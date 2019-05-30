Nordic UART Service (NUS)

The BLE NUS component provides a Bluetooth Low Energy UART interface based on the Nordic UART Service. It can be used to stream logs or enable custom bidirectional communication with ESPHome.

# Example configuration entry ble_nus : type : logs

type (Optional, string): Mode of operation. One of logs or uart . logs streams ESPHome logs. uart provides bi-directional communication. Defaults to logs .

(Optional, string): Mode of operation. One of or . streams ESPHome logs. provides bi-directional communication. Defaults to . rx_buffer_size (Optional, int): Size of the receive buffer in bytes. Range: 160-8192. Defaults to 512 . Valid only for mode uart .

(Optional, int): Size of the receive buffer in bytes. Range: 160-8192. Defaults to . Valid only for mode . tx_buffer_size (Optional, int): Size of the transmit buffer in bytes. Range: 160-8192. Defaults to 512 .

(Optional, int): Size of the transmit buffer in bytes. Range: 160-8192. Defaults to . debug (Optional, mapping): Options for debugging communication on the UART hub, see Debugging.

To connect and view logs from the device over BLE:

Terminal window esphome logs d.yaml --device BLE

Or connect to a specific BLE address:

Terminal window esphome logs d.yaml --device 00:11:22:33:44:55