The file platform of the image component embeds a static image into the firmware at compile time. The image can come from a file stored alongside your configuration, be downloaded from a URL, or be one of the freely available Material Design Icons.

file (Required, string): Local files : The path (relative to where the .yaml file is) of the image file.

Material Design Icons : Specify the Material Design Icon id in the format mdi:icon-name , and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.

Material Design Light Icons : Specify the Material Design Light Icon id in the format mdil:icon-name , and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.

Memory Icons : Specify the Memory Icon id in the format memory:icon-name , and that icon will automatically be downloaded and added to the configuration.

Remote files: The URL of the image file, starting with http:// or https:// . The file is downloaded once at compile time. SVG files are supported for all sources; they are rendered at the size given by resize at compile time.

id (Required, ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the image later in your display code.

resize (Optional, string): If set, this will resize the image to fit inside the given dimensions WIDTHxHEIGHT and preserve the aspect ratio.

type (Required): Specifies how to encode image internally. BINARY : Two colors, suitable for 1 color displays or 2 color image in color displays. Uses 1 bit per pixel, 8 pixels per byte. Only chroma_key transparency is available.

GRAYSCALE : Full scale grey. Uses 8 bits per pixel, 1 pixel per byte.

RGB565 : Lossy RGB color stored. Uses 2 bytes per pixel, 3 with an alpha channel.

RGB : Full RGB color stored. Uses 3 bytes per pixel, 4 with an alpha channel.

transparency (Optional): If set the alpha channel of the input image will be taken into account. The possible values are opaque (default), chroma_key and alpha_channel . Binary images do not support alpha_channel . See the discussion on transparency in the image component.

invert_alpha (Optional, boolean): Applicable to binary and grayscale only, this will invert the colors, i.e. make black white and vice versa. Useful for e-ink displays. Defaults to false .

dither (Optional): Specifies which dither method used to process the image, only used in GRAYSCALE and BINARY type image. Defaults to NONE . You can read more about it on the Pillow documentation and on Wikipedia. NONE : Every pixel converts to its nearest color.

: Every pixel converts to its nearest color. FLOYDSTEINBERG : Uses Floyd-Steinberg dither to approximate the original image luminosity levels.