ESP32 RMT LED Strip
This is a component using the ESP32 RMT peripheral to drive most addressable LED strips.
NOTE
The ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C61 do not have RMT hardware and are not supported by this component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin for the data line of the light.
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num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs in the strip.
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chipset (Optional, enum): The name of the chipset used; determines signal timing. Not required if specifying the timings manually.
WS2811
WS2812
SK6812
APA106
SM16703
-
-
rgb_order (Required, string): The RGB order of the strip.
RGB
RBG
GRB
GBR
BGR
BRG
-
-
is_rgbw (Optional, boolean): Set to
trueif the strip is RGBW. Defaults to
false.
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is_wrgb (Optional, boolean): Set to
trueif the strip is WRGB. Defaults to
false.
-
max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example,
16mswill limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to sending commands as quickly as changes are made to the lights.
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use_psram (Optional, boolean): Set to
falseto force internal RAM allocation even if you have the PSRAM component enabled. This can be useful if you’re experiencing issues like flickering with your leds strip. Defaults to
true.
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rmt_symbols (Optional, int): When
use_dmais enabled, this sets the size of the driver’s internal DMA buffer. When DMA is disabled, it specifies how much RMT memory is allocated to the component. RMT memory is shared across all components and should be allocated in multiples of the block size. On the
ESP32and
ESP32-S2variants, RMT memory is shared between RX and TX components. On other variants, RX and TX have dedicated RMT memory.
|ESP32 Variant
|Available Memory
|Block Size
|ESP32
|512 symbols
|64 symbols
|ESP32-C3
|96 symbols
|48 symbols
|ESP32-C5
|96 symbols
|48 symbols
|ESP32-C6
|96 symbols
|48 symbols
|ESP32-H2
|96 symbols
|48 symbols
|ESP32-P4
|192 symbols
|48 symbols
|ESP32-S2
|256 symbols
|64 symbols
|ESP32-S3
|192 symbols
|48 symbols
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use_dma (Optional, boolean): Enable DMA on variants that support it. If enabled
rmt_symbolscontrols the DMA buffer size and can be set to a large value.
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All other options from Light.
Manual TimingsSection titled “Manual Timings”
These can be used if you know the timings and your chipset is not set above. If you have a new specific chipset, please consider adding support to the codebase and add it to the list above.
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bit0_high (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line high for a
0bit.
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bit0_low (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line low for a
0bit.
-
bit1_high (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line high for a
1bit.
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bit1_low (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line low for a
1bit.
-
reset_high (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line high after writing the state. Defaults to
0 us.
-
reset_low (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line low after writing the state. Defaults to
0 us.