ESPHome 2022.3.0 - 16th March 2022
Python 3.8 MinimumSection titled “Python 3.8 Minimum”
This release sets the minimum Python version to 3.8. Please upgrade your local python if you are unable to update further.
WebserverSection titled “Webserver”
Thanks to @wilberforce for doing a massive bunch of work on giving new life to the frontend of the webserver.
Release 2022.3.1 - March 23Section titled “Release 2022.3.1 - March 23”
- Fix WDT reset during dallas search algorithm esphome#3293 by @wysiwyng
- Webserver utilize Component Iterator to not overload eventstream esphome#3310 by @jesserockz
- Reserve less memory for json esphome#3289 by @jesserockz
- Add small delay before setting up app in safe mode esphome#3323 by @jesserockz
Release 2022.3.2 - March 30Section titled “Release 2022.3.2 - March 30”
- Actually increase request memory for json parsing esphome#3331 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- support for waveshare 7.50in-hd-b esphome#3239 by @Michanord (new-feature)
- Add optional display page for touchscreen binary sensors esphome#3247 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Analog threshold esphome#3190 by @ianchi (new-integration)
- Add sensor support: MAX44009 esphome#3125 by @berfenger (new-integration)
- Add copy integration esphome#3241 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)
- Add support for MPU-6886 esphome#3183 by @fabaff (new-integration)
- Add device support: MCP4728 esphome#3174 by @berfenger (new-integration)
- Add sensor support: Honeywell ABP (SPI version) esphome#3164 by @RubyBailey (new-integration)
- Add Mopeka BLE and Mopeka Pro Check BLE Sensor esphome#2618 by @spbrogan (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Raise minimum python version to 3.8 esphome#3176 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Add class as first positional arg to sensor_schema esphome#3216 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- BH1750 dynamically calculate options esphome#3214 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Add optimistic config flag to modbus select. esphome#3267 by @stegm
- Add helper overloads for hex print 16-bit esphome#3297 by @jesserockz
- Allow custom register type for modbus number esphome#3202 by @jesserockz
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- Webserver v2 esphome#2688 by @wilberforce (notable-change)
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Remove unused obj attribute from AssignmentExpression esphome#3145 by @OttoWinter
- Remove spurious Zeroconf instance from api client esphome#3143 by @OttoWinter
- Raise minimum python version to 3.8 esphome#3176 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Improve dallas timing esphome#3181 by @OttoWinter
- Bump pytest-asyncio from 0.18.0 to 0.18.1 esphome#3187 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest from 7.0.0 to 7.0.1 esphome#3189 by @dependabot[bot]
- add sim800l diagnostics esphome#3136 by @glmnet
- Docker move deps install into base esphome#3207 by @OttoWinter
- Remove redundant name from binary_sensor constructor esphome#3213 by @jesserockz
- ESP8266 early init for pins esphome#3144 by @OttoWinter
- CAN bus: read all queued messages esphome#3194 by @felixstorm
- CAN bus: support bit mask for on_frame can_id esphome#3196 by @felixstorm
- Simplify captive portal to compressed single page esphome#2872 by @wilberforce
- HttpRequestComponent::get_string - avoid copy esphome#2988 by @roitagar
- Docker ha-addon switch to nginx-light esphome#3218 by @OttoWinter
- Analog threshold esphome#3190 by @ianchi (new-integration)
- Fix pm1006 polling component definition esphome#3210 by @mipa87
- Add class as first positional arg to sensor_schema esphome#3216 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Binary Sensor codegen tidyup esphome#3217 by @jesserockz
- Read all cell voltages from DalyBMS esphome#3203 by @zigman79
- Remote magiquest protocol esphome#2963 by @ImSorryButWho
- Implement text_sensor based on ble_client esphome#3079 by @ashald
- Add sensor support: MAX44009 esphome#3125 by @berfenger (new-integration)
- Fix for api disconnect detection. esphome#2909 by @peter-valkov
- [miscale] Add flag to clear last impedance reading if the newly received reading only contains weight esphome#3132 by @mknjc
- Add ESP32 variant config validator function esphome#3088 by @oxan
- Fix warning in test1.yaml esphome#3228 by @OttoWinter
- Lint trailing whitespace esphome#3230 by @OttoWinter
- Add ESP32C3 and ESP32S2 support to dashboard esphome#3152 by @OttoWinter
- BH1750 dynamically calculate options esphome#3214 by @OttoWinter (breaking-change)
- Bump esphome-dashboard from 20220209.0 to 20220219.0 esphome#3231 by @OttoWinter
- Add copy integration esphome#3241 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)
- Button code cleanup esphome#3242 by @OttoWinter
- Pulse meter internal filter mode esphome#3082 by @cstaahl
- Add support for MPU-6886 esphome#3183 by @fabaff (new-integration)
- light: add RESTORE_AND_OFF/RESTORE_AND_ON LightRestoreMode esphome#3238 by @Niorix
- Implement send_first_at for exponential_moving_average esphome#3240 by @EdJoPaTo
- Add device support: MCP4728 esphome#3174 by @berfenger (new-integration)
- support for waveshare 7.50in-hd-b esphome#3239 by @Michanord (new-feature)
- Fix template button after abstract press_action esphome#3250 by @jesserockz
- Store platform as uppercase esphome#3251 by @jesserockz
- Add sensor support: Honeywell ABP (SPI version) esphome#3164 by @RubyBailey (new-integration)
- Add optional display page for touchscreen binary sensors esphome#3247 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Add Mopeka BLE and Mopeka Pro Check BLE Sensor esphome#2618 by @spbrogan (new-integration)
- Remove stray define esphome#3260 by @jesserockz
- Webserver v2 esphome#2688 by @wilberforce (notable-change)
- Add entity_category_diagnostics to SGP30 baseline sensors esphome#3272 by @JasperPlant
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20220309.0 esphome#3277 by @jesserockz
- Add visual step/min/max for webserver climate esphome#3275 by @wilberforce
- Add optimistic config flag to modbus select. esphome#3267 by @stegm
- Add helper overloads for hex print 16-bit esphome#3297 by @jesserockz
- Allow custom register type for modbus number esphome#3202 by @jesserockz