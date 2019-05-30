Nordic UART Service (NUS)
The BLE NUS component provides a Bluetooth Low Energy UART interface based on the Nordic UART Service. It can be used to stream logs or enable custom bidirectional communication with ESPHome.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- type (Optional, string): Mode of operation. One of
logsor
uart.
logsstreams ESPHome logs.
uartprovides bi-directional communication. Defaults to
logs.
- rx_buffer_size (Optional, int): Size of the receive buffer in bytes. Range: 160-8192. Defaults to
512. Valid only for mode
uart.
- tx_buffer_size (Optional, int): Size of the transmit buffer in bytes. Range: 160-8192. Defaults to
512.
- debug (Optional, mapping): Options for debugging communication on the UART hub, see Debugging.
To connect and view logs from the device over BLE:
Or connect to a specific BLE address:
uart can be used with python BLE Serial