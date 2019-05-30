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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple2026.7.0

File

The file platform of the image component embeds a static image into the firmware at compile time. The image can come from a file stored alongside your configuration, be downloaded from a URL, or be one of the freely available Material Design Icons.

image:
  - platform: file
    file: mdi:alert-outline
    id: alert
    type: GRAYSCALE
    transparency: alpha_channel
    resize: 80x80

Configuration Variables

Section titled “Configuration Variables”

  • file (Required, string):

    • Local files: The path (relative to where the .yaml file is) of the image file.

    • Material Design Icons: Specify the Material Design Icon id in the format mdi:icon-name, and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.

    • Material Design Light Icons: Specify the Material Design Light Icon id in the format mdil:icon-name, and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.

    • Memory Icons: Specify the Memory Icon id in the format memory:icon-name, and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.

    • Remote files: The URL of the image file, starting with http:// or https://. The file is downloaded once at compile time.

    SVG files are supported for all sources; they are rendered at the size given by resize at compile time.

  • id (Required, ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the image later in your display code.

  • resize (Optional, string): If set, this will resize the image to fit inside the given dimensions WIDTHxHEIGHT and preserve the aspect ratio.

  • type (Required): Specifies how to encode image internally.

    • BINARY : Two colors, suitable for 1 color displays or 2 color image in color displays. Uses 1 bit per pixel, 8 pixels per byte. Only chroma_key transparency is available.

    • GRAYSCALE : Full scale grey. Uses 8 bits per pixel, 1 pixel per byte.

    • RGB565 : Lossy RGB color stored. Uses 2 bytes per pixel, 3 with an alpha channel.

    • RGB : Full RGB color stored. Uses 3 bytes per pixel, 4 with an alpha channel.

  • transparency (Optional): If set the alpha channel of the input image will be taken into account. The possible values are opaque (default), chroma_key and alpha_channel. Binary images do not support alpha_channel. See the discussion on transparency in the image component.

  • invert_alpha (Optional, boolean): Applicable to binary and grayscale only, this will invert the colors, i.e. make black white and vice versa. Useful for e-ink displays. Defaults to false.

  • dither (Optional): Specifies which dither method used to process the image, only used in GRAYSCALE and BINARY type image. Defaults to NONE. You can read more about it on the Pillow documentation and on Wikipedia.

    • NONE : Every pixel converts to its nearest color.
    • FLOYDSTEINBERG : Uses Floyd-Steinberg dither to approximate the original image luminosity levels.

  • byte_order (Optional, string): For RGB565 images, the pixels are converted to 16 bit values. By default these will be stored in little endian byte order (LSB first), but you can override this by setting byte_order to big_endian. Options are little_endian (default) and big_endian. Not applicable to other image formats. Images used in displays and LVGL are expected to be in little endian format.

Typed Sources

Section titled “Typed Sources”

Instead of the string shorthand, the file option also accepts a typed source: form:

image:
  - platform: file
    id: local_image
    file:
      source: local
      path: "image.png"
    type: RGB565


  - platform: file
    id: web_image
    file:
      source: web
      url: "https://media.esphome.io/logo/logo.png"
    type: RGB565


  - platform: file
    id: alert_icon
    file:
      source: mdi
      icon: alert-outline
    type: BINARY
  • source (Required, string): One of local, web, mdi, mdil or memory.
  • path (Required for local, string): The path (relative to where the .yaml file is) of the image file.
  • url (Required for web, url): The URL to download the image file from.
  • icon (Required for mdi, mdil and memory, string): The icon name, without the mdi: style prefix.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”