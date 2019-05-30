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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Changelog - Version 1.11.0

Completed ​Rename
Home ​Assistant ​Binary ​Sensor
Light ​Partition

Release 1.11.0 is here, and it has been a busy few weeks :)

First of all, thank you all for the amazing support on discord, twitter, twitch, etc. Seeing how much people can accomplish with this tool is really inspiring!

ESPHome Rename Completed

Section titled “ESPHome Rename Completed”

Back in 1.10.0, it was decided to rename the project from esphomelib to ESPHome. This release has seen massive refactors to allow this rename. Literally thousands of files had to be changed, often with lots of manual action required. Now a rename might not seem too exciting for you the user, but consider this: Lots of ancient code got revised and cleaned up, the ESPHome source got moved to a dedicated Github Organization and many other organizational changes were made which will enable faster feature development.

As an example, ESPHome’s documentation now gets built and served by Netlify, so all documentation contributions will now get a preview of the changes on a preview website.

Installation Methods Changed

Section titled “Installation Methods Changed”

Because of this rename, ESPHome’s installation methods have also changed (breaking change!).

  • Hass.io: The Hass.io addon repository has moved to https://github.com/esphome/hassio, please remove the old addon repository and add the new repository.

  • pip-based installs: The new installation command is pip install esphome and the esphomeyaml command now is called esphome.

  • docker-based installs: The docker image has moved to esphome/esphome. So now you need to use docker run --rm -it esphome/esphome livingroom.yaml run. The dashboard view now uses mDNS to show online/offline status of ESPs, so you need to add --net=host for that to work.

All old installation methods will no longer receive updates (and potentially be removed in the future).

Local mDNS Responder

Section titled “Local mDNS Responder”

Up until now, many users had to set static IPs for all ESP nodes in order to be able to connect to them. That was not a good user experience and this project is committed to providing the best possible user experience. So now ESPHome bundles its own mDNS responder so static IPs are no longer necessary (ref: esphome#386)! 🎉

Faster Release Cycle

Section titled “Faster Release Cycle”

One of the big things that needs to be changed with this project is the release cycle. For one thing there’s all contributions by you the users that potentially have to wait before users can use it. But it also makes releasing small tweaks or fixes much more difficult.

I know I’ve said this before, but I want to move ESPHome to a quicker and more regular release interval. As a start, I’ve set my personal due date for the next release to be in two weeks. Going forward, I want to have a regular release interval of 3 weeks (remind me of this if I forget :)

Also, you might have seen me post a picture of an ESP32 camera integration for ESPHome. Don’t worry, I’ve made that a top priority for the next release, but I’ve hit some road blocks that would have prevented it from working in a stable way for this release (and I needed to finally get this darn release out).

Release 1.11.2 - February 26

Section titled “Release 1.11.2 - February 26”

Release 1.11.1 - February 23

Section titled “Release 1.11.1 - February 23”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

  • Template Switches no longer restore their state by default esphome-core#503

  • Removed heartbeat filter from binary sensors esphome-core#454

  • optimistic mode for template platforms has been split off into optimistic and assumed_state options esphome-core#455

  • run_cycles has been removed from deep_sleep esphome#353

Other notable changes

Section titled “Other notable changes”

  • Added GPIO Switch interlocking esphome-core#482

  • Added light partition platform which allows you to split an addressable light into partitions and combine them esphome-core#501

  • Added wait_until action esphome-core#508

  • Added template publish actions, which allow you to manually push a state to a template platform esphome-core#453

  • Added support for SI7021 sensors (found in Sonoff TH modules) esphome#375

  • MQTT is no longer compiled into firmwares that do no use it, should save a bit of space esphome-core#430, esphome-core#409

  • Added use_address option to wifi: which overrides the address ESPHome connects to esphome-core#484

  • Added display pages, which allow you to have a display that periodically switches between different pages of content esphome-core#507

  • Added two new IR codecs: IR5 and JVC esphome-core#502, esphome-core#493

  • Added option to use alternative hardware UART interfaces for logging esphome-core#483

  • All log strings are stored in flash now, so that saves a few kb of IRAM on ESP8266s esphome-core#432

  • Fixed ESP8266s with CSE7766 rebooting often

  • Fixed using MQTT and native API at the same time

  • Personal information is now automatically redacted from dashboard logs esphome-core#488

Beta Fixes

Section titled “Beta Fixes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”