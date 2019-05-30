This is a component using the ESP32 RMT peripheral to drive most addressable LED strips.

NOTE The ESP32-C2 and ESP32-C61 do not have RMT hardware and are not supported by this component.

light : - platform : esp32_rmt_led_strip rgb_order : GRB pin : GPIOXX num_leds : 30 chipset : ws2812 name : " My Light "

pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin for the data line of the light.

num_leds ( Required , int): The number of LEDs in the strip.

chipset (Optional, enum): The name of the chipset used; determines signal timing. Not required if specifying the timings manually. WS2811 WS2812 SK6812 APA106 SM16703

rgb_order ( Required , string): The RGB order of the strip. RGB RBG GRB GBR BGR BRG

is_rgbw (Optional, boolean): Set to true if the strip is RGBW. Defaults to false .

is_wrgb (Optional, boolean): Set to true if the strip is WRGB. Defaults to false .

max_refresh_rate (Optional, Time): A time interval used to limit the number of commands a light can handle per second. For example, 16ms will limit the light to a refresh rate of about 60Hz. Defaults to sending commands as quickly as changes are made to the lights.

use_psram (Optional, boolean): Set to false to force internal RAM allocation even if you have the PSRAM component enabled. This can be useful if you’re experiencing issues like flickering with your leds strip. Defaults to true .

rmt_symbols (Optional, int): When use_dma is enabled, this sets the size of the driver’s internal DMA buffer. When DMA is disabled, it specifies how much RMT memory is allocated to the component. RMT memory is shared across all components and should be allocated in multiples of the block size. On the ESP32 and ESP32-S2 variants, RMT memory is shared between RX and TX components. On other variants, RX and TX have dedicated RMT memory.

ESP32 Variant Available Memory Block Size ESP32 512 symbols 64 symbols ESP32-C3 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-C5 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-C6 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-H2 96 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-P4 192 symbols 48 symbols ESP32-S2 256 symbols 64 symbols ESP32-S3 192 symbols 48 symbols

use_dma (Optional, boolean): Enable DMA on variants that support it. If enabled rmt_symbols controls the DMA buffer size and can be set to a large value.

All other options from Light.

These can be used if you know the timings and your chipset is not set above. If you have a new specific chipset, please consider adding support to the codebase and add it to the list above.