically redacted from dashboard logs esphome-core#488

esphome: Fix custom components not registered esphome#441

core: Add empty nameable constructors esphome-core#509

core: Fix Nextion “Received unknown filler end bytes” esphome-core#510

core: Fix functional attachInterrupt placed in flash esphome-core#511

esphome: Remove duplicate scrollbar & move scrollbar esphome#443 by @TheZoker

esphome: Remove unnecessary wrapper esphome#444 by @TheZoker

core: Refactor addressable light and fix partition issue esphome-core#512

esphome: Fix MQTT log topic level esphome#445

core: Fix ESP8266 functional interrupts esphome-core#515

esphome: Allow i2c on non-pullup pins esphome#447

esphome: Allow use of arduino core v2.5.0 on ESP8266 esphome#446