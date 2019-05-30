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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESP32 RMT LED Strip

This is a component using the ESP32 RMT peripheral to drive most addressable LED strips.

NOTE

The ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C61 do not have RMT hardware and are not supported by this component.

light:
  - platform: esp32_rmt_led_strip
    rgb_order: GRB
    pin: GPIOXX
    num_leds: 30
    chipset: ws2812
    name: "My Light"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin for the data line of the light.

  • num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs in the strip.

  • chipset (Optional, enum): The name of the chipset used; determines signal timing. Not required if specifying the timings manually.

    • WS2811
    • WS2812
    • SK6812
    • APA106
    • SM16703

  • rgb_order (Required, string): The RGB order of the strip.

    • RGB
    • RBG
    • GRB
    • GBR
    • BGR
    • BRG

  • is_rgbw (Optional, boolean): Set to true if the strip is RGBW. Defaults to false.

  • is_wrgb (Optional, boolean): Set to true if the strip is WRGB. Defaults to false.

  • max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example, 16ms will limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to sending commands as quickly as changes are made to the lights.

  • use_psram (Optional, boolean): Set to false to force internal RAM allocation even if you have the PSRAM component enabled. This can be useful if you’re experiencing issues like flickering with your leds strip. Defaults to true.

  • rmt_symbols (Optional, int): When use_dma is enabled, this sets the size of the driver’s internal DMA buffer. When DMA is disabled, it specifies how much RMT memory is allocated to the component. RMT memory is shared across all components and should be allocated in multiples of the block size. On the ESP32 and ESP32-S2 variants, RMT memory is shared between RX and TX components. On other variants, RX and TX have dedicated RMT memory.

ESP32 VariantAvailable MemoryBlock Size
ESP32512 symbols64 symbols
ESP32-C396 symbols48 symbols
ESP32-C596 symbols48 symbols
ESP32-C696 symbols48 symbols
ESP32-H296 symbols48 symbols
ESP32-P4192 symbols48 symbols
ESP32-S2256 symbols64 symbols
ESP32-S3192 symbols48 symbols

  • use_dma (Optional, boolean): Enable DMA on variants that support it. If enabled rmt_symbols controls the DMA buffer size and can be set to a large value.

  • All other options from Light.

Manual Timings

Section titled “Manual Timings”

These can be used if you know the timings and your chipset is not set above. If you have a new specific chipset, please consider adding support to the codebase and add it to the list above.

  • bit0_high (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line high for a 0 bit.

  • bit0_low (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line low for a 0 bit.

  • bit1_high (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line high for a 1 bit.

  • bit1_low (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line low for a 1 bit.

  • reset_high (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line high after writing the state. Defaults to 0 us.

  • reset_low (Optional, Time): The time to hold the data line low after writing the state. Defaults to 0 us.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”