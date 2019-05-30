File
The
file platform of the image component embeds a static image into the firmware at compile
time. The image can come from a file stored alongside your configuration, be downloaded from a URL, or be one of the
freely available Material Design Icons.
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
-
file (Required, string):
-
Local files: The path (relative to where the .yaml file is) of the image file.
-
Material Design Icons: Specify the Material Design Icon id in the format
mdi:icon-name, and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.
-
Material Design Light Icons: Specify the Material Design Light Icon id in the format
mdil:icon-name, and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.
-
Memory Icons: Specify the Memory Icon id in the format
memory:icon-name, and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.
-
Remote files: The URL of the image file, starting with
http://or
https://. The file is downloaded once at compile time.
SVG files are supported for all sources; they are rendered at the size given by
resizeat compile time.
-
-
id (Required, ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the image later in your display code.
-
resize (Optional, string): If set, this will resize the image to fit inside the given dimensions
WIDTHxHEIGHTand preserve the aspect ratio.
-
type (Required): Specifies how to encode image internally.
-
BINARY: Two colors, suitable for 1 color displays or 2 color image in color displays. Uses 1 bit per pixel, 8 pixels per byte. Only
chroma_keytransparency is available.
-
GRAYSCALE: Full scale grey. Uses 8 bits per pixel, 1 pixel per byte.
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RGB565: Lossy RGB color stored. Uses 2 bytes per pixel, 3 with an alpha channel.
-
RGB: Full RGB color stored. Uses 3 bytes per pixel, 4 with an alpha channel.
-
-
transparency (Optional): If set the alpha channel of the input image will be taken into account. The possible values are
opaque(default),
chroma_keyand
alpha_channel. Binary images do not support
alpha_channel. See the discussion on transparency in the image component.
-
invert_alpha (Optional, boolean): Applicable to binary and grayscale only, this will invert the colors, i.e. make black white and vice versa. Useful for e-ink displays. Defaults to
false.
-
dither (Optional): Specifies which dither method used to process the image, only used in GRAYSCALE and BINARY type image. Defaults to
NONE. You can read more about it on the Pillow documentation and on Wikipedia.
NONE: Every pixel converts to its nearest color.
FLOYDSTEINBERG: Uses Floyd-Steinberg dither to approximate the original image luminosity levels.
-
-
byte_order (Optional, string): For RGB565 images, the pixels are converted to 16 bit values. By default these will be stored in little endian byte order (LSB first), but you can override this by setting
byte_orderto
big_endian. Options are
little_endian(default) and
big_endian. Not applicable to other image formats. Images used in displays and LVGL are expected to be in little endian format.
Typed SourcesSection titled “Typed Sources”
Instead of the string shorthand, the
file option also accepts a typed
source: form:
- source (Required, string): One of
local,
web,
mdi,
mdilor
memory.
- path (Required for
local, string): The path (relative to where the .yaml file is) of the image file.
- url (Required for
web, url): The URL to download the image file from.
- icon (Required for
mdi,
mdiland
memory, string): The icon name, without the
mdi:style prefix.