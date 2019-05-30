 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2022.3.0 - 16th March 2022

Analog ​Threshold
MAX4​4​0​0​9​
Copy
MPU6​8​8​6​
MCP4​7​2​8​
Honeywell ​ABP
Mopeka ​Pro ​Check ​LP

Python 3.8 Minimum

Section titled “Python 3.8 Minimum”

This release sets the minimum Python version to 3.8. Please upgrade your local python if you are unable to update further.

Webserver

Section titled “Webserver”

Thanks to @wilberforce for doing a massive bunch of work on giving new life to the frontend of the webserver.

Release 2022.3.1 - March 23

Section titled “Release 2022.3.1 - March 23”

Release 2022.3.2 - March 30

Section titled “Release 2022.3.2 - March 30”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”