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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Nordic UART Service (NUS)

The BLE NUS component provides a Bluetooth Low Energy UART interface based on the Nordic UART Service. It can be used to stream logs or enable custom bidirectional communication with ESPHome.

# Example configuration entry
ble_nus:
  type: logs

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • type (Optional, string): Mode of operation. One of logs or uart. logs streams ESPHome logs. uart provides bi-directional communication. Defaults to logs.
  • rx_buffer_size (Optional, int): Size of the receive buffer in bytes. Range: 160-8192. Defaults to 512. Valid only for mode uart.
  • tx_buffer_size (Optional, int): Size of the transmit buffer in bytes. Range: 160-8192. Defaults to 512.
  • debug (Optional, mapping): Options for debugging communication on the UART hub, see Debugging.

Usage

Section titled “Usage”

To connect and view logs from the device over BLE:

Terminal window
esphome logs d.yaml --device BLE

Or connect to a specific BLE address:

Terminal window
esphome logs d.yaml --device 00:11:22:33:44:55

uart can be used with python BLE Serial

See Also

Section titled “See Also”