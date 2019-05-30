Thread is a low-power mesh networking standard for IoT devices. The low-power aspect is important for battery-powered smart home devices. However, it’s also low-bandwidth, making it ideal for applications that don’t send a lot of data, like switches or motion sensors.

Thread uses the same RF technology as Zigbee (IEEE 802.15.4), but provides IPv6 connectivity similar to Wi-Fi. Unlike Zigbee, Thread by itself does not allow controlling devices: It is just a communication protocol. To control the Thread devices, a higher-level protocol is required: Matter or Apple HomeKit or ESPHome API.

This component allows ESPHome nodes to communicate with Home Assistant over a Thread network. It permits sending sensor state to Home Assistant and receiving Over-the-Air Updates (OTA). This OpenThread component relies on OpenThread which is an open-source implementation of Thread.

NOTE You will need a Thread border router to connect your node to a Thread network. The border router adapts IPv6 packets on your Home Assistant network to 6LoWPAN packets on your Thread network, allowing communication across both networks.

This component requires an ESP32 (ESP32-C5, ESP32-C6, or ESP32-H2 because they have Thread radio chip) and the use of ESP-IDF.

# Example ESP-IDF configuration for ESP32-C6-DevKitM-1 board esp32 : board : esp32-c6-devkitm-1 framework : type : esp-idf

This example show how to configure Thread Dataset for a node.

# Example OpenThread component configuration network : enable_ipv6 : true openthread : device_type : FTD channel : 13 network_name : OpenThread-8f28 network_key : 0xdfd34f0f05cad978ec4e32b0413038ff pan_id : 0x8f28 ext_pan_id : 0xd63e8e3e495ebbc3 pskc : 0xc23a76e98f1a6483639b1ac1271e2e27 mesh_local_prefix : fd53:145f:ed22:ad81::/64 force_dataset : true

device_type (Optional, enum): OpenThread Device Type, either FTD or MTD . Defaults to FTD .

(Optional, enum): OpenThread Device Type, either or . Defaults to . channel (Optional, int): Channel number from 11 to 26

(Optional, int): Channel number from 11 to 26 network_name (Optional, string): A human-readable Network Name

(Optional, string): A human-readable Network Name network_key (Optional, string): OpenThread network key

(Optional, string): OpenThread network key pan_id (Optional, string): 2-byte Personal Area Network ID (PAN ID)

(Optional, string): 2-byte Personal Area Network ID (PAN ID) ext_pan_id (Optional, string): 8-byte Extended Personal Area Network ID (XPAN ID)

(Optional, string): 8-byte Extended Personal Area Network ID (XPAN ID) pskc (Optional, string): PSKc is used to authenticate an external Thread Commissioner to a Thread network

(Optional, string): PSKc is used to authenticate an external Thread Commissioner to a Thread network mesh_local_prefix (Optional, ipv6network): Used to build Mesh-Local IPv6 addresses (ML-EIDs), which are unique to each Thread device within the network partition

(Optional, ipv6network): Used to build Mesh-Local IPv6 addresses (ML-EIDs), which are unique to each Thread device within the network partition force_dataset (Optional, bool): Forces ESPHome configuration to override any previously stored OpenThread network dataset on the device, ensuring configured parameters are always applied at startup. Defaults to false

(Optional, bool): Forces ESPHome configuration to override any previously stored OpenThread network dataset on the device, ensuring configured parameters are always applied at startup. Defaults to use_address (Optional, string): Manually override what address to use to connect to the ESP. Defaults to auto-generated value.

(Optional, string): Manually override what address to use to connect to the ESP. Defaults to auto-generated value. poll_period (Optional, Time): When Poll_Period is set on an MTD device, the parent router will enqueue any messages and wait for the child to submit a poll data request

NOTE esphome.ota does not work when poll_period > 0, instead use http_request.ota, timeout and watchdog_timeout need to be tested to find the correct values. Values greater than 100sec may be required.

output_power (Optional, integer): The amount of TX power for the Thread 802.15.4 radio in dBm. Range depends on the chip variant: ESP32-C5/C6 from -15dBm to 20dBm , ESP32-H2 from -24dBm to 20dBm . Defaults to the platform default (typically 0dBm ). Ensure the configured value complies with local regulatory limits.

Dataset TLV Configuration Section titled “Dataset TLV Configuration”

It is also possible to supply the entire dataset TLVs from the Thread information in Home Assistant and the individual values will be automatically extracted from it.

# Example OpenThread TLV value from the Thread information in Home Assistant openthread : tlv : 0e080000000000010000000300001035060004001fffe00208e227ac6a7f24052f0708fdb753eb517cb4d3051062b2442a928d9ea3b947a1618fc4085a030f4f70656e5468726561642d393837330102987304105330d857354330133c05e1fd7ae81a910c0402a0f7f8

tlv (Optional, string): dataset TLVs from the Thread information in Home Assistant

OpenThread Device Type Section titled “OpenThread Device Type”

See https://openthread.io/guides/thread-primer/node-roles-and-types

FTD - Full Thread Device, sets CONFIG_OPENTHREAD_FTD, observed behavior is that this enables a REED (Router Eligible End Device) and can be promoted to a Router.

- Full Thread Device, sets CONFIG_OPENTHREAD_FTD, observed behavior is that this enables a REED (Router Eligible End Device) and can be promoted to a Router. MTD - Minimal Thread Device, sets CONFIG_OPENTHREAD_MTD, cannot be promoted to Router. Switching back from MTD to FTD will not result in a REED unless Non Volatile Storage (NVS) is cleared.

Sleepy End Device (SED) Section titled “Sleepy End Device (SED)”

The Poll Period makes the device behave as a SED. Follow on work is needed utilizing Power Management and/or Light Sleep capability in esp-idf. If the device is always awake, the API timeout is 60 seconds, so a ping request will force interaction with the parent when the poll period is greater than 60 seconds.

The OpenThread log level is controlled by the log_level setting in the ESP-IDF framework configuration. The ESP-IDF log levels are mapped to OpenThread log levels as follows:

ESP-IDF Level OpenThread Level NONE NONE ERROR CRIT WARN WARN INFO NOTE DEBUG INFO VERBOSE DEBG