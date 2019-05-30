OpenThread Component
Thread is a low-power mesh networking standard for IoT devices. The low-power aspect is important for battery-powered smart home devices. However, it’s also low-bandwidth, making it ideal for applications that don’t send a lot of data, like switches or motion sensors.
Thread uses the same RF technology as Zigbee (IEEE 802.15.4), but provides IPv6 connectivity similar to Wi-Fi. Unlike Zigbee, Thread by itself does not allow controlling devices: It is just a communication protocol. To control the Thread devices, a higher-level protocol is required: Matter or Apple HomeKit or ESPHome API.
This component allows ESPHome nodes to communicate with Home Assistant over a Thread network. It permits sending sensor state to Home Assistant and receiving Over-the-Air Updates (OTA). This OpenThread component relies on OpenThread which is an open-source implementation of Thread.
NOTE
You will need a Thread border router to connect your node to a Thread network. The border router adapts IPv6 packets on your Home Assistant network to 6LoWPAN packets on your Thread network, allowing communication across both networks.
This component requires an ESP32 (ESP32-C5, ESP32-C6, or ESP32-H2 because they have Thread radio chip) and the use of ESP-IDF.
Full ConfigurationSection titled “Full Configuration”
This example show how to configure Thread Dataset for a node.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- device_type (Optional, enum): OpenThread Device Type, either
FTDor
MTD. Defaults to
FTD.
- channel (Optional, int): Channel number from 11 to 26
- network_name (Optional, string): A human-readable Network Name
- network_key (Optional, string): OpenThread network key
- pan_id (Optional, string): 2-byte Personal Area Network ID (PAN ID)
- ext_pan_id (Optional, string): 8-byte Extended Personal Area Network ID (XPAN ID)
- pskc (Optional, string): PSKc is used to authenticate an external Thread Commissioner to a Thread network
- mesh_local_prefix (Optional, ipv6network): Used to build Mesh-Local IPv6 addresses (ML-EIDs), which are unique to each Thread device within the network partition
- force_dataset (Optional, bool): Forces ESPHome configuration to override any previously stored OpenThread
network dataset on the device, ensuring configured parameters are always applied at startup. Defaults to
false
- use_address (Optional, string): Manually override what address to use to connect to the ESP. Defaults to auto-generated value.
- poll_period (Optional, Time): When Poll_Period is set on an MTD device, the parent router will enqueue any messages and wait for the child to submit a poll data request
NOTE
esphome.ota does not work when poll_period > 0, instead use http_request.ota, timeout and watchdog_timeout need to be tested to find the correct values. Values greater than 100sec may be required.
- output_power (Optional, integer): The amount of TX power for the Thread 802.15.4 radio in dBm.
Range depends on the chip variant: ESP32-C5/C6 from
-15dBmto
20dBm, ESP32-H2 from
-24dBmto
20dBm. Defaults to the platform default (typically
0dBm). Ensure the configured value complies with local regulatory limits.
Dataset TLV ConfigurationSection titled “Dataset TLV Configuration”
It is also possible to supply the entire dataset TLVs from the Thread information in Home Assistant and the individual values will be automatically extracted from it.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- tlv (Optional, string): dataset TLVs from the Thread information in Home Assistant
OpenThread Device TypeSection titled “OpenThread Device Type”
See https://openthread.io/guides/thread-primer/node-roles-and-types
- FTD - Full Thread Device, sets CONFIG_OPENTHREAD_FTD, observed behavior is that this enables a REED (Router Eligible End Device) and can be promoted to a Router.
- MTD - Minimal Thread Device, sets CONFIG_OPENTHREAD_MTD, cannot be promoted to Router. Switching back from MTD to FTD will not result in a REED unless Non Volatile Storage (NVS) is cleared.
Sleepy End Device (SED)Section titled “Sleepy End Device (SED)”
The Poll Period makes the device behave as a SED. Follow on work is needed utilizing Power Management and/or Light Sleep capability in esp-idf. If the device is always awake, the API timeout is 60 seconds, so a ping request will force interaction with the parent when the poll period is greater than 60 seconds.
OpenThread ESP-IDF LoggingSection titled “OpenThread ESP-IDF Logging”
The OpenThread log level is controlled by the
log_level setting in the ESP-IDF framework configuration.
The ESP-IDF log levels are mapped to OpenThread log levels as follows:
|ESP-IDF Level
|OpenThread Level
|NONE
|NONE
|ERROR
|CRIT
|WARN
|WARN
|INFO
|NOTE
|DEBUG
|INFO
|VERBOSE
|DEBG