ESPHome 2022.3.0 - 16th March 2022

This release sets the minimum Python version to 3.8. Please upgrade your local python if you are unable to update further.

Thanks to @wilberforce for doing a massive bunch of work on giving new life to the frontend of the webserver.

Fix WDT reset during dallas search algorithm esphome#3293 by @wysiwyng

Webserver utilize Component Iterator to not overload eventstream esphome#3310 by @jesserockz

Reserve less memory for json esphome#3289 by @jesserockz

Add small delay before setting up app in safe mode esphome#3323 by @jesserockz

Actually increase request memory for json parsing esphome#3331 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

support for waveshare 7.50in-hd-b esphome#3239 by @Michanord (new-feature)

Add optional display page for touchscreen binary sensors esphome#3247 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Analog threshold esphome#3190 by @ianchi (new-integration)

Add sensor support: MAX44009 esphome#3125 by @berfenger (new-integration)

Add copy integration esphome#3241 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)

Add support for MPU-6886 esphome#3183 by @fabaff (new-integration)

Add device support: MCP4728 esphome#3174 by @berfenger (new-integration)

Add sensor support: Honeywell ABP (SPI version) esphome#3164 by @RubyBailey (new-integration)

Add Mopeka BLE and Mopeka Pro Check BLE Sensor esphome#2618 by @spbrogan (new-integration)

Raise minimum python version to 3.8 esphome#3176 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Add class as first positional arg to sensor_schema esphome#3216 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

BH1750 dynamically calculate options esphome#3214 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)

Add optimistic config flag to modbus select. esphome#3267 by @stegm

Add helper overloads for hex print 16-bit esphome#3297 by @jesserockz

Allow custom register type for modbus number esphome#3202 by @jesserockz

Webserver v2 esphome#2688 by @wilberforce (notable-change)